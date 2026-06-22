PorTal Access Announces FDA Clearance of FLEXI-PORT™ family of implantable vascular access ports

MIAMI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PorTal Access, Inc., an innovative medical device company advancing vascular access technologies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance for the FLEXI-PORT™ family of implantable vascular access ports.

FLEXI-PORT™ is a power injectable implantable port system intended for long-term vascular access in adult and pediatric patients. Available in both 5Fr and 6Fr configurations, the system is designed for implantation in either the chest or arm, providing clinicians with flexibility across a wide range of patient populations and clinical settings. FLEXI-PORT™ features a unique design intended to support implantation, positioning, and vascular access workflows. By combining multiple implantation options within a single product family, FLEXI-PORT™ offers a versatile solution designed to address diverse clinician preferences and patient needs.

This milestone represents a significant advancement for PorTal Access and reflects the company's commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that enhances the patient experience while expanding flexibility and efficiency for clinicians across a broad range of care settings.

Developed to address longstanding challenges in vascular access, the FLEXI-PORT™ was designed with a focus on procedural simplicity, patient-centered care, and broader accessibility. A revolution in chemo ports, FLEXI-PORT™ is the only flexible port currently on the market and also requires a small incision.

"Today is an incredibly meaningful moment for our company and the culmination of years of dedication and innovation." said Dr. Michael Tal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PorTal Access. "From the beginning, our vision has been to rethink chemotherapy port placement through technologies that improve the experience for both patients and providers. Receiving FDA clearance for the FLEXI-PORT™ device validates that vision and opens the door to a new chapter for PorTal as we begin bringing this technology into clinical practice."

PorTal Access will now move forward with commercialization efforts, clinician training programs, and continued collaboration with healthcare systems to expand availability of FLEXI-PORT™ throughout the United States.

"This milestone marks the transition from building to scaling," said Angela Dotson, COO & Head of Business Development of PorTal Access. "Over the past several years, our team has worked relentlessly to position PorTal for this moment, and FDA clearance allows us to accelerate our commercial strategy and expand engagement with providers, health systems, distributors, and strategic partners. We are excited to begin introducing FLEXI-PORT™ to the market and executing on the tremendous opportunity ahead. This is the first true innovation in chemo ports in over 30 years. Over 85% of our funding came from physicians who currently place chemo ports or refer patients. FLEXI-PORT™ is truly a game changer for every patient and any clinician who places it. We would like to thank our investors, including Kidron Capital for all their support in helping us achieve this milestone."

About PorTal Access

PorTal Access is a medical device company dedicated to advancing vascular access through innovative technologies designed to improve procedural efficiency, expand access to care, and elevate the patient experience. The company's mission is to develop next-generation vascular access solutions that simplify procedures, improve outcomes, and broaden treatment options for patients worldwide. To inquire about FLEXI-PORT™ please contact Angela Dotson:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Angela Dotson

COO & Head of Business Development

PorTal Access, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE PorTal Access, Inc.