PorTal Access, Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran David Snow to Board of Directors to Advance Next-Generation Oncology Vascular Access Solutions

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PorTal Access, Inc., a pioneering medical device startup developing advanced vascular access solutions for oncology, announced today that David Snow, a seasoned biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive, has joined its Board of Directors. Snow's appointment strengthens the company's leadership as it advances the development of its Flexi-Port™ SLF-TANL, a next-generation chemo-port designed to reduce complications and improve patient care in hospital, bedside and outpatient settings.

Mr. Snow brings four decades of global commercial and operational leadership experience. Until his retirement from Regeneron in 2025, he led the Commercial Immunology team, where he oversaw the commercial strategy and execution for Dupixent? (dupilumab) across both U.S. and global markets. Under his leadership, Dupixent became the No. 1 dermatologist-prescribed biologic and remains one of the largest and fastest-growing biologic medicines globally. He also spearheaded Regeneron's commercial expansion into Europe, Japan, and Canada.

Prior to joining Regeneron, Mr. Snow held senior commercial and business leadership roles at early-stage biotechnology companies and global pharmaceutical organizations. During his 15-year tenure at AstraZeneca, he served as President of AstraZeneca China, establishing it as the company's second largest and fastest-growing market. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled commercial organizations and launched innovative therapies at companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb and Searle. Mr. Snow holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Auburn University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Angela Dotson, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Head of U.S. Operations at PorTal Access, Inc., said:

"We are thrilled to welcome David Snow to our Board of Directors. His unparalleled expertise in global commercial strategy, operational leadership, and scaling innovative healthcare solutions is perfectly aligned with our mission. David's insights will be invaluable as we advance our next-generation chemo-port, Flexi-Port™ as we focus on improving outcomes and quality of life for oncology patients."

About PorTal Access, Inc.

PorTal Access, Inc. is a medical device startup dedicated to advancing next-generation vascular access technologies for oncology patients. The company focuses on improving safety, reducing complications, and delivering minimally invasive solutions suitable for hospital, bedside and outpatient settings. The company's lead device, Flexi-Port™, is currently in development and not yet available for sale. Flexi-Port™ is anticipated to be available on the market mid-2026.

Media Contact:

Angela Dotson

Executive VP of Business Development & Head of U.S. Operations

PorTal Access, Inc.

[email protected]

540-817-5515

SOURCE PorTal Access, Inc.