Porte Brown Named One of Accounting Today's 2026 Best Accounting Firms to Work for

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has been named one of Accounting Today's 2026 Best Accounting Firms to Work for. Accounting Today partnered with Best Companies Group to identify 100 firms that have excelled in creating high-quality workplaces for their employees. The ranked list and an in-depth report from the 19th annual program will be released in early September on AccountingToday.com.

The survey and awards program recognizes leading employers in the accounting profession. Firms from across the United States participated in a two-part evaluation process. The first portion examined each firm's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second consisted of an employee survey measuring the employee experience. The combined scores determined the firms selected for the list and their final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

"The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession," said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. "They are outstanding places to build a career."

"Being recognized by Accounting Today is especially meaningful because the evaluation includes direct feedback from our staff members," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "We have worked intentionally to create a workplace where people feel supported, challenged, and able to build rewarding careers. Their experience strengthens collaboration, encourages continuous improvement, and helps us deliver the exceptional service our clients expect. We are grateful to our team for shaping the culture that made this recognition possible."

For more information about Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work For program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 80 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. The firm offers a full range of services, including tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, as well as strategic consulting utilizing cloud-based metrics and reporting dashboards.

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

Contact:

Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040

SOURCE Porte Brown