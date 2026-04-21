Porte Brown Named One of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The Best Places to Work competition is a combination survey and awards ceremony established to identify the top employers in the state of Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. This is a project of Daily Herald Suburban Business in partnership with Workforce Research Group.

2026 Best Places to Work in Illinois

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies and practices. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure employees' opinions about their workplace experience. Both the employer and employee data set are combined to determine the best workplaces. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Illinois," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "This recognition reflects the strong culture we have built at Porte Brown and the dedication of our staff members who make our firm a collaborative, supportive, and rewarding place to work. We are committed to fostering an environment where our staff members can grow professionally, feel valued for their contributions, and continue providing exceptional service to our clients. We are grateful to our team for helping make this achievement possible."

Porte Brown will be recognized and honored at a special awards event hosted by Daily Herald Suburban Business on Thursday, May 7. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Daily Herald Suburban Business website (dailyherald.com/business), and announced in a special publication in May. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit bptwillinois.com.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 80 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. The firm offers a full range of services, including tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, as well as strategic consulting utilizing cloud-based metrics and reporting dashboards.

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

Contact:

Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040

SOURCE Porte Brown