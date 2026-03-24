Porte Brown Recognized by Accounting Today as a 2026 Regional Leader & 2026 Firm to Watch

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named a Great Lakes Regional Leader by Accounting Today as well as a Firm to Watch in this year's "Top 100 Firms & Accounting's Regional Leaders" report. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the accounting industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses.

Several hundred firms from across the country participate in the annual survey process, which ranks U.S.-based firms by their net revenue. Porte Brown has once again been named a "Great Lakes Regional Leader," which includes the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. The Great Lakes region is the second-largest region in terms of total revenue, and the average firm growth was 10.41% in 2025. Porte Brown's growth rate of 7.07% contributed to a spot on the "Firms to Watch" list, which is the sixth time in seven years that Porte Brown has made the distinguished list.

"We are proud to be recognized by Accounting Today as both a Firm to Watch and a Great Lakes Regional Leader," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "This recognition speaks to the strength of our team, the trust our clients place in us, and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service. We sincerely thank our clients and partners for their ongoing trust and collaboration as we move forward together."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 80 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. The firm offers a full range of services, including tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, as well as strategic consulting utilizing cloud-based metrics and reporting dashboards.

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

Contact:

Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040

www.portebrown.com

SOURCE Porte Brown