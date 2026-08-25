Porter Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Jeff Fox as Chief Growth Officer

Former ATRIO Health Plans CEO and former Gorman Health Group President and CEO brings more than 35 years of experience in government-sponsored healthcare and organizational growth to Porter.

BALTIMORE and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, the only platform dedicated to connecting people with the resources, services, products, and education they need to live their best lives at home, today announced that Jeff Fox has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer.

In his new role, Fox will lead Porter's growth strategy, strengthen relationships with health plans and strategic partners, and expand the company's technology-enabled in-home health care and care coordination services. He will work closely with Porter's leadership team to drive the company's continued national expansion.

"Jeff knows this business and the people it serves," said John Criswell, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Porter. "He understands how health plans work, the pressures they face, and what is at stake for the people who depend on them. That experience will help Porter grow with purpose and deliver at a greater scale."

Before joining Porter, Fox served as CEO of ATRIO Health Plans, where he advanced the organization's mission of delivering high-quality, community-focused health coverage and supported its expansion into new markets.

Earlier in his career, Fox spent 17 years as President and CEO of Gorman Health Group, where he developed a comprehensive Medicare Advantage advisory model and grew the organization to more than 100 employees and 150 contracted experts.

"Healthcare is full of gaps between technology, clinical care, and the services people need at home," said Fox. "Porter closes those gaps. We turn a clear view of each member's needs into clear, coordinated action and support that reaches them where they need it most. The foundation of Porter is strong, and I am excited to help bring that model to more health plans and members across the country."

Fox's appointment supports Porter's continued national expansion as the company helps health plans improve member engagement, close quality and risk-adjustment gaps, reduce the total cost of care, and deliver a more connected healthcare experience.

About Porter

Porter combines the power of AI with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps members navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience. Visit www.helloporter.com.

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SOURCE Porter