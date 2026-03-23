Porter Launches Intelligence Solution to Advance Its Mission of Bringing Care to Members When and How They Need It

BALTIMORE and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, the only platform dedicated to connecting people with the resources, services, products, and education they need to live their best lives at home, today announced the launch of its intelligence solution, further advancing its mission to help Medicare, Medicaid, and ACA members through more connected, personalized care.

The solution begins with the member.

Members are navigating the healthcare maze alone, seeing multiple providers, managing prescriptions from different sources, and operating within a system that never brings everything together. As a result, needs go unrecognized, benefits and support that already exist are never accessed, and the member is left alone to cope without the tools, support, or visibility needed to thrive.

That disconnect carries through to the health plan.

When health plans lack a clear, actionable view of their population, they struggle to reach the members who need support the most, their risk is understated, and their quality performance suffers.

Porter was founded to solve this problem for members through a comprehensive in-home encounter and wrap-around care coordination. The introduction of its intelligence solution marks the next step forward in that mission.

The intelligence solution helps ensure each member's full story is understood by identifying unmet clinical and social needs that may not yet be documented, confirming existing conditions, and anticipating emerging health risks. By bringing these insights together, it enables earlier, more personalized support so members can access the care, benefits, and resources they need to stay healthy and thrive.

"Healthcare has become too complex for the people it is meant to serve," said John Criswell, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Porter. "Members are left to navigate disconnected systems on their own and too often, they fall through the cracks. It does not have to be this way. When you truly understand the member and make sure they are supported, everything else follows. Members need a porter to help them navigate the complex healthcare delivery system and confusing array of member benefits."

Porter's intelligence solution can be deployed alongside its existing in-home program and Care Guide services or implemented as a standalone capability for health plans seeking a more complete and actionable view of their members.

Porter will showcase these capabilities at RISE National 2026. John Criswell will lead a session on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 1:45 PM to 2:30 PM, alongside leaders from major health plans, focused on improving quality, strengthening risk alignment, and reducing total cost of care.

About Porter

Porter combines the power of AI with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps members navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience. Visit www.helloporter.com.

Media Contact:

Neil Blanchard, [email protected]

SOURCE Porter