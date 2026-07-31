Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second quarter financial results were consistent with guidance and reflect strong operational execution

Industrial customer demand grew 11% year-over-year, driven by continued growth from high-tech and data center customers

Reaffirming 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported second quarter 2026 net income of $68 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. After adjusting for business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses, second quarter 2026 non-GAAP net income was $74 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. This compares with second quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $62 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $73 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

"Affordability remains a national focus, and we have taken proactive steps to address customer cost pressures while supporting continued economic growth in our region. The approval of our large customer tariff reflects several years of legislative and regulatory work. It results in data center pricing increasing by approximately 30%, while lowering costs for all other customers," said Maria Pope, President and CEO. "As we enter the second half of 2026, we are focused on operational execution, meeting the opportunities of continued customer growth, and advancing major regulatory proceedings including our holding company and Washington acquisition filings."

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Compared to Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

On a GAAP basis, total revenues increased due to higher cost recovery and increased energy deliveries, primarily driven by continued industrial load growth of 11.2%, while residential and commercial loads were relatively flat year over year. Purchased power and fuel expense increased due to expected intra-year timing differences between power cost recognition and revenue collections. Operations and maintenance expense decreased, reflecting ongoing cost management efforts, while depreciation and interest expense increased due to continued capital investment in the system.

Additional Company Updates

Regulatory Update

The New Large Load Tariff (docket UM 2377) was approved by the OPUC in May 2026 and established a new rate class for large load customers. It also established an important framework that better aligns infrastructure costs with the customers driving new system growth while helping reduce costs for residential and small business customers. New prices became effective July 8, 2026, which included an average rate increase of approximately 30% for data center and other new large load customers, while lowering rates for all other customers.

Corporate Structure / Holding Company Update

PGE continued to advance its proposed holding company structure, with OPUC Staff recommending approval of the proposal, subject to certain conditions. The proposed structure is expected to enhance financing flexibility and support continued investment in clean energy, reliability, and infrastructure needed to serve customers over time.

General Rate Case

Next week, PGE will file its 2027 general rate case with the OPUC. As proposed, the case would result in an approximate 4.8% overall increase relative to currently approved prices. If approved, new rates would take effect July 1, 2027. This increase is expected to be partially offset by lower net variable power costs in 2027, which are addressed separately through the Annual Power Cost Update Tariff, and are currently forecasted to reduce customer prices by approximately 2.4% beginning January 1, 2027.

2025 All-Source Request for Proposals

The OPUC acknowledged our 2025 RFP final shortlist on May 26, 2026, marking an important milestone in the resource procurement process. We are now moving into commercial negotiations and expect to execute contracts by early 2027, subject to final negotiations and Board approvals.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on July 24, 2026, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 55.125 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2026.

2026 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its estimate for full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in energy deliveries between 1.5% and 2.5%, weather adjusted;

Execution of power cost and financing plans;

Execution of operating cost management plan;

Normal temperatures in its utility service area for the remainder of the year;

Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense between $810 million and $830 million which includes approximately $150 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines and $26 million of business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses and $4 million of regulatory deferral adjustments related to the January 2024 storm and 2024 reliability contingency event;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $570 million and $590 million;

Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;

Cash from operations of $1,000 to $1,200 million;

Capital expenditures of $1,655 million; and

Average construction work in progress balance of $780 million.

S econd Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Webcast — July 31, 2026

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 31, 2026.

Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Erin Schwartz, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides an alternative measure of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's operating financial performance trends, exclusive of items that are not normally associated with ongoing operations. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

Business transformation and optimization expenses, including strategic advisory, workforce realignment, corporate structure update costs and Washington acquisition related expenses including legal, financing and strategic advisory costs.

Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 is below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 $ 68 $ 0.59 Exclusion of business transformation, optimization and acquisition expenses 8 0.07 Tax effect (1) (2) (0.02) Non-GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 $ 74 $ 0.64

(1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 960,000 customers serving an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering economies, delivering safe, affordable and reliable electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE continues to make progress towards emissions reduction targets, and customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is ranked a top ten utility in the 2025 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. In 2025, PGE employees and retirees volunteered over 18,300 hours to more than 400 nonprofits organizations. Through the PGE Foundation, along with corporate contributions and the employee matching gift program, more than $5 million was directed to charitable organizations supporting economic growth and community resilience across our service area. For information: portlandgeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report, and PGE assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, regarding PGE's earnings guidance (including all the assumptions and expectations upon which such guidance is based), PGE's proposed purchase of electric utility operations and certain assets in Washington state from PacifiCorp (Acquisition), and PGE's operating and financing plans, as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumptions," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expected," "forecast," "guidance," "may," "plans," "proposed," "seeks," "should," "will," "working to," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: wildfire and public safety risks, including ignitions caused by PGE assets, the effectiveness of wildfire mitigation, vegetation management, and system hardening, the ability to implement public safety power shutoffs (PSPS), related liability exposure, and the timing and extent of regulatory cost recovery; severe weather, climate, and catastrophe risks, including extreme or unseasonable weather and other natural or human caused disasters that could endanger public safety, disrupt operations, damage assets, limit access to power or fuel supplies, increase costs, or adversely affect cost recovery; electric system operational risks, including forced outages, fires, equipment failures, adverse hydro or wind conditions, fuel supply disruptions, and complications at jointly owned facilities, resulting in increased costs or the need to procure replacement power; power and fuel supply and price risks, including availability, counterparty nonperformance, and volatility in wholesale electricity, natural gas, coal, and other fuel markets; regulatory, legislative, and policy risks, including new or revised laws, regulations, executive actions, audits, investigations, and proceedings that could affect rates, cost recovery, operations, capital plans, or financial results; Acquisition risks, including risks related to regulatory approvals, financing and joint‑venture arrangements, integration and operational execution, cost recovery, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition are delayed, not realized, or cost more than expected; environmental compliance and permitting risks, including evolving environmental laws and permitting requirements and site specific remediation obligations, such as Superfund liabilities, where uncertainties regarding remediation scope, cost allocation, litigation, and regulatory cost recovery could result in material costs or adversely affect PGE's financial position, results of operations, or cash flows; capital investment and execution risks, including supply chain disruptions, cost inflation, labor constraints, permitting delays, contractual disputes, counterparty failures, or project abandonment, which could impair timely completion or cost recovery; load growth and demand uncertainty, including accelerated or uneven growth from large customers such as data centers, changes in customer usage patterns, variability in demand driven by weather variations, and reduced consumption or load shifting resulting from price increases, energy efficiency measures or other changes in customer behavior; customer choice and market structure risks, including reduced demand or usage shifts due to distributed generation or increased procurement from alternative providers, such as registered Electricity Service Suppliers (ESSs) or community choice aggregation programs; cybersecurity and physical security risks, including cyberattacks, data breaches, physical attacks, the use or misuse of artificial intelligence technologies, or other malicious acts that could damage assets, disrupt systems, or result in the disclosure of sensitive information; geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, including acts of war, terrorism, or civil unrest—such as the escalation of US operations in the Middle East—that could disrupt energy markets or supply chains, increase costs, or contribute to volatility in capital markets, inflation, or interest rates; economic and financial market risks, including availability and cost of capital, interest rate and equity market volatility, inflation, and trade tariffs affecting operating or capital costs; legal and litigation risks, including the timing and outcome of judicial, administrative, or regulatory proceedings, which may result in material liabilities or costs; workforce and labor risks, including labor strikes, work stoppages, collective bargaining disputes, the ability to attract and retain skilled employees, and transitions in senior management; resource procurement and All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP) project risks, including uncertainties related to the availability, cost, permitting, financing, and performance of resources selected through RFP or other regulatory processes and associated regulatory and counterparty risks; insurance availability and cost, particularly for wildfire or catastrophe related coverage; accounting, tax, and policy changes, including changes in accounting standards, tax laws, or regulatory accounting policies that could affect reported results or cash flows; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in PGE's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC.

Source: Portland General Electric Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues:























Revenues, net

$ 811



$ 798



$ 1,674



$ 1,730

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization



3





9





19





5

Total revenues



814





807





1,693





1,735

Operating expenses:























Purchased power and fuel



296





294





657





662

Generation, transmission and distribution



112





114





222





224

Administrative and other



90





96





196





192

Depreciation and amortization



143





139





287





279

Taxes other than income taxes



52





46





103





92

Total operating expenses



693





689





1,465





1,449

Income from operations



121





118





228





286

Interest expense, net



61





57





121





113

Other income:























Allowance for equity funds used during construction



6





6





9





11

Miscellaneous income, net



14





7





18





12

Other income, net



20





13





27





23

Income before income tax expense



80





74





134





196

Income tax expense



12





12





21





34

Net income and Comprehensive income

$ 68



$ 62



$ 113



$ 162



























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):























Basic



115,733





109,522





115,687





109,473

Diluted



116,376





109,765





116,285





109,725



























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.59



$ 0.56



$ 0.97



$ 1.48

Diluted

$ 0.59



$ 0.56



$ 0.97



$ 1.47



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35



$ 76

Accounts receivable, net



410





460

Inventories



126





124

Regulatory assets—current



255





168

Other current assets



218





244

Total current assets



1,044





1,072

Electric utility plant, net



11,535





10,993

Regulatory assets—noncurrent



521





619

Nuclear decommissioning trust



46





42

Non-qualified benefit plan trust



38





36

Other noncurrent assets



459





468

Total assets

$ 13,643



$ 13,230



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (In millions, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 451



$ 330

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current



140





158

Current portion of finance lease obligation



27





27

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



451





478

Total current liabilities



1,069





993

Long-term debt, net of current portion



4,928





4,662

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent



1,507





1,490

Deferred income taxes



639





601

Deferred investment tax credits



190





194

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans



94





107

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent



66





56

Asset retirement obligations



301





299

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities



67





70

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion



256





263

Other noncurrent liabilities



403





362

Total liabilities



9,520





9,097

Commitments and contingencies (see notes)











Shareholders' Equity:











Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025



—





—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 115,785,254

and 115,559,079 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively



2,385





2,382

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4)





(4)

Retained earnings



1,742





1,755

Total shareholders' equity



4,123





4,133

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 13,643



$ 13,230



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 113



$ 162

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



287





279

Deferred income taxes



13





25

Allowance for equity funds used during construction



(9)





(11)

Alternative revenue programs



(19)





(5)

Regulatory assets



3





(3)

Regulatory liabilities



4





(16)

Tax credit sales



12





13

Other non-cash income and expenses, net



61





49

Changes in working capital:











Accounts receivable, net



47





52

Inventories



(2)





(9)

Margin deposits



50





85

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(53)





(35)

Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties



8





—

Other working capital items, net



12





22

Other, net



(39)





(41)

Net cash provided by operating activities



488





567

Cash flows from investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(635)





(596)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities



3





1

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities



(3)





(3)

Other, net



(15)





(11)

Net cash used in investing activities



(650)





(609)



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued (In millions) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

$ 270



$ 310

Payments on long-term debt



—





(102)

Dividends paid



(120)





(109)

Other



(29)





(13)

Net cash provided by financing activities



121





86

Change in cash and cash equivalents



(41)





44

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



76





12

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 35



$ 56

Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:











Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 103



$ 94

Cash received for income taxes, net



(2)





(3)



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Retail:















































Residential

$ 334





41 %

$ 311





39 %

$ 728





43 %

$ 740





43 % Commercial



248





31





234





29





483





29





476





27

Industrial



156





19





128





16





295





17





255





15

Subtotal



738





91





673





84





1,506





89





1,471





85

Direct access:















































Commercial



4





—





4





—





7





—





8





—

Industrial



8





1





6





1





14





1





11





1

Subtotal



12





1





10





1





21





1





19





1

Subtotal Retail



750





92





683





85





1,527





90





1,490





86

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization



3





0





9





1





19





1





5





—

Other accrued revenues, net



(2)





—





6





—





(5)





—





10





1

Total retail revenues



751





92





698





86





1,541





91





1,505





87

Wholesale revenues



39





5





88





11





102





6





188





11

Other operating revenues



24





3





21





3





50





3





42





2

Total revenues

$ 814





100 %

$ 807





100 %

$ 1,693





100 %

$ 1,735





100 %







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



%

Change



%

Change

(Weather-

Adjusted)



2026



2025



%

Change



%

Change

(Weather-

Adjusted)*

Energy deliveries:















































Retail:















































Residential



1,591





1,571





1.3 %



(1.4) %



3,678





3,797





(3.1) %



(3.3) % Commercial



1,529





1,546





(1.1)





(2.0)





3,123





3,178





(1.7)





(1.8)

Industrial



1,633





1,416





15.3





15.2





3,161





2,814





12.3





12.3

Subtotal



4,753





4,533





4.9





3.5





9,962





9,789





1.8





1.6

Direct access:















































Commercial



118





135





(12.6)





(12.6)





234





264





(11.4)





(11.4)

Industrial



513





513





—





—





1,010





956





5.6





5.6

Subtotal



631





648





(2.6)





(2.6)





1,244





1,220





2.0





2.0

Total retail



5,384





5,181





3.9





2.7 %



11,206





11,009





1.8





1.7 % Wholesale



1,515





2,439





(37.9)











2,914





4,418





(34.0)







Total



6,899





7,620





(9.5) %









14,120





15,427





(8.5) %















Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change

Average number of retail customers:



































Residential



846,367





839,923





1 %



845,926





838,516





1 % Commercial



114,523





114,230





—





114,533





114,211





—

Industrial



222





218





2





221





217





2

Direct access



502





729





(31)





518





659





(21)

Total



961,614





955,100





1 %



961,198





953,603





1 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Heating Degree-days



Cooling Degree-days





2026



2025



Avg.



2026



2025



Avg.

First Quarter



1,737





1,772





1,828





—





4





—

April



303





248





349





—





—





3

May



122





160





169





27





14





26

June



52





56





62





106





88





86

Second Quarter



477





464





580





133





102





115

Year-to-date



2,214





2,236





2,408





133





106





115

(Decrease)/Increase from the 15-year average



(8) %



(7) %









16 %



(8) %







Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Generation:















































Thermal:















































Natural gas



1,395





21 %



2,279





32 %



3,735





28 %



5,396





37 % Coal



193





3





294





4





515





4





827





6

Total thermal



1,588





24





2,573





36





4,250





32





6,223





43

Hydro



242





4





328





5





591





4





770





5

Wind



767





12





866





12





1,315





10





1,465





10

Total generation



2,597





40





3,767





53





6,156





46





8,458





58

Purchased power:















































Hydro



1,196





18





2,024





29





2,691





20





3,772





26

Wind



416





6





302





4





735





5





591





4

Solar



672





10





419





6





934





7





593





4

Natural Gas



193





3





—





—





624





5





—





—

Waste, Wood, and Landfill Gas



26





—





29





—





49





—





54





—

Source not specified



1,398





23





554





8





2,213





17





1,170





8

Total purchased power



3,901





60





3,328





47





7,246





54





6,180





42

Total system load



6,498





100 %



7,095





100 %



13,402





100 %



14,638





100 % Less: wholesale sales



(1,515)











(2,439)











(2,914)











(4,418)







Retail load requirement



4,983











4,656











10,488











10,220









Media Contact:

Drew Hanson

Corporate Communications

Phone: 503-464-2067

Investor Contact:

Erin Schwartz

Investor Relations

Phone: 503-464-7751

SOURCE Portland General Company