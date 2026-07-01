Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, July 31

PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, July 31, to review its second quarter 2026 financial results.

Portland General Electric plans to release its second quarter 2026 earnings summary before financial markets open in the United States on July 31.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Erin Schwartz, Senior Manager of Investor Relations.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 31. The webcast replay will be listed under Archived Events within the investor website Events & Presentations page.

About Portland General Electric Company:

Portland General Electric Company (PGE) (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 960,000 customers serving an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians. Since 1889, PGE has been powering economies, delivering safe, affordable and reliable electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE continues to make progress towards emissions reduction targets, and customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is ranked a top ten utility in the 2025 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. In 2025, PGE employees and retirees volunteered over 18,300 hours to more than 400 nonprofits organizations. Through the PGE Foundation, along with corporate contributions and the employee matching gift program, more than $5 million was directed to charitable organizations supporting economic growth and community resilience across our service area. For information: portlandgeneral.com/our-company/news-room.

For more information please contact:

Erin Schwartz, PGE, 503-464-7751

SOURCE Portland General Company