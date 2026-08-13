Position² Doubles Down on 3D as Business-Critical Infrastructure for Product Launches, Sales, and Channel Enablement; Unveils latest version of StudioX Self-Service Rendering Platform

A new browser-based platform lets internal marketing teams self-render custom product angles and shots in any background or scenario, turning weeks of visual production into a same-day process.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Position², the AI-Native Growth System for enterprise brands, today reaffirmed its strategic focus on 3D creative as a business-critical capability for product brands. It announced StudioX, a self-service rendering platform that solves one of the most persistent bottlenecks in the 3D creative workflow. The announcement reflects Position²'s broader strategy of combining expert judgment with AI-native execution, helping enterprise marketing teams move faster without sacrificing quality.

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For product companies in computing, consumer electronics, smat devices, automotive, and industrial technology, 3D underpins the three moments where revenue is made or lost: the launch, where global press and executive keynotes demand stunning, iteration-ready visuals on unforgiving timelines; the sale, where B2B and D2C buyers want to see the engineering, components, and construction inside the box before they ever open a spec sheet; and channel enablement, where VARs and distributors across geographies all need consistent, on-brand product content on or before launch day.

"Every product launch runs on a ticking clock, and nothing stalls an announcement like waiting for exactly the right shot," said Vikram Raghavachari, who leads the Computing Systems business unit at Position² and previously held marketing leadership roles at Lenovo and Intel. "Marketing has to make the product stand out every single day, and you cannot do that if every iteration needs to be routed through a specialist team, agency, or otherwise. Marketers end up settling for stock shots and leveraging only about 60 percent of a product's appeal. That is the problem we set out to eliminate."

StudioX addresses a specific, high-friction stage of the 3D workflow: shot generation. Position²'s specialists leverage the product's GLB files to generate precise, approved color, material, and finish specifications, and map an intuitive control panel in the StudioX UI to each product's features. From there, client teams take over. Working in any browser with no installation and no 3D skills required, marketers self-render custom angles, zoom into design details, create exploded views of internal components, and place the product in any background or scenario, with full control over lighting, focal length, and configuration. What once required weeks of back-and-forth now happens in a day, at the marketer's own desk.

"Most rendering tools are either too generic or too complex for marketers, and StudioX sits in the sweet spot," said Rajesh Muthyalu, who leads experience and design at Position² and was named among the top 10 creative officers by CEO Insights. "We prepare the ingredients like chefs behind a salad bar. The client composes exactly the shot they need based on the setup and 'ingredients' in StudioX, any way they want, as many times as they want."

The economics complete the case. When products are too expensive, too scarce, or too large to ship to photo shoots, or too intricate for conventional photography to do justice to their engineering, 3D replaces entire categories of cost: prototype units, international freight, customs delays, and multi-location shoot logistics.

Brands reserve physical samples for the situations that truly need them and redirect the savings into marketing itself. And beyond the savings, 3D opens up a universe of creative opportunity: any environment, any configuration, any level of detail, giving agencies and product brands unlimited room to differentiate.

"Our teams built StudioX because they lived this pain with clients for years," said Rajiv Parikh, CEO of Position². "It reflects who we are: a firm committed to making 3D work as hard as the products it represents."

StudioX is available now. Try it today: https://www.position2.com/studiox/

About Position²: Position² is the AI-Native Growth System, helping enterprise brands accelerate growth through expert-led strategy, AI-native execution, and deep domain expertise. Serving global brands across computing, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial technology, Position² combines human judgment with AI-native workflows to deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.position2.com.

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SOURCE Position2