Postal Service Releases New Nonprofit Stamp

Summer Sunset stamp rises to the occasion with original artwork

EDGARTOWN, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Postal Service released Summer Sunset, a new nondenominated, nonprofit-rate stamp intended for bulk mailings by authorized nonprofit organizations. The stamp was issued in Edgartown, MA, without a ceremony.

The stamp art features an oil painting by local artist Rachael Cassiani of a sunset in Menemsha, a fishing village in the town of Chilmark, MA, on Martha's Vineyard. In the summer, people gather to watch the sunset over the water. It's tradition for the crowd to break into applause once the sun sets below the horizon.

Summer Sunset Nonprofit Stamp

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, has been going to Martha's Vineyard for most of her life. She saw Cassiani's work at a gallery there and thought it would be great for a nonprofit stamp.

It's been an impressive journey for Cassiani, a largely self-taught artist who was born on Martha's Vineyard in 1992. In her teens, she was reading books on how to oil paint. Now, one of her paintings of Martha's Vineyard is appearing on a U.S. stamp.

The Summer Sunset nondenominated, nonprofit-rate stamp will be sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

Postal Products

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National contact: Nikolaj Hagen

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service