PosterElite Honored as PrismHR's 2026 Emerging Partner of the Year for its Positive Impact on PEOs

Award highlights strong adoption of PosterElite's integrated compliance solution across the PrismHR Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PosterElite, the leading provider of labor law poster compliance solutions for HR, HCM, and PEO providers, today announced it has been named Emerging Partner of the Year by PrismHR, the leading HR software platform for professional employer organizations (PEOs) and HR service providers.

The award recognizes PosterElite's rapid adoption by PrismHR PEOs and the value it delivers through its integrated compliance solution, which helps PEOs streamline labor law poster management while improving service offerings to their clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by PrismHR as their Emerging Partner of the Year," said Patrick Saeger, CEO of PosterElite. "This award reflects the strength of our partnership and the meaningful impact we're seeing across the PrismHR community. With more than 100 PEOs leveraging our solution today, we're proud to be helping them modernize compliance, reduce administrative burden, and deliver greater value to their clients."

PrismHR introduced the Emerging Partner of the Year category to recognize partners demonstrating exceptional innovation, growth, and early impact within its Marketplace.

"PosterElite represents exactly the kind of partner we strive to cultivate within the PrismHR Marketplace," said Rick Torrence, Chief Sales Officer at PrismHR. "Their seamless integration and PEO-focused approach to labor law poster compliance is resonating strongly with PEOs across our network. We are seeing meaningful adoption and clear value creation for our shared clients, and we look forward to continuing to expand this partnership."

PosterElite's integration with PrismHR enables PEOs to offer a seamless, automated approach to managing labor law poster compliance, reducing administration, ensuring accuracy, and creating a better experience for their clients.

The 2026 Marketplace Partner of the Year winners will be recognized at PrismHR LIVE, taking place June 14–17 in Denver, Colorado.

About PosterElite

PosterElite simplifies labor law poster compliance for PEOs by automating the most essential, time-consuming process. Through over 1,000 partnerships with HCM, payroll and HR technology providers, PosterElite helps partners strengthen client relationships, reduce risk, and unlock recurring revenue. Learn more at www.posterelite.com.

About PrismHR

PrismHR is the leading HR software platform powering PEOs and HR service providers, enabling them to manage payroll, benefits, compliance, and HR for small and medium-sized businesses. PrismHR's Marketplace connects partners and solutions that extend the platform's capabilities and enhance client value. Learn more at www.prismhr.com.

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SOURCE PosterElite