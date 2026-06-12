PosterElite Partners with isolved to Simplify Labor Law Poster Compliance for Employers

Partnership Allows Businesses to Ensure Ongoing Compliance with Complex and Everchanging Posting Requirements

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PosterElite, a leading provider of labor law poster compliance solutions designed for HR and HCM providers, today announced its partnership with isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. The new isolved offering, Labor Law Poster Compliance for Worksites and Remote Employees, is powered by PosterElite's compliance platform, and provides an automated solution to maintaining compliance with federal, state, local, and industry-specific labor law posting requirements as they change throughout the year, for the 195,000 employers who are leveraging isolved People Cloud™.

As employers face increasing complexity, administrative burden, and legal risk with regard to labor law compliance, they are turning to their HCM providers for help. At the same time, staying compliant with labor law posting regulations is one of the most essential employer obligations. Businesses that fail to do so face greater risk of costly fines and labor disputes, yet knowing all of the requirements and keeping up with them as they change is difficult.

A recent Lighthouse Research & Advisory survey of 500 HR and business leaders revealed that labor law poster compliance is a top concern, and 90% said they would purchase a poster compliance service from their HCM provider if it were offered. In fact, two-thirds of employers said they already receive poster services from a HCM provider relationship.

To address the growing demand by employers for help with compliance, this partnership strengthens isolved's offering to help its customers with one of the most essential compliance obligations – labor law posting compliance.

By automating poster distribution, monitoring for new requirements, and ongoing updates, isolved's new offering–powered by PosterElite–helps employers ensure accuracy, stay current, and mitigate risk while eliminating time consuming manual administration.

"PosterElite delivers a highly valuable compliance solution that aligns well with the needs of isolved customers," said Melissa Versnik, SVP, Marketplace at isolved. "By integrating PosterElite's automated labor law poster compliance capabilities into the isolved offering, we are helping employers reduce administrative complexity and stay ahead of changing compliance requirements."

"We're excited to partner with isolved, and help them offer an automated labor law poster compliance solution to their customers," said Patrick Saeger, CEO of PosterElite. "Together, we're helping employers modernize a traditionally manual compliance process while reducing risk and freeing HR teams to focus on more strategic initiatives."

PosterElite's solution enables employers to streamline labor law poster compliance and automate ongoing updates across physical and digital workplaces, helping organizations stay compliant with changing labor law requirements while reducing administrative burden. Through the partnership, isolved customers can now access a trusted, fully managed compliance solution directly through the isolved Marketplace.

About PosterElite™

PosterElite is one of the most trusted names in compliance for HR, HCM, PEO, payroll, and adjacent workplace-focused service providers. As employers navigate an increasingly complex and ever-evolving labor law landscape, they rely on their trusted providers for guidance, protection, and peace of mind. PosterElite's fully managed services empower those providers to deliver essential labor law compliance solutions under their own brand—seamlessly and at scale. Together with more than 800 industry-leading partners, PosterElite has helped protect over one million businesses nationwide, while enabling its partners to strengthen client relationships, improve retention, and unlock new recurring revenue opportunities. Learn more at www.posterelite.com.

About isolved®

isolved is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. More than 195,000 employers and 8 million employees rely on isolved's software and services to streamline human resource (HR) operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a unified yet modular HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that connects HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce and talent management into a single solution that drives better business outcomes. Through the Sidekick Advantage™, isolved also provides expert guidance, embedded services and an engaged community that empowers People Heroes™ to grow their companies and careers. Learn more at www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Dollard

Vice President of Marketing

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SOURCE PosterElite