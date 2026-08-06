Potandon Produce Unveils Grower Alliance to Drive Quality, Innovation and Long-Term Growth

Company strengthens its national network of premier grower partners as CEO Des Hague accelerates Potandon's long-term transformation strategy.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potandon Produce LLC, the exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions, today unveiled the Potandon Grower Alliance, a strategic initiative establishing a core alliance of premier grower partners united by a shared commitment to quality, innovation and long-term growth.

The announcement marks another significant milestone in Potandon's ongoing transformation under Chief Executive Officer and President Des Hague. By strengthening relationships with a core network of industry-leading growers, the company is reinforcing its commitment to delivering premium potatoes and onions while building a stronger, more collaborative supply network for retailers, foodservice operators and consumers across North America.

The Potandon Grower Alliance reflects Potandon's long-term commitment to partnering with growers who share its uncompromising standards for quality, integrity and continuous improvement. Through closer collaboration, shared best practices and a relentless focus on excellence, the Alliance is designed to strengthen every step of the supply chain—from the field to the retail shelf—while delivering greater consistency, innovation, and value for customers with premier grower partners who share its vision, values and commitment to excellence.

"Over the past several months, I've had the privilege of personally meeting with each of our grower partners because our growers are the foundation of everything we do," said Des Hague, Chief Executive Officer and President of Potandon Produce LLC.

"We are entrusted with one of the most recognized brands in fresh produce, and that responsibility begins in the field. Every decision we make must protect and strengthen that trust."

"We have an unwavering commitment to quality."

"Quite simply, what others accept, we reject."

"Every grower selected for the Potandon Grower Alliance shares that same mindset. Their passion, integrity and relentless pursuit of excellence are truly inspiring. We've established a strong core alliance built around shared values and an uncompromising commitment to quality. As we continue to grow, we'll thoughtfully welcome additional premier grower partners who share that same vision, helping us strengthen the Alliance while continuing to raise the bar for our customers, consumers and the industry."

The Potandon Grower Alliance is the foundation of Potandon's broader transformation strategy, strengthening customer partnerships, advancing operational excellence and supporting the continued growth of the Green Giant Fresh® brand. Together, these partnerships position the company for sustainable long-term growth while reinforcing its commitment to delivering the highest-quality potatoes and onions in the marketplace.

"Our family has been growing and packing potatoes for over 100 years. We embrace the changing nature of this industry, and we're proud to be a founding member of the Potandon Grower Alliance," said Shawn Walters, CEO and Owner of Walters Produce. "Des brings tremendous energy, vision and accountability to the business, and we're excited to work side by side as we build our futures together."

"Strong partnerships are built on trust, shared values and a commitment to continuous improvement," said Jared Balcom, Managing Member, B&B Potato. "The vision Des and the Potandon team have established is one we believe in, and we're proud to be part of an Alliance committed to quality, innovation and long-term success."

"Potandon's renewed focus on operational excellence and grower success creates tremendous opportunity," said Kevin Johns, CEO, Idaho Select. "The investments being made today strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional products while creating greater value throughout the supply chain, and we're proud to be part of that vision."

"The momentum inside Potandon is unlike anything we've experienced in years," said Mark Thompson, CEO, Liberty Gold. "The Potandon Grower Alliance demonstrates a genuine commitment to growers, customers and raising the standard across the industry. We're proud to be part of what's next."

About Potandon Produce LLC

Potandon Produce LLC is the exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions, one of the most recognized brands in fresh produce. Through trusted grower partnerships, category leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality, Potandon delivers premium fresh produce solutions to retailers, foodservice operators and consumers across North America. The company continues to invest in innovation, operational excellence and strategic partnerships that strengthen the category while creating long-term value for growers, customers and consumers.

SOURCE Potandon Produce LLC, exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions