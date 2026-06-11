Power Device Analyzer Market worth $0.78 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Power Device Analyzer Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.60 billion in 2026 to USD 0.78 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Power Device Analyzer Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.58 billion

USD 0.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.78 billion

USD 0.78 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.2%

Power Device Analyzer Market Trends & Insights:

By type, both AC & DC segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2031.

By current, the below 1000A segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2031.

By end user, the automotive segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2031.

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Power Device Analyzer Market Demand Drivers

The Power Device Analyzer Market is witnessing strong demand across critical end-use industries that require highly accurate electrical parameter measurement, efficiency validation, and power quality analysis for advanced electronic systems and next-generation power devices. In the automotive segment, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), onboard chargers, battery management systems, inverters, and traction motors is significantly driving the need for precision power analysis solutions for testing efficiency, switching performance, and energy consumption. In the consumer electronics & appliances sector, manufacturers are increasingly utilizing power device analyzers to evaluate standby power, energy efficiency, harmonic distortion, and power consumption in smart appliances, wearable devices, smartphones, laptops, and home automation systems. The telecommunication industry is adopting power device analyzers for testing high-frequency power supplies, 5G infrastructure equipment, data transmission systems, telecom batteries, and network power management systems to ensure stable and energy-efficient operations. In the energy & power electronics segment, the rapid deployment of renewable energy systems, industrial drives, smart grids, UPS systems, power semiconductors, and inverter technologies is creating strong demand for advanced analyzers capable of measuring harmonics, transient responses, switching losses, and conversion efficiency with high accuracy. Within the medical sector, power device analyzers are increasingly used for validating the electrical safety, power efficiency, and reliability of medical imaging systems, patient monitoring devices, laboratory instruments, surgical equipment, and portable healthcare electronics where precision and compliance with international standards are critical.

By end user, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to dominate the Power Device Analyzer Market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery management systems, onboard chargers, traction inverters, and advanced automotive electronics that require highly accurate power measurement and efficiency validation. Automotive manufacturers and component suppliers increasingly rely on power device analyzers to evaluate power conversion efficiency, switching losses, harmonics, transient behavior, and energy consumption in next-generation powertrain systems. The rising integration of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors in EV architectures has further increased the need for high-bandwidth and high-precision power analysis solutions capable of testing fast-switching devices and complex electrical systems. Power device analyzers play a critical role in automotive R&D, production testing, and quality assurance by providing real-time visibility into voltage, current, power factor, waveform distortion, and thermal performance across various operating conditions. These systems enable manufacturers to improve vehicle energy efficiency, optimize battery utilization, enhance charging performance, and ensure compliance with global efficiency and safety standards. Advanced analyzers also support motor efficiency mapping, regenerative braking analysis, inverter testing, and wireless charging validation, which are becoming increasingly important in modern EV development. In addition, automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are adopting automated testing platforms integrated with precision power analyzers to accelerate product development cycles and improve manufacturing consistency. The increasing focus on vehicle electrification, autonomous driving technologies, connected vehicle infrastructure, and high-performance electronic control units continues to strengthen the demand for advanced power device analyzers across automotive testing environments. Furthermore, the expansion of EV manufacturing facilities and battery production plants across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is contributing significantly to the adoption of high-accuracy power analysis instruments for efficient and reliable validation of automotive power electronics systems.

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By current, the below 1000 A segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The below 1000 A segment is expected to dominate the Power Device Analyzer Market during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is primarily attributed to the widespread deployment of low- to medium-current electronic systems across automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication, medical, and industrial power electronics applications. Power device analyzers below 1000 A are extensively used for evaluating energy efficiency, switching characteristics, power quality, harmonic distortion, standby power consumption, and thermal performance in compact and medium-power devices where high precision and stable measurement capabilities are essential. These analyzers are widely adopted in electric vehicle subsystems, onboard chargers, battery management systems, consumer appliances, semiconductor testing, telecom power supplies, industrial drives, and renewable energy converters operating within moderate current ranges. The increasing adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices in compact electronic architectures has further accelerated the demand for analyzers capable of delivering high-speed waveform capture, accurate efficiency calculations, and real-time transient analysis below 1000 A operating conditions. The below 1000 A segment also benefits from growing R&D activities focused on energy-efficient electronics, miniaturized power systems, and advanced inverter technologies. These analyzers support detailed measurements of voltage, current, power factor, switching losses, harmonics, and ripple effects, enabling manufacturers to optimize product performance, reduce energy losses, and comply with global energy efficiency standards. Additionally, the increasing production of EV components, smart consumer devices, telecom infrastructure equipment, and portable medical electronics is contributing significantly to the adoption of compact and highly accurate power analysis instruments in this current range.

Asia-Pacific Power Device Analyzer Market Outlook: Rapid Industrial Expansion and Tech Adoption

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the Power Device Analyzer Market during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the semiconductor, electric vehicle (EV), consumer electronics, and renewable energy industries across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. Increasing investments in power electronics manufacturing, wide bandgap semiconductor technologies such as SiC and GaN, and advanced battery systems are significantly accelerating the demand for precise power testing and measurement solutions in the region. The growing adoption of electric mobility, charging infrastructure, industrial automation, and energy-efficient devices has created a strong need for advanced power device analyzers capable of evaluating voltage, current, switching characteristics, efficiency, and thermal performance of power semiconductor devices. In addition, government initiatives supporting domestic semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production are encouraging the deployment of high-precision testing equipment across R&D laboratories, production facilities, and quality assurance applications. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are major hubs for semiconductor fabrication, automotive electronics, and battery manufacturing, where power device analyzers are extensively used for device characterization, inverter testing, power module validation, and reliability analysis. Furthermore, the rapid development of 5G infrastructure, data centers, renewable energy systems, and smart industrial equipment across Southeast Asia is contributing to the increasing requirement for advanced power measurement and analysis technologies.

Top Companies in Power Device Analyzer Industry:

The Top Companies in Power Device Analyzer Market include Keysight Technologies (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Fluke Corporation (US), Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan), and Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan). The major strategies adopted by these players include agreements, product launches, and acquisitions.

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Related Reports:

Power Quality Equipment Market

Power Management System Market

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