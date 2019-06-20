Power On: 2019 CyberCon Conference to Address Increasing Cybersecurity Threats and Vulnerabilities to the U.S. Power Grid

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Energy Society and AlignExpo are co-hosting CyberCon 2019, a solutions-based conference and exhibition that will address the growing concern over the frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks and the exposure the U.S. power grid faces. The event will take place November 19-21, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California and includes a dynamic agenda of thought-provoking and engaging sessions.

CyberCon 2019 targets executives, leaders and decision makers from the power and utilities and cybersecurity industries, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CSOs and CISOs, as well as national security advisors, U.S. policy makers and leaders who influence power and utility regulations at the federal, state and local levels.

Themed "Power On," the event will feature sessions by more than 40 forward-thinking, actionable and innovative speakers covering a range of pressing cybersecurity topics. The event will also be complimented with an exhibition hall featuring more than 100 of the most successful cybersecurity technology providers showcasing proven and emerging solutions.

"In partnership with the American Energy Society, we developed CyberCon 2019 to bring together the most sought-after cybersecurity thought leaders, innovators and policy experts, and discuss the most pressing challenges the power and utility industry faces every day," said Barry Haest, founder and CEO of Align Expo Conferences and Expositions.

Mr. Haest continued, "Our intent is for attendees and exhibitors to learn from each other and forge partnerships that will "power on" and protect our country's most critical assets from being disrupted by cyberattacks."

Energy Security Means Cybersecurity

"The stakes couldn't be higher for a cyberattack," said Eric Vettel, Ph.D., President and CEO, American Energy Society. "The U.S. power grid grapples with millions of attack surfaces around our distribution stations, transmission lines, businesses and homes. The daunting reality is that we must harden systems for threats we understand today while anticipating future eventualities – and make the right decisions and investments to deal with those threats at the same time."

Mr. Vettel continued, "Not so long ago, energy security meant protecting our physical assets. But today, energy security means something entirely different – it's about cybersecurity. This is the primary reason why the American Energy Society has decided to join with AlignExpo and co-host the 2019 CyberCon Conference."

About CyberCon

Developed by AlignExpo and endorsed by the American Energy Society, CyberCon is a comprehensive, must-attend event connecting executives and decision makers in the power and utility industry to cybersecurity experts and industry specific solutions. Utility executives will experience unparalleled access to proven strategies and technologies to safeguard their assets. For more information, visit: CyberConConference.com.

About AlignExpo

AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions creates unique, experiential, solution-based events and business conferences for C-suite industry executives on topics that shape history and drive economies. Align Expo's founders and management team have more than 75 years' experience facilitating some of the most successful energy and technology conferences in the world.

About American Energy Society

The American Energy Society (AES), is a non-partisan and independent network of professionals from every sector of the energy industry. With more than 500,000 members, Society includes thought-leaders and experts in operations, engineering, industry and small business, academia and national laboratories, public and private funding, and policy and administration. Through its new web-based platform, the AES connects experts and notifies members of policy changes and innovations, groundbreaking discoveries, upcoming conferences, new publications and awards, fellowships, and job openings – all tailored to fit individual profiles and preferences. To learn more about AES, visit www.energysociety.org.

