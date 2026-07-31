Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Closes $135M project financing to Convertus for Flagship Biofuel Facility in York Region

Major financing milestone supported by Power Sustainable advances Canada's first biofuel plant with integrated CO 2 liquefaction technology toward commissioning and commercial operations.

LONDON, ON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convertus Group is pleased to announce the successful financial close of $135 million in project financing for its flagship biofuel facility located in York Region, Ontario.

The project financing was provided by Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit (PSIC), with Selkirk Advisory Group serving as financial advisor to Convertus. Financial close represents a significant milestone as the project advances toward commissioning and commercial operations.

Construction is progressing at the Convertus York Biofuel Facility site, July 2026

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to process up to 200,000 tonnes of source-separated organic waste annually and is expected to produce between 350,000 and 400,000 gigajoules of renewable natural gas each year. In addition to renewable natural gas, the facility will produce low-carbon liquid fertilizer and food-grade liquefied carbon dioxide (CO₂), creating multiple high-value, low-carbon products from a single waste stream while maximizing resource recovery.

"This financing represents a major milestone for Convertus and reflects the confidence that PSIC has placed in our business, our team and our long-term vision," said Jamie Jongsma, Chief Financial Officer of Convertus Group. "We are grateful for PSIC's partnership and for the expertise and guidance provided by Selkirk Advisory Group throughout the financing process. This facility represents the next generation of anaerobic digestion infrastructure and demonstrates how innovative technologies can transform organic waste into renewable energy and valuable low-carbon products."

"The York Biofuel Facility will provide essential environmental infrastructure for York Region and the Greater Toronto Area, adding critical long-term organics processing capacity through a state-of-the-art facility designed with robust operational redundancy. Convertus' high-caliber team has developed a top-tier project that combines advanced technology with meaningful circular-economy and decarbonization benefits. This financing reflects our focus on supporting experienced operators developing essential infrastructure with strong underlying economics and measurable environmental benefits. We are pleased to support Convertus as the facility advances toward commercial operations," said Benjamin Shenwick, Principal at Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit.

The project remains on schedule, with commissioning expected to begin later this year and service commencement anticipated in early 2027. Once operational, the facility will serve as the flagship of Convertus' growing portfolio of advanced organics infrastructure, demonstrating the company's ability to deploy leading-edge technologies that transform organic waste into renewable energy and other high-value circular products.

About Convertus Group

Convertus is a leading developer, owner, and operator of organics processing, anaerobic digestion, renewable natural gas, and resource recovery infrastructure across North America. Through long-term partnerships with municipalities and commercial customers, Convertus transforms organic waste into renewable energy and other valuable low-carbon products, helping communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance the circular economy.

About Power Sustainable



Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager investing across the core sectors of the real economy as they undergo structural change. The firm allocates capital across energy, food, mobility, connectivity, and the built environment, investing selectively along their value chains through equity and credit strategies. Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit is the firm's infrastructure credit platform, providing flexible financing solutions to essential infrastructure businesses and projects across North America.

Power Sustainable focuses on opportunities where transition, resilience, and resource efficiency are drivers of performance and risk. Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Selkirk Advisory Group

Selkirk Advisory Group is an independent firm providing financial advisory and structured financing solutions, specializing in project finance, for clients in the alternative energy and infrastructure sectors across North America.

SOURCE Power Sustainable