Power Sustainable Completes Sale of Minority Stake in Big Sky Wind to Institutional Partners

MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure ("PSEI"), the renewable energy infrastructure platform of Power Sustainable, today announced it completed the sale of a 49.9% interest in Big Sky Wind, a 240 MW operating wind facility located in Illinois, to funds managed by Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) and GCM Grosvenor, two leading global private markets investment firms. PSEI will retain a majority interest in the asset and continue to oversee its operations.

The transaction reflects PSEI's strategy of partnering with long-term institutional investors while actively recycling capital to fund new investments across its portfolio.

"We are pleased to partner with Hamilton Lane and GCM Grosvenor on Big Sky Wind," said Pierre-Olivier Perras, Managing Partner at PSEI. "This transaction highlights the quality of the asset and reflects our disciplined approach to active portfolio management and capital recycling, enabling us to reinvest in new opportunities and continue to scale our platform."

Taylor McManus, Principal, Infrastructure Investment Team at Hamilton Lane, said: "We are happy to be partnering with Power Sustainable, a proven investor and operator of renewable power generation across North America. This was a unique opportunity to invest in an operating wind asset with a strong contractual framework, an attractive risk return profile and favorable transaction dynamics."

"Big Sky Wind is a high-quality, repowered asset with a strong operating profile and exposure to a constructive U.S. power market," said Kevin Pellecchia, Executive Director, Infrastructure Investments at GCM Grosvenor. "Our investment reflects a focus on accessing established infrastructure assets alongside experienced sponsors, where we see the potential for durable cash flows and long-term value creation."

Big Sky Wind is an operating wind project with a strong performance track record, supported by high availability and stable cash flows. The asset, which was fully repowered in 2022, is located in the PJM market and is positioned to benefit from supportive market fundamentals.

This transaction underscores PSEI's ability to originate, scale, and optimize high-quality infrastructure assets, while maintaining a strong pipeline of investment opportunities across its core markets.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager investing across the core sectors of the real economy as they undergo structural change. The firm allocates capital across energy, food, mobility, connectivity, and the built environment, investing selectively along their value chains through equity and credit strategies. Power Sustainable focuses on opportunities where transition, resilience, and resource efficiency are drivers of performance and risk. Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more on Power Sustainable's LinkedIn and Website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

SOURCE Power Sustainable