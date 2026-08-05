Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Closes Financing for Sagepoint's RNG-Fueled Logistics Platform

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Manager L.P. ("PSIC") recently closed a senior secured financing to support the launch and expansion of Sagepoint Logistics, the for-hire trucking business of Sagepoint Energy LLC ("Sagepoint"). The financing will fund the acquisition of a dedicated fleet of Class 8 heavy-duty trucks and related fueling infrastructure, building on Sagepoint's established capabilities in renewable natural gas ("RNG").

Sagepoint Logistics extends the company's operations downstream from RNG production and dispensing into end-use transportation, creating a more integrated pathway from waste-derived fuel production to end use. The transaction follows PSIC's previously announced credit facility supporting the expansion of Sagepoint's landfill RNG asset base.

The Sagepoint Logistics fleet will include trucks equipped with Cummins' X15N natural gas engine. Designed for heavy-duty and long-haul applications, the X15N delivers the power and torque required for Class 8 trucking while enabling fleet operators to transition from diesel. Depending on fuel source and operating profile, the technology may offer lower fuel costs and reduced emissions relative to conventional diesel engines. Sagepoint Logistics' initial fleet will operate in the Midwest from a base in Wisconsin, and the PSIC facility provides additional capacity to expand the fleet and broaden its geographic footprint over time.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Sagepoint as the company extends its capabilities from RNG production and dispensing into transportation," said Daniel Fein, Managing Director of PSIC. "Sagepoint Logistics creates an integrated source of end-use demand for RNG while providing commercial customers with a practical pathway to reduce emissions relative to conventional diesel-powered transportation. This transaction reflects our strategy of providing tailored capital to infrastructure businesses with strong underlying assets, experienced management teams and identifiable growth opportunities."

"PSIC has been an important partner to Sagepoint as we have expanded our vertically integrated RNG platform," said Aaron Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Sagepoint Energy. "After financing the expansion of our landfill RNG production assets, PSIC worked closely with us to develop a highly tailored financing structure for Sagepoint Logistics that provided flexibility beyond conventional fleet-financing solutions. This expanded partnership gives us the capital to connect our RNG production and fueling capabilities with end-use transportation and to scale our fleet and geographic footprint over time."

The investment reflects PSIC's focus on providing tailored financing to infrastructure businesses that aim to improve resource efficiency, support decarbonization and enhance the reliability of critical systems. PSIC invests across the power and energy, transportation and logistics, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, utilities, and waste and recycling sectors. The strategy has completed twelve investments across North America and recently announced the closing of its inaugural global fund, bringing total capital aligned with the strategy to approximately $1 billion.

Haynes and Boone, LLP served as legal counsel to PSIC. Moore & Van Allen served as legal counsel to Sagepoint.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager investing across the core sectors of the real economy as they undergo structural change. The firm allocates capital across energy, food, mobility, connectivity, and the built environment, investing selectively along their value chains through equity and credit strategies. Power Sustainable focuses on opportunities where transition, resilience, and resource efficiency are drivers of performance and risk. Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Learn more: https://powersustainable.com/en/

About Sagepoint Energy

Sagepoint Energy is a resource efficiency platform specializing in the development and operation of waste-to-energy solutions. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the Company is led by a team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the waste-to-fuels sector and employs more than 110 dedicated professionals operating across the United States. Sagepoint is building the only fully vertically integrated RNG platform in the market, controlling economics from feedstock sourcing through end-use fuel consumption. Learn more: www.sagepointenergy.com.

SOURCE Power Sustainable