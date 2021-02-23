Power Tools Market in Europe to Accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% during 2021-2025|Technavio

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing popularity of cordless power tools," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the power tools market in Europe size to grow by USD 1.59 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Power Tools Market in Europe Segment Highlights for 2020

The power tools market in Europe is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.25%.

is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.25%. Based on the application, the commercial segment saw maximum growth in 2020. Factors such as the growing popularity of cordless power tools will drive the growth of the market.

The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

65% of the growth will originate from the Rest of the European region.

The growth of commercial and residential end-user markets will significantly influence power tools market growth in Europe in this region.

in this region. The Rest of Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Brakes Market- The industrial brakes market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, construction, metals and mining, power, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global VOC Gas Monitor Market- The VOC gas monitor market is segmented by end-user (paints and coatings, chemicals, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The power tools market in Europe size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The power tools market in Europe is segmented by technology (Electric, Pneumatic, and Engine-driven), application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Geography ( Germany , France , UK, Belgium , and Rest of Europe ).

is segmented by technology (Electric, Pneumatic, and Engine-driven), application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Geography ( , , UK, , and Rest of ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Apex Tool Group LLC, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Learn more about how we can help you achieve your mission-critical priorities. Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/newsroom

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

