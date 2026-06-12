New "Fueled by PowerA" initiative takes flight, bringing advanced flight simulation experiences to more players worldwide

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a global leader in gaming accessories, and Meridian GMT, a pioneer in advanced flight simulation hardware, today announced a new strategic partnership at FlightSimExpo 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Together, the companies are developing the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller for PC and Xbox Series X | S.

PowerA and Meridian GMT Announce Strategic Partnership at FlightSimExpo 2026

The Project X-Ray Flight Deck Controller is a versatile handheld flight system that brings authentic aircraft and helicopter controls into a single, modular design. With interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, Project X-Ray enables simmers to quickly adapt their setup for different aircraft types while delivering an immersive, cockpit-inspired experience in a familiar controller form factor.

The collaboration also introduces "Fueled by PowerA," a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for PowerA as we expand into more immersive ways to play," said Matt Hiler, Sr. Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. "Meridian GMT's deep flight simulation expertise, combined with PowerA's decades of global accessory experience, helps bring authentic, approachable, and exciting flight control to more players."

Nicki Repenning, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meridian GMT, added: "Flight simulation enthusiasts are passionate about authenticity, immersion, and control. By partnering with PowerA, we're combining Meridian GMT's expertise in advanced flight simulation hardware with PowerA's ability to deliver innovative gaming experiences at scale."



The partnership reflects a shared vision between both companies: combining innovation and scale to unlock new flight simulation experiences for dedicated flight simulation fans and gaming audiences worldwide.

Additional details surrounding future products, availability, and launch timing will be shared at a later date.

About PowerA

PowerA, a leading brand at ACCO Brands Corporation, creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers some of the most reliable products, including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

About Meridian GMT

Meridian GMT is a next-generation flight simulation hardware company dedicated to making immersive aviation experiences more accessible to pilots, simmers, and gamers worldwide. Founded by flight simulation industry veteran Nicki Repenning, Meridian GMT combines innovation, precision, durability, and affordability to create products that grow with users as their skills and ambitions evolve. From entry-level controllers to advanced simulation hardware, Meridian GMT's expanding ecosystem is designed around a modular philosophy that empowers customers to build the experience that best fits their needs. Built by pilots and simmers, for pilots and simmers, Meridian GMT is committed to advancing the future of flight simulation through thoughtful design, community engagement, and accessible innovation.

SOURCE PowerA