New wireless headset delivers immersive sound, dual connectivity, and a lightweight design for gaming and everyday use

WOODINVILLE, Wash., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidSound, a gaming and lifestyle audio sub-brand from PowerA, today announced the LS500 Wireless Gaming Headset, a new wireless option designed for players who want reliable performance, long-lasting comfort, and the flexibility to move between gaming and everyday listening—making high-quality audio and all-day wearability part of every player's setup.

LucidSound Introduces LS500 Wireless Gaming Headset, Built for All-Day Comfort and Seamless Play Across Devices

Built around a comfort-first design philosophy, the LS500 combines lightweight construction, breathable materials, and intuitive controls with the audio performance gamers expect. High-quality sound keeps players locked into the action, while lasting comfort ensures they can stay there, creating a headset that feels as good at hour five as it does at the start.

"The LS500 is designed to fit into how people actually use a headset today," said Matt Hiler, Sr. Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. "It delivers the sound, comfort, and flexibility players expect, making great sound and long-lasting comfort more accessible to a wider range of players without compromising on performance."

From Missions to Meetings and everywhere in between

The LS500 is equipped with custom-tuned 50mm drivers, delivering clear, balanced stereo sound for both in-game awareness and everyday audio. With three EQ modes including Signature Sound, Bass Boost, and FPS, players can tailor their audio experience to match how they play. Stereo and spatial sound compatibility, including Windows Sonic and PlayStation 3D Audio, enhances directional cues for greater immersion. From gameplay to music and media, the headset is built to perform across a range of use cases whether you're moving from console to mobile gaming or shifting from play to everyday listening.

Comfort That Holds Up Over Time

Designed for extended sessions, the LS500 prioritizes long-term wearability with a lightweight frame (just 265g) and breathable, moisture-wicking ear cushions that help reduce heat buildup.

Key comfort features include:

Ultra-lightweight design to reduce fatigue

Breathable, moisture-wicking ear cushions

Eyeglass-friendly construction for pressure-free wear

Swivel earcups for improved fit and portability

Quick-Access Audio Controls located on the ear cup, including a balance wheel on Xbox models and mic monitoring on PlayStation versions, plus an integrated flip-to-mute microphone, allowing players to make real-time adjustments without breaking focus.

Seamless Connectivity Across Devices

With both low-latency wireless and Bluetooth® support, the LS500 makes it easy to switch between console, PC, and mobile devices. Players can move from gaming to calls or music without changing headsets, supported by a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 50 hours in wireless mode and up to 70 hours in Bluetooth mode.

Pricing and Availability

The LS500X Wireless Headset for Xbox and LS500P Wireless Headset for PlayStation will be available May 19th with an MSRP of $69.99 at PowerA.com, Amazon, and major retailers in Black and White.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers some of the most reliable products, including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands is the leader in branded consumer products that enable productivity, confidence, and enjoyment while working, when learning, and while playing. Our widely recognized brands, include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

SOURCE PowerA