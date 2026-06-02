PowerPay Wins Best Embedded Lending Solution at the 2026 FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards USA

The national fintech company is recognized for its AI-enhanced embedded point-of-sale (POS) financing platform, helping consumers navigate home improvements and patient financing in a challenging economic landscape.

WAYNE, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay, a leading financial technology company specializing in embedded point-of-sale (POS) financing for home improvement and patient financing, announced today that it has won the prestigious Best Embedded Lending Solution award at the 2026 FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards USA. Hosted by FinTech Futures and Informa Connect, the Banking Tech Awards USA celebrates the outstanding achievements and top performers in the U.S. banking and fintech ecosystem. The Best Embedded Lending Solution category recognizes platforms that are redefining how lending is embedded into digital experiences, empowering businesses and financial institutions to deliver seamless, scalable credit solutions.

PowerPay's win highlights the company's commitment to modernizing credit infrastructure and promoting responsible lending. By providing instant decisioning and leveraging its AI-driven platform, PowerPay continues to champion liquidity, stability, and transparency.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by FinTech Futures and to bring this award home," said Mike Petrakis, CEO of PowerPay. "In a heavily constrained economy where homeowners are feeling the squeeze of inflation and locked-in mortgage rates, accessing responsible capital for critical purchases has never been more important. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to building an embedded platform that truly protects the consumer while empowering merchants to grow their business."

About PowerPay

PowerPay is a leading financial technology company providing seamless point-of-sale (POS) financing solutions for the home improvement and patient financing industry. Through its proprietary AI-enhanced platform, PowerPay connects merchants, providers and consumers with frictionless, transparent, fixed-rate installment loans. By turning massive out-of-pocket expenses into manageable monthly payments, PowerPay helps homeowners fund necessary improvements responsibly while driving conversion and growth for contractors.

Media Contact:

Britni Ackrivo

Gregory FCA for PowerPay

[email protected]

SOURCE PowerPay