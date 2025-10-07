PowerPay Partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to Support Childhood Cancer Research

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay , an AI-driven financing platform providing consumers with home improvement and patient financing, has partnered with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to support childhood cancer research and family programs. The collaboration will take place across PowerPay's nationwide network of over 12,000 contractors, merchants, and medical professionals and encourages employee participation and community engagement through a custom PowerPay donation page hosted by ALSF.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the communities and families we serve," said Mike Petrakis, PowerPay's CEO and Founder. "We strongly believe in the mission of Alex's Lemonade to change the lives of children with cancer. By working with them, we hope to support their research-driven approach and proven track record of funding breakthrough treatments to create an impact where it's needed most."

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States, and 42 children are diagnosed with cancer daily. Despite this reality, childhood cancer research represents only a small portion of federal cancer research dollars allocated toward pediatric cancer.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting neuroblastoma and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her first stand in 2000 raised $2,000, and by the time Alex passed away at age 8, she had raised $1 million. Today, ALSF is the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S., having raised more than $300 million and funded over 1,500 medical research grants while supporting thousands of families affected by childhood cancer since 2005.

"Collaborating with community-focused corporations like PowerPay is essential to advancing childhood cancer research and bringing hope to families," said Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director at ALSF. "With over 400,000 new cases of childhood cancer affecting children worldwide each year, every partnership helps us move closer to better treatments and cures."

Both organizations maintain strong roots in the Philadelphia region, with ALSF headquartered in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, and PowerPay operating from nearby Wayne, Pennsylvania.

