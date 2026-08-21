PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 1, 2026

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PPL Services Corporation

Aug 21, 2026, 07:05 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, of $0.2850 per share payable Oct. 1, 2026, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2026.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Services Corporation

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