PPWR - a new Phase for the European Packaging Market

The first requirements of the EU's new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) take effect today, August 12. Duni Group is well prepared and welcomes the regulation, which creates a common framework for the European packaging market.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of the PPWR is to reduce packaging waste and its environmental impact. The regulation covers the entire lifecycle of packaging – from product design to waste management. For companies placing packaging on the EU market, the PPWR will gradually introduce new requirements regarding material choices, recycling, reuse, and documentation.

"PPWR sets the direction, but it is up to the industry to develop the solutions needed to reach the goals. It is not only about new requirements for products and materials; the regulation also represents a shift in how responsibility for resource use and circularity is distributed along the value chain. At the same time, harmonized rules within the EU create more equal competitive conditions and make it easier to develop solutions for the European common market. This provides better conditions for long-term investments, innovation and new business models," says Erik Lindroth, Sustainability Director.

One concrete example is Duni Group's majority stake in Relevo by Duni, a digital platform for reusable food and beverage packaging. Relevo combines reusable products with digital traceability and return management, making it easier for restaurants, catering operators and consumers to use reusable packaging in practice.

Stricter restrictions on PFAS

The Packaging Regulation entered into force on February 11, 2025, and will apply from August 12, 2026. Not all requirements will apply at the same time; instead, they will be introduced gradually over the coming years. From August 12 this year, stricter restrictions on PFAS in food contact packaging will apply, among other things. Duni Group decided to phase out added PFAS already in 2023.

"We have prepared by phasing out added PFAS at an early stage and developing products that meet the new requirements, without compromising on quality or functionality. We have also broadened our range with reusable, single-use, and compostable solutions for different needs and applications. We can help our customers choose the right solutions based on their operations and circumstances, as well as navigate the new regulation. This provides both flexibility and reassurance for our customers," says Tomasz Doweyko, Manager R&D Innovation & Strategy.

Changes to producer responsibility

From August 12 this year, new definitions will also begin to apply, including the definition of who is considered the producer. Previously, the company that fills or supplies the packaging has often had the producer responsibility. Now, responsibility is more clearly linked to the brand owner or the company that places the product on the market under its own name.

"Clearer roles and responsibilities in the value chain are important for producer responsibility to function as an effective policy instrument. When responsibilities and costs become more transparent, companies are also better positioned to factor packaging choices, materials and circularity into their purchasing decisions," says Tomasz Doweyko.

PPWR creates a long-term framework and contributes to a more circular and sustainable packaging market. Duni Group welcomes the regulation, which is in line with the ambition to be a Trusted Sustainability Leader and with the strategy "Our decade of action", where one of the sustainability initiatives is to become circular at scale.

Read more: PPWR – A guide to EUs new packaging rules

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/ppwr---a-new-phase-for-the-european-packaging-market,c4371948

The following files are available for download: