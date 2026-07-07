Duni Group strengthens recyclability across the Duniform® range

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Large parts of the Duniform® range for takeaway, ready meals and catering are now transitioning to new material solutions that improve recyclability without affecting functionality or use. This marks an important step in Duni Group's work towards more circular solutions.

Duni Group, via its brand Duniform®, is now implementing mono-material solutions — i.e. products made of one single material — across its key product families: Take Away, HMR (ready meals) and Cater Line. By reducing the use of additives and fillers, the material now consists of only pure polypropylene (PP), making the products more compatible with existing recycling systems.

This transition is part of Duni Group's long-term efforts to develop packaging designed for recycling and to meet increasing regulatory requirements, including the EU's upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

"This is an important step where we significantly improve recyclability at scale, while maintaining the same functionality and quality for our customers. It makes it easy to choose more sustainable alternatives without requiring any changes to operations", says Marie Davies, Category Manager Trays and Films Duniform.

The transition does not entail any changes for customers in terms of product design, functionality or article numbers. The products retain the same performance and areas of use, without affecting the customer's way of working.

The new solution has now been implemented across all new production, following long-term development focused on combining high functional requirements with improved environmental performance, and is being gradually rolled out to customers.

By evolving the range towards products made from a single material, Duniform is creating better conditions for efficient sorting and recycling, while also aligning its offering with increasing demands for circular material solutions.

The launch is in line with Duni Group's ambition to contribute to future sustainable and inspiring dining experiences.

About Duniform®

Duniform® is a complete food packaging concept from Duni Group, designed for the food industry, professional kitchens, restaurants, catering, hotels and food retail. Focusing on simplicity, scalability and sustainability, Duniform® offers sealing machines, trays, films, service and expert support. Through innovative design and sustainable materials, Duniform® helps businesses improve efficiency and reduce food waste by extending shelf life. Duniform® is part of Duni Group's Food Packaging Solutions business area. Duni Group is represented in more than 50 markets worldwide.

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Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

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https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-strengthens-recyclability-across-the-duniform--range,c4371315

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