PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

$58 Million Net Income Driven by $349 Million Increase in Europe ERC Following Comprehensive European Portfolio Review and Strong Long-Term Performance

Continued to Deliver on Significant Execution Milestones Under PRA 3.0 Strategy, Including Additional Cost Reductions, Call Center Footprint Consolidation and Technology Modernization

Repurchased $10 Million of Shares During the Quarter; Board of Directors Authorized New Share Repurchase Program for up to $150 Million

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 ("Q2 2026").

Q2 2026 Highlights (vs. Q2 2025)

Total cash collections of $559 million, up 4%.

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $58 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.51.

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 of $8.9 billion, up 7%.

of $8.9 billion, up 7%. Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1.4 billion, up 10%.

of $1.4 billion, up 10%. Cash efficiency ratio 3 of 61%.

of 61%. Total portfolio purchases of $297 million, in line with expectations.

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. A reconciliation of net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release. 3. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

"We continued to execute against our PRA 3.0 strategy during the second quarter to drive higher returns and long-term shareholder value," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "We generated continued growth in cash collections, maintained strong cash efficiency, invested nearly $300 million in portfolio purchases, and delivered higher earnings. We also performed a comprehensive review of our European portfolios as part of our quarterly portfolio assessment. This review resulted in an approximately $349 million increase in European ERC, reflecting more than six years of sustained cash overperformance in Europe, as well as enhancements to our analytical processes and forecasting capabilities. We believe this is an important milestone that better aligns our European ERC with the long trend of historical overperformance of the European portfolios. As a result of this change, we expect higher levels of portfolio income going forward and more moderate levels of changes in expected recoveries over the long-term."

"We also achieved a number of important execution milestones during the quarter. We continued reducing costs and simplifying the organization, further consolidated our U.S. call center footprint, expanded our AI capabilities, and maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our teams are moving with pace and rigor across all three vectors of our PRA 3.0 strategy, and we are beginning to see the benefits of these actions reflected in our financial results through record ERC levels, growing adjusted EBITDA, and a strong funding profile. We remain focused on improving financial performance, further strengthening the balance sheet, and delivering long-term value for shareholders."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source, as reported and on a constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 U.S. Core

$ 269,678

$ 268,409

$ 249,322

$ 258,277

$ 253,856 U.S. Insolvency

21,434

20,141

20,223

21,131

21,175 Europe Core

200,420

192,019

188,277

185,910

185,652 Europe Insolvency

17,658

20,547

19,166

22,658

24,609 Other markets (1)

49,355

50,812

54,670

54,268

50,996 Total cash collections

$ 558,545

$ 551,928

$ 531,658

$ 542,244

$ 536,288

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2026













2025 ($ in thousands)

Q2













Q2 U.S. Core

$ 269,678













$ 253,856 U.S. Insolvency

21,434













21,175 Europe Core

200,420













189,826 Europe Insolvency

17,658













24,761 Other markets (1)

49,355













56,025 Total cash collections

$ 558,545













$ 545,643























1. Reflects total cash collections in South America, Canada and Australia.

Total cash collections in Q2 2026 increased 4% to $559 million, compared to $536 million in the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2 2025"), driven by continued strength in the U.S. legal and digital collections channels and in our European business.















Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025 Portfolio income

$ 267,799

$ 250,934 Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

22,742

40,302 Changes in expected future recoveries

74,182

(7,010) Changes in expected recoveries

96,924

33,292 Total portfolio revenue

$ 364,723

$ 284,226











Portfolio income in Q2 2026 increased 7% to $268 million, compared to $251 million in Q2 2025, driven by strong recent purchases at attractive returns.

Changes in expected recoveries in Q2 2026 increased to $97 million, compared to $33 million in Q2 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the approximately $349 million increase in European ERC following a comprehensive review as part of the Company's quarterly portfolio assessment. The comprehensive review reflected more than six years of sustained cash overperformance across the Company's European business.

Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2026 increased 28% to $365 million, compared to $284 million in Q2 2025.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q2 2026 increased $16 million to $219 million, compared to $203 million in Q2 2025, driven primarily by a $15 million increase in legal collection costs to support future cash collections growth. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $5 million, primarily due to workforce reductions and other cost actions implemented during the past year. Communication expense decreased $2 million, reflecting the increased use of more cost-efficient digital collection strategies. Operating expenses in Q2 2026 included $5 million of expenses to reorganize the Company's U.S. business. This was comprised of $2 million of severance expenses related to the corporate and overhead headcount reduction during the quarter, as well as $3 million of real estate impairment and other expenses related to the consolidation of the Company's owned and leased call center facilities.

Interest expense, net in Q2 2026 increased to $64 million, compared to $62 million in Q2 2025, primarily reflecting an increase in debt balances.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 33%.

Portfolio Purchases























Portfolio Purchase Source

2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 U.S. Core

$ 90,227

$ 105,469

$ 102,254

$ 119,672

$ 160,193 U.S. Insolvency

19,220

13,043

10,088

14,809

22,134 Europe Core

164,620

86,715

152,375

95,239

142,465 Europe Insolvency

9,817

4,837

4,758

5,934

4,757 Other markets (1)

12,687

10,786

45,326

19,838

16,956 Total portfolio purchases

$ 296,571

$ 220,850

$ 314,801

$ 255,492

$ 346,505























The Company purchased $297 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2026, as it continues to be disciplined with its investments and return thresholds.

At the end of Q2 2026, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments2 of $219 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $117 million in Europe, $86 million in the U.S., and $15 million in other markets.

1. Reflects total portfolio purchases in South America, Canada and Australia. 2. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Credit Availability

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of June 30, 2026 was $998 million, comprised of $733 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $265 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Share Repurchases

During Q2 2026, the Company repurchased $10 million of its outstanding common stock.

On August 3, 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized a new $150 million program.

The new share repurchase program has no stated expiration date and repurchases may be made through open market purchases or other available means at the Company's discretion, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The amount and timing of share repurchases depend on several factors, including the Company's capital allocation priorities, financial performance, market conditions, valuation, leverage, liquidity, and the terms of its existing debt agreements. The new share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors.

"We continue to maintain a disciplined capital allocation framework that prioritizes portfolio purchases at attractive returns and investments that enhance our operating performance, while also undertaking opportunistic share repurchases when we see an opportunity to drive value for our shareholders," said Rakesh Sehgal, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "This new share repurchase program provides additional flexibility in how we deploy capital and reflects our commitment to long-term shareholder value."

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 6, 2027, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 53963# until August 13, 2026.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) specializes in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. PRA Group purchases portfolios from banks and other creditors and, through its subsidiaries, collaborates with customers to help them resolve their debt. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group has operations in the U.S., Europe, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues













Portfolio income $ 267,799

$ 250,934

$ 537,378

$ 491,892 Changes in expected recoveries 96,924

33,292

140,810

61,214 Total portfolio revenue 364,723

284,226

678,188

553,106 Other revenue 7,451

3,462

8,519

4,201 Total revenues 372,174

287,688

686,707

557,307 Operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 70,377

75,724

141,115

149,047 Legal collection costs 52,525

37,583

100,983

70,977 Legal collection fees 18,386

15,625

35,457

30,855 Agency fees 23,214

22,688

47,795

44,056 Professional and outside services 22,512

21,071

43,396

42,174 Communication 7,664

9,417

16,683

19,894 Rent and occupancy 3,730

3,504

6,988

6,984 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long-lived assets 4,724

2,503

6,432

6,272 Other operating expenses 15,760

14,462

31,322

27,360 Total operating expenses 218,892

202,577

430,171

397,619 Income from operations 153,282

85,111

256,536

159,688 Other income/(expense)













Interest expense, net (64,363)

(62,361)

(127,881)

(123,331) Gain on sale of equity method investment —

38,403

—

38,403 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net (501)

50

553

(1) Other (92)

(75)

(346)

(255) Income before income taxes 88,326

61,128

128,862

74,504 Income tax expense 29,385

15,415

38,149

19,727 Net income 58,941

45,713

90,713

54,777 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,024

3,339

4,586

8,744 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 57,917

$ 42,374

$ 86,127

$ 46,033 Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.













Basic $ 1.52

$ 1.08

$ 2.25

$ 1.17 Diluted $ 1.51

$ 1.08

$ 2.24

$ 1.16 Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 38,104

39,323

38,236

39,436 Diluted 38,303

39,385

38,407

39,536

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)





June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,431

$ 104,409 Investments 145,473

66,628 Finance receivables, net 4,717,204

4,688,024 Income taxes receivable 20,912

17,702 Deferred tax assets, net 64,936

76,955 Right-of-use assets 27,836

29,206 Property and equipment, net 22,213

24,886 Goodwill 26,871

26,871 Prepaid expenses and other assets 80,891

68,641 Total assets $ 5,238,767

$ 5,103,322 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities





Accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 129,175

$ 131,812 Income taxes payable 36,356

29,845 Deferred tax liabilities, net 32,240

17,064 Lease liabilities 30,681

32,160 Interest-bearing deposits 100,460

106,148 Borrowings 3,759,353

3,697,338 Other liabilities 37,605

48,990 Total liabilities 4,125,870

4,063,357 Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 37,648 shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2026; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,453 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 376

385 Additional paid-in capital —

11,474 Retained earnings 1,338,814

1,255,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (293,721)

(287,015) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,045,469

979,851 Noncontrolling interests 67,428

60,114 Total equity 1,112,897

1,039,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,238,767

$ 5,103,322

Purchase Price Multiples as of June 30, 2026 (in thousands, except percentages) Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple U.S. Core









1996-2015 $ 2,736,875 $ 7,509,514 $ 88,885 274 % 223 % 2016 400,545 820,678 31,073 205 % 195 % 2017 511,902 1,168,691 63,472 228 % 193 % 2018 604,669 1,376,064 87,769 228 % 199 % 2019 432,222 1,017,231 64,379 235 % 209 % 2020 415,384 940,625 80,613 226 % 215 % 2021 339,885 602,989 108,705 177 % 191 % 2022 275,433 429,264 124,219 156 % 164 % 2023 506,319 942,514 405,841 186 % 191 % 2024 727,672 1,679,034 993,374 231 % 211 % 2025 531,021 1,160,216 920,909 218 % 216 % 2026 195,696 407,198 392,750 208 % 208 % Subtotal 7,677,623 18,054,018 3,361,989



U.S. Insolvency







1996-2015 1,472,385 2,806,860 — 191 % 154 % 2016 67,454 85,680 12 127 % 124 % 2017 275,257 359,737 126 131 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,413 34 140 % 127 % 2019 120,845 164,637 90 136 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,396 1,343 145 % 136 % 2021 54,898 73,841 3,209 135 % 136 % 2022 33,442 48,002 9,676 144 % 139 % 2023 61,242 80,697 33,878 132 % 136 % 2024 68,168 99,458 52,263 146 % 149 % 2025 59,091 93,346 79,735 158 % 160 % 2026 32,264 51,036 50,466 158 % 158 % Subtotal 2,405,055 4,091,103 230,832



Total U.S. 10,082,678 22,145,121 3,592,821



Europe Core









2012-2015 1,225,893 3,793,428 693,140 309 % 190 % 2016 333,090 636,868 169,208 191 % 167 % 2017 252,174 375,695 82,828 149 % 144 % 2018 341,775 589,860 158,170 173 % 148 % 2019 518,610 917,830 287,242 177 % 152 % 2020 324,119 617,610 208,905 191 % 172 % 2021 412,411 743,743 334,084 180 % 170 % 2022 359,447 593,873 344,363 165 % 162 % 2023 410,593 750,983 482,569 183 % 169 % 2024 451,786 812,676 641,676 180 % 180 % 2025 512,533 938,291 790,093 183 % 185 % 2026 247,303 461,433 447,812 187 % 187 % Subtotal 5,389,734 11,232,290 4,640,090



Europe Insolvency







2014-2015 29,849 49,127 — 165 % 135 % 2016 39,338 60,180 2,051 153 % 130 % 2017 39,235 54,033 1,161 138 % 128 % 2018 44,908 53,667 622 120 % 123 % 2019 77,218 115,235 3,878 149 % 130 % 2020 105,440 162,142 4,144 154 % 129 % 2021 53,230 82,097 7,770 154 % 134 % 2022 44,604 68,715 19,227 154 % 137 % 2023 46,558 74,356 35,647 160 % 138 % 2024 43,459 72,755 44,187 167 % 147 % 2025 20,760 30,862 25,485 149 % 145 % 2026 14,420 22,458 21,920 156 % 156 % Subtotal 559,019 845,627 166,092



Total Europe 5,948,753 12,077,917 4,806,182



Other markets (5) 963,416 2,208,916 495,513 229 % 204 % Total PRA Group $ 16,994,847 $ 36,431,954 $ 8,894,515





(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2026 exchange rate. (5) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) (in thousands)

June 30, 2026 (year-to-date)

As of June 30, 2026 Purchase Period Cash

Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2)

Net Finance

Receivables (3) U.S. Core











1996-2015 $ 20,689 $ 10,589 $ 6,121 $ 16,710

$ 29,450 2016 5,175 2,958 340 3,298

13,032 2017 10,193 6,227 (1,249) 4,978

25,041 2018 16,399 7,906 1,328 9,234

42,763 2019 12,951 6,560 (771) 5,789

30,599 2020 17,289 8,301 (1,029) 7,272

40,157 2021 19,667 9,619 (1,052) 8,567

54,296 2022 21,478 8,915 (4,280) 4,635

72,290 2023 75,573 34,498 (10,805) 23,693

216,652 2024 191,009 91,298 9,645 100,943

521,294 2025 133,216 84,546 1,459 86,005

474,993 2026 14,448 13,730 (632) 13,098

194,158 Subtotal 538,087 285,147 (925) 284,222

1,714,725 U.S. Insolvency











1996-2015 406 — 405 405

— 2016 59 2 38 40

11 2017 376 17 243 260

111 2018 270 4 211 215

33 2019 754 10 556 566

88 2020 880 94 168 262

1,186 2021 3,965 321 (384) (63)

3,053 2022 4,368 668 96 764

8,821 2023 9,447 1,999 343 2,342

29,679 2024 12,048 4,187 46 4,233

41,062 2025 8,432 5,485 (613) 4,872

55,943 2026 570 1,005 188 1,193

32,709 Subtotal 41,575 13,792 1,297 15,089

172,696 Total U.S. 579,662 298,939 372 299,311

1,887,421 Europe Core











2012-2015 61,643 33,175 63,974 97,149

180,405 2016 13,511 5,487 20,775 26,262

91,080 2017 7,298 2,534 3,658 6,192

52,160 2018 16,225 5,781 5,941 11,722

92,394 2019 28,033 9,302 17,828 27,130

188,972 2020 19,976 8,144 5,302 13,446

125,429 2021 28,007 12,137 6,374 18,511

199,304 2022 31,880 12,504 (1,447) 11,057

217,449 2023 42,435 17,442 21,478 38,920

279,253 2024 59,650 26,827 164 26,991

362,683 2025 69,949 34,057 (6,091) 27,966

430,938 2026 13,831 5,543 1,770 7,313

240,509 Subtotal 392,438 172,933 139,726 312,659

2,460,576 Europe Insolvency











2014-2015 162 — 162 162

— 2016 207 36 393 429

337 2017 332 18 748 766

610 2018 430 17 322 339

454 2019 1,399 158 586 744

3,111 2020 3,433 258 (6) 252

3,825 2021 5,687 470 1,798 2,268

7,025 2022 6,740 1,027 2,744 3,771

16,675 2023 8,348 1,644 6,984 8,628

29,984 2024 7,937 2,505 6,769 9,274

33,743 2025 2,987 1,378 610 1,988

19,038 2026 543 361 197 558

14,391 Subtotal 38,205 7,872 21,307 29,179

129,193 Total Europe 430,643 180,805 161,033 341,838

2,589,769 Other markets (4) 100,168 57,634 (20,595) 37,039

240,014 Total PRA Group $ 1,110,473 $ 537,378 $ 140,810 $ 678,188

$ 4,717,204

(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2026 exchange rate. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of June 30, 2026











(in millions)













Purchase

Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total U.S. Core

























1996-2015 $ 2,736.9 $ 5,186.4 $ 673.8 $ 479.4 $ 337.7 $ 230.9 $ 149.3 $ 98.2 $ 67.1 $ 51.7 $ 64.7 $ 53.6 $ 20.7 $ 7,413.5 2016 400.5 — 86.1 195.3 160.1 116.6 88.7 59.9 29.1 17.6 18.1 12.9 5.2 789.6 2017 511.9 — — 94.3 264.4 247.1 185.6 124.8 73.1 41.6 37.5 26.6 10.2 1105.2 2018 604.7 — — — 106.3 320.2 304.7 214.8 131.6 83.2 68.1 42.9 16.4 1288.2 2019 432.2 — — — — 93.4 282.2 237.4 141.7 86.1 61.8 37.3 13.0 952.9 2020 415.4 — — — — — 127.4 274.7 185.4 121.3 83.6 50.4 17.3 860.1 2021 339.9 — — — — — — 73.8 149.9 115.3 82.8 52.8 19.7 494.3 2022 275.4 — — — — — — — 34.9 102.4 87.8 58.5 21.5 305.1 2023 506.3 — — — — — — — — 63.5 211.8 185.9 75.6 536.8 2024 727.7 — — — — — — — — — 119.8 374.9 191.0 685.7 2025 531.0 — — — — — — — — — — 106.1 133.2 239.3 2026 195.7 — — — — — — — — — — — 14.3 14.3 Subtotal 7,677.6 5,186.4 759.9 769.0 868.5 1,008.2 1,137.9 1,083.6 812.8 682.7 836.0 1,001.9 538.1 14,685.0 U.S. Insolvency

























1996-2015 1,472.4 2,290.4 230.4 142.6 78.6 39.1 13.6 4.5 2.9 1.8 1.4 1.0 0.4 2,806.7 2016 67.5 — 10.1 18.9 18.2 16.4 13.0 6.6 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 85.7 2017 275.3 — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.5 1.0 0.4 359.7 2018 97.9 — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.5 1.0 0.3 137.3 2019 120.8 — — — — 13.4 30.9 37.9 36.8 28.0 14.2 2.7 0.8 164.7 2020 62.1 — — — — — 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 17.0 8.7 0.9 89.1 2021 54.9 — — — — — — 4.5 17.7 17.4 15.2 11.8 4.0 70.6 2022 33.4 — — — — — — — 3.2 9.2 11.1 10.5 4.4 38.4 2023 61.2 — — — — — — — — 4.5 14.8 18.0 9.4 46.7 2024 68.2 — — — — — — — — — 12.1 23.1 12.0 47.2 2025 59.1 — — — — — — — — — — 5.2 8.4 13.6 2026 32.3 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.5 0.5 Subtotal 2,405.1 2,290.4 240.5 210.6 200.8 177.2 153.3 145.2 127.7 98.6 91.2 83.1 41.6 3,860.2 Total U.S. 10,082.7 7,476.8 1,000.4 979.6 1,069.3 1,185.4 1,291.2 1,228.8 940.5 781.3 927.2 1,085.0 579.7 18,545.2 Europe Core

























2012-2015 1,225.8 538.4 350.2 310.3 290.5 241.4 206.0 202.4 164.3 142.4 132.1 126.9 61.6 2,766.5 2016 333.1 — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 27.4 27.1 13.5 479.5 2017 252.2 — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 17.9 15.7 7.3 275.2 2018 341.8 — — — 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 37.1 34.3 16.2 433.3 2019 518.6 — — — — 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 68.2 61.7 28.0 617.9 2020 324.1 — — — — — 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 50.1 45.1 20.0 364.3 2021 412.4 — — — — — — 48.5 89.9 73.0 66.6 59.7 28.0 365.7 2022 359.4 — — — — — — — 33.9 83.8 74.7 67.8 31.9 292.1 2023 410.6 — — — — — — — — 50.2 103.1 93.2 42.4 288.9 2024 451.9 — — — — — — — — — 46.3 135.6 59.7 241.6 2025 512.5 — — — — — — — — — — 57.1 69.9 127.0 2026 247.3 — — — — — — — — — — — 13.9 13.9 Subtotal 5,389.7 538.4 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 623.5 724.2 392.4 6,265.9 Europe Insolvency























2014-2015 29.9 7.3 8.3 8.2 7.4 5.4 3.7 1.9 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.2 44.5 2016 39.3 — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.6 0.2 62.0 2017 39.2 — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.5 1.0 0.3 50.6 2018 44.9 — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 3.5 1.4 0.4 53.3 2019 77.2 — — — — 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 12.9 6.1 1.4 108.9 2020 105.4 — — — — — 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 25.5 15.5 3.4 148.8 2021 53.2 — — — — — — 5.5 14.4 14.7 15.4 14.6 5.7 70.3 2022 44.6 — — — — — — — 4.5 12.4 15.2 15.2 6.7 54.0 2023 46.7 — — — — — — — — 4.2 12.7 15.7 8.3 40.9 2024 43.4 — — — — — — — — — 9.5 15.2 7.9 32.6 2025 20.8 — — — — — — — — — — 1.9 3.0 4.9 2026 14.4 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.7 0.7 Subtotal 559.0 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 97.4 87.5 38.2 671.5 Total Europe 5,948.7 545.7 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 720.9 811.7 430.6 6,937.4 Other markets (3) 963.4 33.9 86.5 103.9 83.7 137.0 135.9 125.4 135.0 215.9 220.5 210.7 100.2 1,588.6 Total PRA Group $ 16,994.8 $ 8,056.4 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.7 $ 1,625.2 $ 1,841.3 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,061.8 $ 1,729.0 $ 1,660.7 $ 1,868.6 $ 2,107.4 $ 1,110.5 $ 27,071.2

(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the non-GAAP financial measures referred to below, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance and operational effectiveness and provide for greater comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled financial measures reported by other companies. Included below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus Income tax expense; less Foreign exchange gain; plus Interest expense, net; plus Other expense; plus Depreciation and amortization; plus Impairment of real estate; plus Goodwill impairment; plus Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less Gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2026 and for the year ended December 31, 2025.



LTM Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (265,048) $ (305,142) Adjustments:



Income tax expense 65,157 46,735 Foreign exchange gain (1,309) (755) Interest expense, net 256,338 251,788 Other expense 427 336 Depreciation and amortization 7,188 9,035 Impairment of real estate 3,411 1,404 Goodwill impairment 412,611 412,611 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,010 15,168 Gain on sale of equity method investment — (38,403) Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries 869,128 922,697 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,358,913 $ 1,315,474

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE

The Company uses Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain transactions that are unusual or infrequent in nature and not reflective of our ongoing operations ("Adjusted net income attributable to PRA") to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and allow for better comparability. Management believes Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating our operating results.

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is calculated as Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain transactions that are unusual or infrequent in nature and not reflective of our ongoing operations.

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets ("Average tangible equity").

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it is based on Adjusted net income attributable to PRA. Adjusted ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA by average tangible equity. Return on equity ("ROE") is calculated by dividing Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to Average tangible equity, a reconciliation of Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc., and provides our ROE, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):









Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)



Balance as of Period End

Second Quarter

Year-to-Date



June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

$ 1,045,469

$ 1,336,925

$ 1,023,879

$ 1,278,016

$ 1,009,202

$ 1,230,355 Goodwill

26,871

439,449

26,871

430,082

26,871

418,840 Other intangible assets

1,282

1,541

1,313

1,515

1,354

1,494 Average tangible equity









$ 995,695

$ 846,419

$ 980,977

$ 810,021





































ROE and ROATE (2)











Second Quarter

Year-to-Date











2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ 57,917

$ 42,374

$ 86,127

$ 46,033 Return on equity









22.6 %

13.3 %

17.1 %

7.5 % Return on average tangible equity









23.3 %

20.0 %

17.6 %

11.4 %





































Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Reconciliation and Adjusted ROATE (3)







Second Quarter

Year-to-Date











2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ 57,917

$ 42,374

$ 86,127

$ 46,033 Gain on sale of equity method investment









—

(38,403)

—

(38,403) Tax effect of adjusting items (4)









—

8,717

—

8,717 Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ 57,917

$ 12,688

$ 86,127

$ 16,347 Adjusted ROATE









23.3 %

6.0 %

17.6 %

4.0 %

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

(1) Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods. (2) Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. (3) Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. (4) Based on the annual effective tax rate and pretax income excluding the effect of the adjusting items.

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.