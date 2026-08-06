PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

PRA Group, Inc.

Aug 06, 2026, 16:05 ET

$58 Million Net Income Driven by $349 Million Increase in Europe ERC Following Comprehensive European Portfolio Review and Strong Long-Term Performance

Continued to Deliver on Significant Execution Milestones Under PRA 3.0 Strategy, Including Additional Cost Reductions, Call Center Footprint Consolidation and Technology Modernization  

Repurchased $10 Million of Shares During the Quarter; Board of Directors Authorized New Share Repurchase Program for up to $150 Million

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 ("Q2 2026").

Q2 2026 Highlights (vs. Q2 2025)

  • Total cash collections of $559 million, up 4%.
  • Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $58 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.51.
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $8.9 billion, up 7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $1.4 billion, up 10%.
  • Cash efficiency ratio3 of 61%.
  • Total portfolio purchases of $297 million, in line with expectations.

1.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

2.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. A reconciliation of net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

3.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

"We continued to execute against our PRA 3.0 strategy during the second quarter to drive higher returns and long-term shareholder value," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "We generated continued growth in cash collections, maintained strong cash efficiency, invested nearly $300 million in portfolio purchases, and delivered higher earnings. We also performed a comprehensive review of our European portfolios as part of our quarterly portfolio assessment. This review resulted in an approximately $349 million increase in European ERC, reflecting more than six years of sustained cash overperformance in Europe, as well as enhancements to our analytical processes and forecasting capabilities. We believe this is an important milestone that better aligns our European ERC with the long trend of historical overperformance of the European portfolios. As a result of this change, we expect higher levels of portfolio income going forward and more moderate levels of changes in expected recoveries over the long-term."

"We also achieved a number of important execution milestones during the quarter. We continued reducing costs and simplifying the organization, further consolidated our U.S. call center footprint, expanded our AI capabilities, and maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our teams are moving with pace and rigor across all three vectors of our PRA 3.0 strategy, and we are beginning to see the benefits of these actions reflected in our financial results through record ERC levels, growing adjusted EBITDA, and a strong funding profile. We remain focused on improving financial performance, further strengthening the balance sheet, and delivering long-term value for shareholders."

Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source, as reported and on a constant currency-adjusted basis:









Cash Collection Source

2026

2025

($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

U.S. Core

$    269,678

$    268,409

$    249,322

$    258,277

$    253,856

U.S. Insolvency

21,434

20,141

20,223

21,131

21,175

Europe Core

200,420

192,019

188,277

185,910

185,652

Europe Insolvency

17,658

20,547

19,166

22,658

24,609

Other markets (1)

49,355

50,812

54,670

54,268

50,996

Total cash collections

$    558,545

$    551,928

$    531,658

$    542,244

$    536,288

































Cash Collection Source -









Constant Currency-Adjusted

2026






2025

($ in thousands)

Q2






Q2

U.S. Core

$    269,678






$    253,856

U.S. Insolvency

21,434






21,175

Europe Core

200,420






189,826

Europe Insolvency

17,658






24,761

Other markets (1)

49,355






56,025

Total cash collections

$    558,545






$    545,643











1.

Reflects total cash collections in South America, Canada and Australia.
  • Total cash collections in Q2 2026 increased 4% to $559 million, compared to $536 million in the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2 2025"), driven by continued strength in the U.S. legal and digital collections channels and in our European business.





Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2026

2025

Portfolio income

$      267,799

$       250,934

Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

22,742

40,302

Changes in expected future recoveries


74,182

(7,010)

Changes in expected recoveries

96,924

33,292

Total portfolio revenue

$      364,723

$       284,226





  • Portfolio income in Q2 2026 increased 7% to $268 million, compared to $251 million in Q2 2025, driven by strong recent purchases at attractive returns.
  • Changes in expected recoveries in Q2 2026 increased to $97 million, compared to $33 million in Q2 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the approximately $349 million increase in European ERC following a comprehensive review as part of the Company's quarterly portfolio assessment. The comprehensive review reflected more than six years of sustained cash overperformance across the Company's European business.
  • Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2026 increased 28% to $365 million, compared to $284 million in Q2 2025.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q2 2026 increased $16 million to $219 million, compared to $203 million in Q2 2025, driven primarily by a $15 million increase in legal collection costs to support future cash collections growth.
    • Compensation and benefits expense decreased $5 million, primarily due to workforce reductions and other cost actions implemented during the past year.
    • Communication expense decreased $2 million, reflecting the increased use of more cost-efficient digital collection strategies.
    • Operating expenses in Q2 2026 included $5 million of expenses to reorganize the Company's U.S. business. This was comprised of $2 million of severance expenses related to the corporate and overhead headcount reduction during the quarter, as well as $3 million of real estate impairment and other expenses related to the consolidation of the Company's owned and leased call center facilities.
  • Interest expense, net in Q2 2026 increased to $64 million, compared to $62 million in Q2 2025, primarily reflecting an increase in debt balances.
  • The effective tax rate for the quarter was 33%.

Portfolio Purchases









Portfolio Purchase Source

2026

2025

($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

U.S. Core

$      90,227

$     105,469

$     102,254

$     119,672

$     160,193

U.S. Insolvency

19,220

13,043

10,088

14,809

22,134

Europe Core

164,620

86,715

152,375

95,239

142,465

Europe Insolvency

9,817

4,837

4,758

5,934

4,757

Other markets (1)

12,687

10,786

45,326

19,838

16,956

Total portfolio purchases

$    296,571

$     220,850

$     314,801

$     255,492

$     346,505











  • The Company purchased $297 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2026, as it continues to be disciplined with its investments and return thresholds.
  • At the end of Q2 2026, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments2 of $219 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $117 million in Europe, $86 million in the U.S., and $15 million in other markets.

1.

Reflects total portfolio purchases in South America, Canada and Australia.

2.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Credit Availability

  • Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of June 30, 2026 was $998 million, comprised of $733 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $265 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Share Repurchases

  • During Q2 2026, the Company repurchased $10 million of its outstanding common stock.
  • On August 3, 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized a new $150 million program.

The new share repurchase program has no stated expiration date and repurchases may be made through open market purchases or other available means at the Company's discretion, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The amount and timing of share repurchases depend on several factors, including the Company's capital allocation priorities, financial performance, market conditions, valuation, leverage, liquidity, and the terms of its existing debt agreements. The new share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors.

"We continue to maintain a disciplined capital allocation framework that prioritizes portfolio purchases at attractive returns and investments that enhance our operating performance, while also undertaking opportunistic share repurchases when we see an opportunity to drive value for our shareholders," said Rakesh Sehgal, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "This new share repurchase program provides additional flexibility in how we deploy capital and reflects our commitment to long-term shareholder value."

Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 6, 2027, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 53963# until August 13, 2026.                                                                               

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) specializes in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. PRA Group purchases portfolios from banks and other creditors and, through its subsidiaries, collaborates with customers to help them resolve their debt. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group has operations in the U.S., Europe, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com

About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues






Portfolio income

$      267,799

$     250,934

$      537,378

$       491,892

Changes in expected recoveries

96,924

33,292

140,810

61,214

Total portfolio revenue

364,723

284,226

678,188

553,106

Other revenue

7,451

3,462

8,519

4,201

Total revenues

372,174

287,688

686,707

557,307

Operating expenses






Compensation and benefits

70,377

75,724

141,115

149,047

Legal collection costs

52,525

37,583

100,983

70,977

Legal collection fees

18,386

15,625

35,457

30,855

Agency fees

23,214

22,688

47,795

44,056

Professional and outside services

22,512

21,071

43,396

42,174

Communication

7,664

9,417

16,683

19,894

Rent and occupancy

3,730

3,504

6,988

6,984

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long-lived assets

4,724

2,503

6,432

6,272

Other operating expenses

15,760

14,462

31,322

27,360

Total operating expenses

218,892

202,577

430,171

397,619

Income from operations

153,282

85,111

256,536

159,688

Other income/(expense)






Interest expense, net

(64,363)

(62,361)

(127,881)

(123,331)

Gain on sale of equity method investment


38,403


38,403

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

(501)

50

553

(1)

Other

(92)

(75)

(346)

(255)

Income before income taxes

88,326

61,128

128,862

74,504

Income tax expense

29,385

15,415

38,149

19,727

Net income

58,941

45,713

90,713

54,777

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,024

3,339

4,586

8,744

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$        57,917

$       42,374

$       86,127

$         46,033

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.






Basic

$          1.52

$          1.08

$          2.25

$           1.17

Diluted

$          1.51

$          1.08

$          2.24

$           1.16

Weighted average number of shares outstanding






Basic

38,104

39,323

38,236

39,436

Diluted

38,303

39,385

38,407

39,536

 

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

 

(unaudited)


June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$          132,431

$          104,409

Investments

145,473

66,628

Finance receivables, net

4,717,204

4,688,024

Income taxes receivable

20,912

17,702

Deferred tax assets, net

64,936

76,955

Right-of-use assets

27,836

29,206

Property and equipment, net

22,213

24,886

Goodwill

26,871

26,871

Prepaid expenses and other assets

80,891

68,641

Total assets

$        5,238,767

$        5,103,322

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities


Accrued expenses and accounts payable

$          129,175

$          131,812

Income taxes payable

36,356

29,845

Deferred tax liabilities, net

32,240

17,064

Lease liabilities

30,681

32,160

Interest-bearing deposits

100,460

106,148

Borrowings

3,759,353

3,697,338

Other liabilities

37,605

48,990

Total liabilities

4,125,870

4,063,357

Equity


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding


Common stock, $0.01par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 37,648 shares issued and outstanding
as of June 30, 2026; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,453 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2025

376

385

Additional paid-in capital


11,474

Retained earnings

1,338,814

1,255,007

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(293,721)

(287,015)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,045,469

979,851

Noncontrolling interests

67,428

60,114

Total equity

1,112,897

1,039,965

Total liabilities and equity

$        5,238,767

$        5,103,322

Purchase Price Multiples

as of June 30, 2026

(in thousands, except percentages)

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated
Collections (3)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (4)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple

U.S. Core




1996-2015

$           2,736,875

$        7,509,514

$           88,885

274 %

223 %

2016

400,545

820,678

31,073

205 %

195 %

2017

511,902

1,168,691

63,472

228 %

193 %

2018

604,669

1,376,064

87,769

228 %

199 %

2019

432,222

1,017,231

64,379

235 %

209 %

2020

415,384

940,625

80,613

226 %

215 %

2021

339,885

602,989

108,705

177 %

191 %

2022

275,433

429,264

124,219

156 %

164 %

2023

506,319

942,514

405,841

186 %

191 %

2024

727,672

1,679,034

993,374

231 %

211 %

2025

531,021

1,160,216

920,909

218 %

216 %

2026

195,696

407,198

392,750

208 %

208 %

Subtotal

7,677,623

18,054,018

3,361,989

U.S. Insolvency



1996-2015

1,472,385

2,806,860

191 %

154 %

2016

67,454

85,680

12

127 %

124 %

2017

275,257

359,737

126

131 %

125 %

2018

97,879

137,413

34

140 %

127 %

2019

120,845

164,637

90

136 %

128 %

2020

62,130

90,396

1,343

145 %

136 %

2021

54,898

73,841

3,209

135 %

136 %

2022

33,442

48,002

9,676

144 %

139 %

2023

61,242

80,697

33,878

132 %

136 %

2024

68,168

99,458

52,263

146 %

149 %

2025

59,091

93,346

79,735

158 %

160 %

2026

32,264

51,036

50,466

158 %

158 %

Subtotal

2,405,055

4,091,103

230,832

Total U.S.

10,082,678

22,145,121

3,592,821

Europe Core




2012-2015

1,225,893

3,793,428

693,140

309 %

190 %

2016

333,090

636,868

169,208

191 %

167 %

2017

252,174

375,695

82,828

149 %

144 %

2018

341,775

589,860

158,170

173 %

148 %

2019

518,610

917,830

287,242

177 %

152 %

2020

324,119

617,610

208,905

191 %

172 %

2021

412,411

743,743

334,084

180 %

170 %

2022

359,447

593,873

344,363

165 %

162 %

2023

410,593

750,983

482,569

183 %

169 %

2024

451,786

812,676

641,676

180 %

180 %

2025

512,533

938,291

790,093

183 %

185 %

2026

247,303

461,433

447,812

187 %

187 %

Subtotal

5,389,734

11,232,290

4,640,090

Europe Insolvency



2014-2015

29,849

49,127

165 %

135 %

2016

39,338

60,180

2,051

153 %

130 %

2017

39,235

54,033

1,161

138 %

128 %

2018

44,908

53,667

622

120 %

123 %

2019

77,218

115,235

3,878

149 %

130 %

2020

105,440

162,142

4,144

154 %

129 %

2021

53,230

82,097

7,770

154 %

134 %

2022

44,604

68,715

19,227

154 %

137 %

2023

46,558

74,356

35,647

160 %

138 %

2024

43,459

72,755

44,187

167 %

147 %

2025

20,760

30,862

25,485

149 %

145 %

2026

14,420

22,458

21,920

156 %

156 %

Subtotal

559,019

845,627

166,092

Total Europe

5,948,753

12,077,917

4,806,182

Other markets (5)

963,416

2,208,916

495,513

229 %

204 %

Total PRA Group

$         16,994,847

$      36,431,954

$        8,894,515

(1)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2026 exchange rate.

(5)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Portfolio Financial Information (1)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2026 (year-to-date)

As of June 30, 2026

Purchase Period

Cash
Collections (2)

Portfolio
Income (2)

Changes in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)

Net Finance
Receivables (3)

U.S. Core





1996-2015

$       20,689

$       10,589

$       6,121

$       16,710

$       29,450

2016

5,175

2,958

340

3,298

13,032

2017

10,193

6,227

(1,249)

4,978

25,041

2018

16,399

7,906

1,328

9,234

42,763

2019

12,951

6,560

(771)

5,789

30,599

2020

17,289

8,301

(1,029)

7,272

40,157

2021

19,667

9,619

(1,052)

8,567

54,296

2022

21,478

8,915

(4,280)

4,635

72,290

2023

75,573

34,498

(10,805)

23,693

216,652

2024

191,009

91,298

9,645

100,943

521,294

2025

133,216

84,546

1,459

86,005

474,993

2026

14,448

13,730

(632)

13,098

194,158

Subtotal

538,087

285,147

(925)

284,222

1,714,725

U.S. Insolvency





1996-2015

406

405

405

2016

59

2

38

40

11

2017

376

17

243

260

111

2018

270

4

211

215

33

2019

754

10

556

566

88

2020

880

94

168

262

1,186

2021

3,965

321

(384)

(63)

3,053

2022

4,368

668

96

764

8,821

2023

9,447

1,999

343

2,342

29,679

2024

12,048

4,187

46

4,233

41,062

2025

8,432

5,485

(613)

4,872

55,943

2026

570

1,005

188

1,193

32,709

Subtotal

41,575

13,792

1,297

15,089

172,696

Total U.S.

579,662

298,939

372

299,311

1,887,421

Europe Core





2012-2015

61,643

33,175

63,974

97,149

180,405

2016

13,511

5,487

20,775

26,262

91,080

2017

7,298

2,534

3,658

6,192

52,160

2018

16,225

5,781

5,941

11,722

92,394

2019

28,033

9,302

17,828

27,130

188,972

2020

19,976

8,144

5,302

13,446

125,429

2021

28,007

12,137

6,374

18,511

199,304

2022

31,880

12,504

(1,447)

11,057

217,449

2023

42,435

17,442

21,478

38,920

279,253

2024

59,650

26,827

164

26,991

362,683

2025

69,949

34,057

(6,091)

27,966

430,938

2026

13,831

5,543

1,770

7,313

240,509

Subtotal

392,438

172,933

139,726

312,659

2,460,576

Europe Insolvency





2014-2015

162

162

162

2016

207

36

393

429

337

2017

332

18

748

766

610

2018

430

17

322

339

454

2019

1,399

158

586

744

3,111

2020

3,433

258

(6)

252

3,825

2021

5,687

470

1,798

2,268

7,025

2022

6,740

1,027

2,744

3,771

16,675

2023

8,348

1,644

6,984

8,628

29,984

2024

7,937

2,505

6,769

9,274

33,743

2025

2,987

1,378

610

1,988

19,038

2026

543

361

197

558

14,391

Subtotal

38,205

7,872

21,307

29,179

129,193

Total Europe

430,643

180,805

161,033

341,838

2,589,769

Other markets (4)

100,168

57,634

(20,595)

37,039

240,014

Total PRA Group

$      1,110,473

$       537,378

$      140,810

$       678,188

$      4,717,204

(1)

Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. 

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2026 exchange rate.

(4)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of June 30, 2026






    (in millions)






Purchase
Period

Purchase
Price (2)(3)

1996-2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Total

U.S. Core












1996-2015

$ 2,736.9

$ 5,186.4

$ 673.8

$ 479.4

$ 337.7

$ 230.9

$ 149.3

$  98.2

$  67.1

$  51.7

$  64.7

$  53.6

$  20.7

$ 7,413.5

2016

400.5

86.1

195.3

160.1

116.6

88.7

59.9

29.1

17.6

18.1

12.9

5.2

789.6

2017

511.9

94.3

264.4

247.1

185.6

124.8

73.1

41.6

37.5

26.6

10.2

1105.2

2018

604.7

106.3

320.2

304.7

214.8

131.6

83.2

68.1

42.9

16.4

1288.2

2019

432.2

93.4

282.2

237.4

141.7

86.1

61.8

37.3

13.0

952.9

2020

415.4

127.4

274.7

185.4

121.3

83.6

50.4

17.3

860.1

2021

339.9

73.8

149.9

115.3

82.8

52.8

19.7

494.3

2022

275.4

34.9

102.4

87.8

58.5

21.5

305.1

2023

506.3

63.5

211.8

185.9

75.6

536.8

2024

727.7

119.8

374.9

191.0

685.7

2025

531.0

106.1

133.2

239.3

2026

195.7

14.3

14.3

Subtotal

7,677.6

5,186.4

759.9

769.0

868.5

1,008.2

1,137.9

1,083.6

812.8

682.7

836.0

1,001.9

538.1

14,685.0

U.S. Insolvency












1996-2015

1,472.4

2,290.4

230.4

142.6

78.6

39.1

13.6

4.5

2.9

1.8

1.4

1.0

0.4

2,806.7

2016

67.5

10.1

18.9

18.2

16.4

13.0

6.6

1.3

0.6

0.4

0.1

0.1

85.7

2017

275.3

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

4.9

2.5

1.0

0.4

359.7

2018

97.9

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

12.7

2.5

1.0

0.3

137.3

2019

120.8

13.4

30.9

37.9

36.8

28.0

14.2

2.7

0.8

164.7

2020

62.1

6.5

16.1

20.4

19.5

17.0

8.7

0.9

89.1

2021

54.9

4.5

17.7

17.4

15.2

11.8

4.0

70.6

2022

33.4

3.2

9.2

11.1

10.5

4.4

38.4

2023

61.2

4.5

14.8

18.0

9.4

46.7

2024

68.2

12.1

23.1

12.0

47.2

2025

59.1

5.2

8.4

13.6

2026

32.3

0.5

0.5

Subtotal

2,405.1

2,290.4

240.5

210.6

200.8

177.2

153.3

145.2

127.7

98.6

91.2

83.1

41.6

3,860.2

Total U.S.

10,082.7

7,476.8

1,000.4

979.6

1,069.3

1,185.4

1,291.2

1,228.8

940.5

781.3

927.2

1,085.0

579.7

18,545.2

Europe Core












2012-2015

1,225.8

538.4

350.2

310.3

290.5

241.4

206.0

202.4

164.3

142.4

132.1

126.9

61.6

2,766.5

2016

333.1

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

29.7

27.4

27.1

13.5

479.5

2017

252.2

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

20.2

17.9

15.7

7.3

275.2

2018

341.8

24.3

88.7

71.3

69.1

50.7

41.6

37.1

34.3

16.2

433.3

2019

518.6

48.0

125.7

121.4

89.8

75.1

68.2

61.7

28.0

617.9

2020

324.1

32.3

91.7

69.0

56.1

50.1

45.1

20.0

364.3

2021

412.4

48.5

89.9

73.0

66.6

59.7

28.0

365.7

2022

359.4

33.9

83.8

74.7

67.8

31.9

292.1

2023

410.6

50.2

103.1

93.2

42.4

288.9

2024

451.9

46.3

135.6

59.7

241.6

2025

512.5

57.1

69.9

127.0

2026

247.3

13.9

13.9

Subtotal

5,389.7

538.4

390.6

407.1

443.4

480.2

519.7

614.6

559.7

572.1

623.5

724.2

392.4

6,265.9

Europe Insolvency











2014-2015

29.9

7.3

8.3

8.2

7.4

5.4

3.7

1.9

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.3

0.2

44.5

2016

39.3

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

1.3

0.8

0.6

0.2

62.0

2017

39.2

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

3.8

1.5

1.0

0.3

50.6

2018

44.9

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

7.2

3.5

1.4

0.4

53.3

2019

77.2

5.0

21.1

23.9

21.0

17.5

12.9

6.1

1.4

108.9

2020

105.4

6.0

34.6

34.1

29.7

25.5

15.5

3.4

148.8

2021

53.2

5.5

14.4

14.7

15.4

14.6

5.7

70.3

2022

44.6

4.5

12.4

15.2

15.2

6.7

54.0

2023

46.7

4.2

12.7

15.7

8.3

40.9

2024

43.4

9.5

15.2

7.9

32.6

2025

20.8

1.9

3.0

4.9

2026

14.4

0.7

0.7

Subtotal

559.0

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.7

58.8

93.0

93.8

91.4

97.4

87.5

38.2

671.5

Total Europe

5,948.7

545.7

405.1

429.2

472.2

518.9

578.5

707.6

653.5

663.5

720.9

811.7

430.6

6,937.4

Other markets (3)

963.4

33.9

86.5

103.9

83.7

137.0

135.9

125.4

135.0

215.9

220.5

210.7

100.2

1,588.6

Total PRA Group

$ 16,994.8

$ 8,056.4

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.7

$  1,625.2

$ 1,841.3

$ 2,005.6

$ 2,061.8

$ 1,729.0

$ 1,660.7

$ 1,868.6

$ 2,107.4

$ 1,110.5

$ 27,071.2

(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the non-GAAP financial measures referred to below, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance and operational effectiveness and provide for greater comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled financial measures reported by other companies. Included below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus Income tax expense; less Foreign exchange gain; plus Interest expense, net; plus Other expense; plus Depreciation and amortization; plus Impairment of real estate; plus Goodwill impairment; plus Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less Gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2026 and for the year ended December 31, 2025.

LTM

Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$               (265,048)

$               (305,142)

Adjustments:

Income tax expense

65,157

46,735

Foreign exchange gain

(1,309)

(755)

Interest expense, net

256,338

251,788

Other expense

427

336

Depreciation and amortization

7,188

9,035

Impairment of real estate

3,411

1,404

Goodwill impairment

412,611

412,611

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

11,010

15,168

Gain on sale of equity method investment

(38,403)

Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries

869,128

922,697

Adjusted EBITDA

$              1,358,913

$              1,315,474

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE

The Company uses Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain transactions that are unusual or infrequent in nature and not reflective of our ongoing operations ("Adjusted net income attributable to PRA") to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and allow for better comparability. Management believes Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating our operating results.

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA is calculated as Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. excluding the impact of certain transactions that are unusual or infrequent in nature and not reflective of our ongoing operations.

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets ("Average tangible equity").

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it is based on Adjusted net income attributable to PRA. Adjusted ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA by average tangible equity. Return on equity ("ROE") is calculated by dividing Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to Average tangible equity, a reconciliation of Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc., and provides our ROE, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):


Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)


Balance as of Period End

Second Quarter

Year-to-Date


June 30,
2026

June 30,
2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

$ 1,045,469

$ 1,336,925

$ 1,023,879

$ 1,278,016

$ 1,009,202

$ 1,230,355

Goodwill

26,871

439,449

26,871

430,082

26,871

418,840

Other intangible assets

1,282

1,541

1,313

1,515

1,354

1,494

Average tangible equity




$  995,695

$  846,419

$ 980,977

$ 810,021



















ROE and ROATE (2)






Second Quarter

Year-to-Date






2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.




$ 57,917

$ 42,374

$ 86,127

$ 46,033

Return on equity




22.6 %

13.3 %

17.1 %

7.5 %

Return on average tangible equity




23.3 %

20.0 %

17.6 %

11.4 %



















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
Reconciliation and Adjusted ROATE (3)




Second Quarter

Year-to-Date






2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.




$ 57,917

$ 42,374

$ 86,127

$ 46,033

Gain on sale of equity method investment





(38,403)


(38,403)

Tax effect of adjusting items (4)





8,717


8,717

Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.




$ 57,917

$ 12,688

$ 86,127

$ 16,347

Adjusted ROATE




23.3 %

6.0 %

17.6 %

4.0 %

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]

(1)

Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods.

(2)

Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

(3)

Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

(4)

Based on the annual effective tax rate and pretax income excluding the effect of the adjusting items.

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

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