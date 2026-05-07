PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Strong Start to the Year with 11% Cash Collections Growth and Net Income of $28 Million

Continued Momentum in U.S. Business with Strong Results in Europe

On Track with PRA 3.0 Strategy to Drive Enhanced Results

NORFOLK, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1 2026").

Q1 2026 Highlights (vs. Q1 2025)

Total cash collections of $551.9 million, up 11.0%.

Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 61.8%.

of 61.8%. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $28.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.73.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 of $1.3 billion, up 13.9%, which exceeded cash collections growth.

for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 of $1.3 billion, up 13.9%, which exceeded cash collections growth. Total portfolio purchases of $220.9 million, in line with expectations, as we continue to focus on driving higher returns and net income while balancing investments with leverage.

Estimated remaining collections (ERC)3 of $8.5 billion, up 9.5%.

1. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 2. A reconciliation of net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release. 3. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

"We had a strong start to 2026, building on the success we achieved last year with continued improvement in our key financial and operational metrics," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "Cash collections grew 11% from the prior-year period, driven by the continued momentum of our operational initiatives, especially in the U.S. legal collections channel, which was supplemented by strong performance in Europe. Our cash efficiency ratio improved to 62%, even with the increase in legal collection costs to support future collections growth. Net income increased to $28 million and Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months was up 14%, growing faster than cash collections, as we continued to gain operating leverage."

"Overall, Q1 was another solid quarter, with strong execution across several operational initiatives and improved financial results. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we plan to continue making progress on our new PRA 3.0 strategy, including modernizing our technology platforms and innovating with our new mobile app in the UK and global AI initiatives. We believe we are in a strong position to continue delivering enhanced results and value for our shareholders, as we transform PRA into a high-performing, technology-enabled global allocator of capital."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source, as reported and on a constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 U.S. Core

$ 268,409

$ 249,322

$ 258,277

$ 253,856

$ 240,467 U.S. Insolvency

20,141

20,223

21,131

21,175

20,589 Europe Core

192,019

188,277

185,910

185,652

164,371 Europe Insolvency

20,547

19,166

22,658

24,609

21,205 Other markets (1)

50,812

54,670

54,268

50,996

50,804 Total cash collections

$ 551,928

$ 531,658

$ 542,244

$ 536,288

$ 497,436

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2026













2025 ($ in thousands)

Q1













Q1 U.S. Core

$ 268,409













$ 240,467 U.S. Insolvency

20,141













20,589 Europe Core

192,019













180,408 Europe Insolvency

20,547













22,720 Other markets (1)

50,812













55,931 Total cash collections

$ 551,928













$ 520,115



























1. Reflects total cash collections in South America, Canada and Australia.

Total cash collections in Q1 2026 increased 11.0% to $551.9 million, compared to $497.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 ("Q1 2025"), driven by the continued increase in cash generation from our investments in the U.S. legal collections channel, as well as strong performance in our European business.















Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025 Portfolio income

$ 269,579

$ 240,958 Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

22,698

16,500 Changes in expected future recoveries

21,188

11,422 Changes in expected recoveries

43,886

27,922 Total portfolio revenue

$ 313,465

$ 268,880











Portfolio income in Q1 2026 increased 11.9% to $269.6 million, compared to $241.0 million in Q1 2025, driven by strong recent purchases at improved returns.

Changes in expected recoveries in Q1 2026 increased to $43.9 million, compared to $27.9 million in Q1 2025.

Total portfolio revenue in Q1 2026 increased 16.6% to $313.5 million, compared to $268.9 million in Q1 2025.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q1 2026 increased $16.2 million to $211.3 million, compared to $195.0 million in Q1 2025, driven primarily by a $15.1 million increase in legal collection costs to support future cash collections growth. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $2.6 million, primarily due to our efforts to right-size our agent headcount, leverage more external collections resources (including offshore agents), and eliminate more than 115 corporate roles in the fourth quarter of 2025. Communication expense decreased $1.5 million, due to the use of more cost-efficient collection strategies.

Interest expense, net in Q1 2026 increased to $63.5 million, compared to $61.0 million in Q1 2025, primarily reflecting an increase in debt balances.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.6%.

Portfolio Purchases























Portfolio Purchase Source

2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 U.S. Core

$ 105,469

$ 102,254

$ 119,672

$ 160,193

$ 148,903 U.S. Insolvency

13,043

10,088

14,809

22,134

12,059 Europe Core

86,715

152,375

95,239

142,465

108,390 Europe Insolvency

4,837

4,758

5,934

4,757

4,856 Other markets (1)

10,786

45,326

19,838

16,956

17,494 Total portfolio purchases

$ 220,850

$ 314,801

$ 255,492

$ 346,505

$ 291,702



























1. Reflects total portfolio purchases in South America, Canada and Australia. 2. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

The Company purchased $220.9 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q1 2026.

At the end of Q1 2026, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments2 of $321.8 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $172.6 million in Europe, $132.2 million in the U.S., and $17.0 million in other markets.

Credit Availability

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of March 31, 2026 was $996.0 million, comprised of $714.3 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $281.7 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until May 7, 2027, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 86103# until May 14, 2026.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Revenues





Portfolio income $ 269,579

$ 240,958 Changes in expected recoveries 43,886

27,922 Total portfolio revenue 313,465

268,880 Other revenue 1,068

739 Total revenues 314,533

269,619 Operating expenses





Compensation and benefits 70,738

73,323 Legal collection costs 48,458

33,394 Legal collection fees 17,071

15,230 Agency fees 24,581

21,368 Professional and outside services 20,884

21,103 Communication 9,019

10,477 Rent and occupancy 3,258

3,480 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long-lived assets 1,708

3,769 Other operating expenses 15,562

12,898 Total operating expenses 211,279

195,042 Income from operations 103,254

74,577 Other income/(expense)





Interest expense, net (63,518)

(60,970) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 1,054

(51) Other (254)

(180) Income before income taxes 40,536

13,376 Income tax expense 8,764

4,312 Net income 31,772

9,064 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,562

5,405 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 28,210

$ 3,659 Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.





Basic $ 0.74

$ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares outstanding





Basic 38,368

39,549 Diluted 38,511

39,688

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)





March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,778

$ 104,409 Investments 143,358

66,628 Finance receivables, net 4,637,094

4,688,024 Income taxes receivable 15,700

17,702 Deferred tax assets, net 70,914

76,955 Right-of-use assets 28,715

29,206 Property and equipment, net 24,567

24,886 Goodwill 26,871

26,871 Prepaid expenses and other assets 134,833

68,641 Total assets $ 5,206,830

$ 5,103,322 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities





Accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 100,483

$ 131,812 Income taxes payable 30,083

29,845 Deferred tax liabilities, net 18,733

17,064 Lease liabilities 31,595

32,160 Interest-bearing deposits 78,740

106,148 Borrowings 3,779,167

3,697,338 Other liabilities 99,475

48,990 Total liabilities 4,138,276

4,063,357 Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 38,141 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2026; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,453 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 381

385 Additional paid-in capital 3,289

11,474 Retained earnings 1,283,217

1,255,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (284,599)

(287,015) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,002,288

979,851 Noncontrolling interests 66,266

60,114 Total equity 1,068,554

1,039,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,206,830

$ 5,103,322

Purchase Price Multiples as of March 31, 2026 (in thousands, except percentages) Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple U.S. Core









1996-2015 $ 2,736,875 $ 7,505,108 $ 94,785 274 % 224 % 2016 400,545 819,619 32,606 205 % 195 % 2017 511,902 1,168,721 68,438 228 % 193 % 2018 604,669 1,373,598 93,421 227 % 199 % 2019 432,222 1,017,206 70,674 235 % 209 % 2020 415,384 940,628 88,849 226 % 215 % 2021 339,885 603,675 118,686 178 % 191 % 2022 275,433 435,742 140,794 158 % 164 % 2023 506,319 947,969 447,691 187 % 191 % 2024 727,672 1,679,170 1,085,766 231 % 211 % 2025 531,021 1,144,614 975,398 216 % 216 % 2026 105,469 212,526 209,118 202 % 202 % Subtotal 7,587,396 17,848,576 3,426,226



U.S. Insolvency







1996-2015 1,472,385 2,806,689 — 191 % 154 % 2016 67,454 85,669 21 127 % 124 % 2017 275,257 359,605 182 131 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,302 59 140 % 127 % 2019 120,845 164,398 174 136 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,300 1,584 145 % 136 % 2021 54,898 74,136 5,237 135 % 136 % 2022 33,442 47,860 11,718 143 % 139 % 2023 61,242 80,321 38,358 131 % 136 % 2024 68,168 99,364 58,508 146 % 149 % 2025 59,091 93,168 84,236 158 % 160 % 2026 13,043 20,891 20,790 160 % 160 % Subtotal 2,385,834 4,059,703 220,867



Total U.S. 9,973,230 21,908,279 3,647,093



Europe Core









2012-2015 1,225,893 3,516,570 478,195 287 % 190 % 2016 333,090 601,998 142,105 181 % 167 % 2017 252,174 366,501 77,563 145 % 144 % 2018 341,775 574,229 151,942 168 % 148 % 2019 518,610 888,852 272,541 171 % 152 % 2020 324,119 609,550 212,981 188 % 172 % 2021 412,411 732,470 338,322 178 % 170 % 2022 359,447 600,333 370,631 167 % 162 % 2023 410,593 709,805 464,760 173 % 169 % 2024 451,786 821,118 685,317 182 % 180 % 2025 512,533 951,214 843,307 186 % 185 % 2026 85,057 157,440 154,812 185 % 185 % Subtotal 5,227,488 10,530,080 4,192,476



Europe Insolvency







2014-2015 29,849 49,058 — 164 % 135 % 2016 39,338 58,616 440 149 % 130 % 2017 39,235 53,074 402 135 % 128 % 2018 44,908 53,386 543 119 % 123 % 2019 77,218 114,419 3,630 148 % 130 % 2020 105,440 162,032 5,399 154 % 129 % 2021 53,230 81,302 8,945 153 % 134 % 2022 44,604 66,962 20,325 150 % 137 % 2023 46,558 67,060 32,053 144 % 138 % 2024 43,459 64,128 38,821 148 % 147 % 2025 20,760 30,329 26,435 146 % 145 % 2026 4,752 7,346 7,301 155 % 155 % Subtotal 549,351 807,712 144,294



Total Europe 5,776,839 11,337,792 4,336,770



Other markets (5) 951,094 2,229,871 564,685 234 % 204 % Total PRA Group $ 16,701,163 $ 35,475,942 $ 8,548,548









(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2026 exchange rate. (5) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) (in thousands)

March 31, 2026 (year-to-date)

As of March 31, 2026 Purchase Period Cash

Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3) U.S. Core











1996-2015 $ 10,384 $ 5,487 $ 2,695 $ 8,182

$ 31,227 2016 2,583 1,544 (84) 1,460

13,786 2017 5,257 3,270 (775) 2,495

27,494 2018 8,281 4,151 (418) 3,733

45,382 2019 6,631 3,457 (608) 2,849

33,983 2020 9,056 4,407 (982) 3,425

44,546 2021 10,372 5,050 (486) 4,564

59,591 2022 11,381 4,636 309 4,945

82,701 2023 39,177 18,207 (5,753) 12,454

241,850 2024 98,754 47,239 14,278 61,517

574,230 2025 63,125 43,364 (2,313) 41,051

500,322 2026 3,408 2,796 140 2,936

104,934 Subtotal 268,409 143,608 6,003 149,611

1,760,046 U.S. Insolvency











1996-2015 235 — 234 234

— 2016 39 1 26 27

19 2017 189 10 112 122

160 2018 134 2 100 102

57 2019 430 6 316 322

168 2020 544 52 86 138

1,401 2021 2,231 191 (97) 94

4,943 2022 2,184 362 (45) 317

10,557 2023 4,590 1,054 (33) 1,021

33,215 2024 5,709 2,188 (318) 1,870

45,042 2025 3,753 2,800 (857) 1,943

57,786 2026 103 143 41 184

13,117 Subtotal 20,141 6,809 (435) 6,374

166,465 Total U.S. 288,550 150,417 5,568 155,985

1,926,511 Europe Core











2012-2015 29,774 16,872 7,948 24,820

141,516 2016 6,773 2,758 5,129 7,887

80,998 2017 3,812 1,290 502 1,792

51,383 2018 7,984 2,910 3,002 5,912

95,137 2019 14,181 4,758 1,506 6,264

183,088 2020 9,918 4,154 1,275 5,429

128,550 2021 14,216 6,146 1,182 7,328

204,281 2022 15,933 6,390 2,068 8,458

233,121 2023 21,308 8,862 4,282 13,144

277,845 2024 29,869 13,672 3,368 17,040

385,315 2025 35,581 17,411 240 17,651

458,722 2026 2,670 937 723 1,660

83,953 Subtotal 192,019 86,160 31,225 117,385

2,323,909 Europe Insolvency











2014-2015 98 — 98 98

— 2016 124 18 102 120

115 2017 176 8 230 238

242 2018 227 10 93 103

424 2019 809 88 (30) 58

3,003 2020 2,039 150 (11) 139

5,075 2021 3,682 263 1,236 1,499

8,218 2022 3,659 542 1,138 1,680

17,622 2023 4,222 863 751 1,614

27,020 2024 4,003 1,307 194 1,501

29,818 2025 1,463 700 229 929

19,481 2026 45 35 33 68

4,747 Subtotal 20,547 3,984 4,063 8,047

115,765 Total Europe 212,566 90,144 35,288 125,432

2,439,674 Other markets (4) 50,812 29,018 3,030 32,048

270,909 Total PRA Group $ 551,928 $ 269,579 $ 43,886 $ 313,465

$ 4,637,094





(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2026 exchange rate. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of March 31, 2026











(in millions)













Purchase

Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total U.S. Core

























1996-2015 $ 2,736.9 $ 5,186.4 $ 673.8 $ 479.4 $ 337.7 $ 230.9 $ 149.3 $ 98.2 $ 67.1 $ 51.7 $ 64.7 $ 53.6 $ 10.4 $ 7,403.2 2016 400.5 — 86.1 195.3 160.1 116.6 88.7 59.9 29.1 17.6 18.1 12.9 2.6 787.0 2017 511.9 — — 94.3 264.4 247.1 185.6 124.8 73.1 41.6 37.5 26.6 5.3 1100.3 2018 604.7 — — — 106.3 320.2 304.7 214.8 131.6 83.2 68.1 42.9 8.3 1280.1 2019 432.2 — — — — 93.4 282.2 237.4 141.7 86.1 61.8 37.3 6.6 946.5 2020 415.4 — — — — — 127.4 274.7 185.4 121.3 83.6 50.4 9.1 851.9 2021 339.9 — — — — — — 73.8 149.9 115.3 82.8 52.8 10.4 485.0 2022 275.4 — — — — — — — 34.9 102.4 87.8 58.5 11.4 295.0 2023 506.3 — — — — — — — — 63.5 211.8 185.9 39.2 500.4 2024 727.7 — — — — — — — — — 119.8 374.9 98.8 593.5 2025 531.0 — — — — — — — — — — 106.1 63.1 169.2 2026 105.5 — — — — — — — — — — — 3.2 3.2 Subtotal 7,587.4 5,186.4 759.9 769.0 868.5 1,008.2 1,137.9 1,083.6 812.8 682.7 836.0 1,001.9 268.4 14,415.3 U.S. Insolvency

























1996-2015 1,472.4 2,290.4 230.4 142.6 78.6 39.1 13.6 4.5 2.9 1.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 2,806.5 2016 67.5 — 10.1 18.9 18.2 16.4 13.0 6.6 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.1 — 85.6 2017 275.3 — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.5 1.0 0.2 359.5 2018 97.9 — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.5 1.0 0.1 137.1 2019 120.8 — — — — 13.4 30.9 37.9 36.8 28.0 14.2 2.7 0.4 164.3 2020 62.1 — — — — — 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 17.0 8.7 0.5 88.7 2021 54.9 — — — — — — 4.5 17.7 17.4 15.2 11.8 2.2 68.8 2022 33.4 — — — — — — — 3.2 9.2 11.1 10.5 2.2 36.2 2023 61.2 — — — — — — — — 4.5 14.8 18.0 4.6 41.9 2024 68.2 — — — — — — — — — 12.1 23.1 5.7 40.9 2025 59.1 — — — — — — — — — — 5.2 3.8 9.0 2026 13.0 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.2 0.2 Subtotal 2,385.8 2,290.4 240.5 210.6 200.8 177.2 153.3 145.2 127.7 98.6 91.2 83.1 20.1 3,838.7 Total U.S. 9,973.2 7,476.8 1,000.4 979.6 1,069.3 1,185.4 1,291.2 1,228.8 940.5 781.3 927.2 1,085.0 288.5 18,254.0 Europe Core

























2012-2015 1,225.8 538.4 350.2 310.3 290.5 241.4 206.0 202.4 164.3 142.4 132.1 126.9 29.8 2,734.7 2016 333.1 — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 27.4 27.1 6.8 472.8 2017 252.2 — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 17.9 15.7 3.8 271.7 2018 341.8 — — — 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 37.1 34.3 8.0 425.1 2019 518.6 — — — — 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 68.2 61.7 14.2 604.1 2020 324.1 — — — — — 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 50.1 45.1 9.9 354.2 2021 412.4 — — — — — — 48.5 89.9 73.0 66.6 59.7 14.2 351.9 2022 359.4 — — — — — — — 33.9 83.8 74.7 67.8 15.9 276.1 2023 410.6 — — — — — — — — 50.2 103.1 93.2 21.3 267.8 2024 451.9 — — — — — — — — — 46.3 135.6 29.9 211.8 2025 512.5 — — — — — — — — — — 57.1 35.6 92.7 2026 85.1 — — — — — — — — — — — 2.6 2.6 Subtotal 5,227.5 538.4 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 623.5 724.2 192.0 6,065.5 Europe Insolvency























2014-2015 29.9 7.3 8.3 8.2 7.4 5.4 3.7 1.9 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.1 44.4 2016 39.3 — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.6 0.1 61.9 2017 39.2 — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.5 1.0 0.2 50.5 2018 44.9 — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 3.5 1.4 0.2 53.1 2019 77.2 — — — — 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 12.9 6.1 0.8 108.3 2020 105.4 — — — — — 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 25.5 15.5 2.0 147.4 2021 53.2 — — — — — — 5.5 14.4 14.7 15.4 14.6 3.7 68.3 2022 44.6 — — — — — — — 4.5 12.4 15.2 15.2 3.7 51.0 2023 46.7 — — — — — — — — 4.2 12.7 15.7 4.2 36.8 2024 43.4 — — — — — — — — — 9.5 15.2 4.0 28.7 2025 20.8 — — — — — — — — — — 1.9 1.5 3.4 2026 4.8 — — — — — — — — — — — — — Subtotal 549.4 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 97.4 87.5 20.5 653.8 Total Europe 5,776.9 545.7 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 720.9 811.7 212.5 6,719.3 Other markets (3) 951.1 33.9 86.5 103.9 83.7 137.0 135.9 125.4 135.0 215.9 220.5 210.7 50.9 1,539.3 Total PRA Group $ 16,701.2 $ 8,056.4 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.7 $ 1,625.2 $ 1,841.3 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,061.8 $ 1,729.0 $ 1,660.7 $ 1,868.6 $ 2,107.4 $ 551.9 $ 26,512.6





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the non-GAAP financial measures referred to below, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Included below are reconciliations of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures included below should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures included below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (or loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus goodwill impairment; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries.

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2026 and for the year ended December 31, 2025.



LTM Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (280,591) $ (305,142) Adjustments:



Income tax expense 51,187 46,735 Foreign exchange gain (1,860) (755) Interest expense, net 254,336 251,788 Other expense 410 336 Depreciation and amortization 7,805 9,035 Impairment of real estate 573 1,404 Goodwill impairment 412,611 412,611 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,325 15,168 Gain on sale of equity method investment (38,403) (38,403) Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less

Changes in expected recoveries 929,206 922,697 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,348,599 $ 1,315,474

ROATE

The Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by Average tangible equity. Return on equity ("ROE") is calculated by by dividing Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to Average tangible equity and provides the Company's ROE and ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):









Average Tangible Equity

Reconciliation (1)



Balance as of Period End

First Quarter



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

2026

2025 Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

$ 1,002,288

$ 1,219,108

$ 991,068

$ 1,177,070 Goodwill

26,871

420,715

26,871

408,536 Other intangible assets

1,344

1,488

1,390

1,471 Average tangible equity









$ 962,807

$ 767,063





























ROE and ROATE (2)











First Quarter











2026

2025 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ 28,210

$ 3,659 Return on equity









11.4 %

1.2 % Return on average tangible equity









11.7 %

1.9 %





1. Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods. 2. Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.