PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

PRA Group, Inc.

May 07, 2026, 16:05 ET

Strong Start to the Year with 11% Cash Collections Growth and Net Income of $28 Million

Continued Momentum in U.S. Business with Strong Results in Europe 

On Track with PRA 3.0 Strategy to Drive Enhanced Results

NORFOLK, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1 2026").

Q1 2026 Highlights (vs. Q1 2025)

  • Total cash collections of $551.9 million, up 11.0%.
  • Cash efficiency ratio1 of 61.8%.
  • Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $28.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.73.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 of $1.3 billion, up 13.9%, which exceeded cash collections growth.
  • Total portfolio purchases of $220.9 million, in line with expectations, as we continue to focus on driving higher returns and net income while balancing investments with leverage.
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC)3 of $8.5 billion, up 9.5%.

1.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

2.

A reconciliation of net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

3.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

"We had a strong start to 2026, building on the success we achieved last year with continued improvement in our key financial and operational metrics," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "Cash collections grew 11% from the prior-year period, driven by the continued momentum of our operational initiatives, especially in the U.S. legal collections channel, which was supplemented by strong performance in Europe. Our cash efficiency ratio improved to 62%, even with the increase in legal collection costs to support future collections growth. Net income increased to $28 million and Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months was up 14%, growing faster than cash collections, as we continued to gain operating leverage."

"Overall, Q1 was another solid quarter, with strong execution across several operational initiatives and improved financial results. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we plan to continue making progress on  our new PRA 3.0 strategy, including modernizing our technology platforms and innovating with our new mobile app in the UK and global AI initiatives. We believe we are in a strong position to continue delivering enhanced results and value for our shareholders, as we transform PRA into a high-performing, technology-enabled global allocator of capital."

Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source, as reported and on a constant currency-adjusted basis:









Cash Collection Source

2026

2025

($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

U.S. Core

$     268,409

$     249,322

$     258,277

$     253,856

$     240,467

U.S. Insolvency

20,141

20,223

21,131

21,175

20,589

Europe Core

192,019

188,277

185,910

185,652

164,371

Europe Insolvency

20,547

19,166

22,658

24,609

21,205

Other markets (1)

50,812

54,670

54,268

50,996

50,804

Total cash collections                                                        

$     551,928

$     531,658

$     542,244

$     536,288

$     497,436

































Cash Collection Source -









Constant Currency-Adjusted

2026






2025

($ in thousands)

Q1






Q1

U.S. Core

$     268,409






$     240,467

U.S. Insolvency

20,141






20,589

Europe Core

192,019






180,408

Europe Insolvency

20,547






22,720

Other markets (1)

50,812






55,931

Total cash collections

$     551,928






$     520,115













1.

Reflects total cash collections in South America, Canada and Australia.
  • Total cash collections in Q1 2026 increased 11.0% to $551.9 million, compared to $497.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 ("Q1 2025"), driven by the continued increase in cash generation from our investments in the U.S. legal collections channel, as well as strong performance in our European business.





Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in thousands)

2026

2025

Portfolio income

$       269,579

$       240,958

Recoveries collected in excess of forecast                                                                                         

22,698

16,500

Changes in expected future recoveries 

21,188

11,422

Changes in expected recoveries

43,886

27,922

Total portfolio revenue

$       313,465

$       268,880





  • Portfolio income in Q1 2026 increased 11.9% to $269.6 million, compared to $241.0 million in Q1 2025, driven by strong recent purchases at improved returns.
  • Changes in expected recoveries in Q1 2026 increased to $43.9 million, compared to $27.9 million in Q1 2025.
  • Total portfolio revenue in Q1 2026 increased 16.6% to $313.5 million, compared to $268.9 million in Q1 2025.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q1 2026 increased $16.2 million to $211.3 million, compared to $195.0 million in Q1 2025, driven primarily by a $15.1 million increase in legal collection costs to support future cash collections growth.
    • Compensation and benefits expense decreased $2.6 million, primarily due to our efforts to right-size our agent headcount, leverage more external collections resources (including offshore agents), and eliminate more than 115 corporate roles in the fourth quarter of 2025.
    • Communication expense decreased $1.5 million, due to the use of more cost-efficient collection strategies.
  • Interest expense, net in Q1 2026 increased to $63.5 million, compared to $61.0 million in Q1 2025, primarily reflecting an increase in debt balances.
  • The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.6%.

Portfolio Purchases









Portfolio Purchase Source

2026

2025

($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

U.S. Core

$    105,469

$      102,254

$      119,672

$      160,193

$      148,903

U.S. Insolvency

13,043

10,088

14,809

22,134

12,059

Europe Core

86,715

152,375

95,239

142,465

108,390

Europe Insolvency

4,837

4,758

5,934

4,757

4,856

Other markets (1)

10,786

45,326

19,838

16,956

17,494

Total portfolio purchases                                                  

$    220,850

$      314,801

$      255,492

$      346,505

$      291,702













1.

Reflects total portfolio purchases in South America, Canada and Australia.

2.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.
  • The Company purchased $220.9 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q1 2026.
  • At the end of Q1 2026, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments2 of $321.8 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $172.6 million in Europe, $132.2 million in the U.S., and $17.0 million in other markets.

Credit Availability

  • Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of March 31, 2026 was $996.0 million, comprised of $714.3 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $281.7 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until May 7, 2027, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 86103# until May 14, 2026.                                                                               

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com

About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

Revenues


Portfolio income

$      269,579

$      240,958

Changes in expected recoveries

43,886

27,922

Total portfolio revenue

313,465

268,880

Other revenue

1,068

739

Total revenues

314,533

269,619

Operating expenses


Compensation and benefits

70,738

73,323

Legal collection costs

48,458

33,394

Legal collection fees

17,071

15,230

Agency fees

24,581

21,368

Professional and outside services

20,884

21,103

Communication

9,019

10,477

Rent and occupancy

3,258

3,480

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long-lived assets

1,708

3,769

Other operating expenses

15,562

12,898

Total operating expenses

211,279

195,042

Income from operations

103,254

74,577

Other income/(expense)


Interest expense, net

(63,518)

(60,970)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

1,054

(51)

Other

(254)

(180)

Income before income taxes

40,536

13,376

Income tax expense

8,764

4,312

Net income

31,772

9,064

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests                                                      

3,562

5,405

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$        28,210

$         3,659

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.


Basic

$           0.74

$          0.09

Diluted

$           0.73

$          0.09

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


Basic

38,368

39,549

Diluted

38,511

39,688

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

 

(unaudited)


March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$          124,778

$          104,409

Investments

143,358

66,628

Finance receivables, net

4,637,094

4,688,024

Income taxes receivable

15,700

17,702

Deferred tax assets, net

70,914

76,955

Right-of-use assets

28,715

29,206

Property and equipment, net

24,567

24,886

Goodwill

26,871

26,871

Prepaid expenses and other assets

134,833

68,641

Total assets

$        5,206,830

$        5,103,322

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities


Accrued expenses and accounts payable

$          100,483

$          131,812

Income taxes payable

30,083

29,845

Deferred tax liabilities, net

18,733

17,064

Lease liabilities

31,595

32,160

Interest-bearing deposits

78,740

106,148

Borrowings

3,779,167

3,697,338

Other liabilities

99,475

48,990

Total liabilities

4,138,276

4,063,357

Equity


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding


Common stock, $0.01par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 38,141 shares issued and
outstanding as of March 31, 2026; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,453 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2025

381

385

Additional paid-in capital

3,289

11,474

Retained earnings

1,283,217

1,255,007

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(284,599)

(287,015)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,002,288

979,851

Noncontrolling interests

66,266

60,114

Total equity

1,068,554

1,039,965

Total liabilities and equity

$        5,206,830

$        5,103,322

Purchase Price Multiples

as of March 31, 2026

(in thousands, except percentages)

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated
Collections (3)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (4)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple

U.S. Core




1996-2015

$           2,736,875

$        7,505,108

$           94,785

274 %

224 %

2016

400,545

819,619

32,606

205 %

195 %

2017

511,902

1,168,721

68,438

228 %

193 %

2018

604,669

1,373,598

93,421

227 %

199 %

2019

432,222

1,017,206

70,674

235 %

209 %

2020

415,384

940,628

88,849

226 %

215 %

2021

339,885

603,675

118,686

178 %

191 %

2022

275,433

435,742

140,794

158 %

164 %

2023

506,319

947,969

447,691

187 %

191 %

2024

727,672

1,679,170

1,085,766

231 %

211 %

2025

531,021

1,144,614

975,398

216 %

216 %

2026

105,469

212,526

209,118

202 %

202 %

Subtotal

7,587,396

17,848,576

3,426,226

U.S. Insolvency



1996-2015

1,472,385

2,806,689

191 %

154 %

2016

67,454

85,669

21

127 %

124 %

2017

275,257

359,605

182

131 %

125 %

2018

97,879

137,302

59

140 %

127 %

2019

120,845

164,398

174

136 %

128 %

2020

62,130

90,300

1,584

145 %

136 %

2021

54,898

74,136

5,237

135 %

136 %

2022

33,442

47,860

11,718

143 %

139 %

2023

61,242

80,321

38,358

131 %

136 %

2024

68,168

99,364

58,508

146 %

149 %

2025

59,091

93,168

84,236

158 %

160 %

2026

13,043

20,891

20,790

160 %

160 %

Subtotal

2,385,834

4,059,703

220,867

Total U.S.

9,973,230

21,908,279

3,647,093

Europe Core




2012-2015

1,225,893

3,516,570

478,195

287 %

190 %

2016

333,090

601,998

142,105

181 %

167 %

2017

252,174

366,501

77,563

145 %

144 %

2018

341,775

574,229

151,942

168 %

148 %

2019

518,610

888,852

272,541

171 %

152 %

2020

324,119

609,550

212,981

188 %

172 %

2021

412,411

732,470

338,322

178 %

170 %

2022

359,447

600,333

370,631

167 %

162 %

2023

410,593

709,805

464,760

173 %

169 %

2024

451,786

821,118

685,317

182 %

180 %

2025

512,533

951,214

843,307

186 %

185 %

2026

85,057

157,440

154,812

185 %

185 %

Subtotal

5,227,488

10,530,080

4,192,476

Europe Insolvency



2014-2015                           

29,849

49,058

164 %

135 %

2016

39,338

58,616

440

149 %

130 %

2017

39,235

53,074

402

135 %

128 %

2018

44,908

53,386

543

119 %

123 %

2019

77,218

114,419

3,630

148 %

130 %

2020

105,440

162,032

5,399

154 %

129 %

2021

53,230

81,302

8,945

153 %

134 %

2022

44,604

66,962

20,325

150 %

137 %

2023

46,558

67,060

32,053

144 %

138 %

2024

43,459

64,128

38,821

148 %

147 %

2025

20,760

30,329

26,435

146 %

145 %

2026

4,752

7,346

7,301

155 %

155 %

Subtotal

549,351

807,712

144,294

Total Europe

5,776,839

11,337,792

4,336,770

Other markets (5)

951,094

2,229,871

564,685

234 %

204 %

Total PRA Group

$         16,701,163

$       35,475,942

$        8,548,548



(1)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2026 exchange rate.

(5)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Portfolio Financial Information (1)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2026 (year-to-date)

As of March 31, 2026

Purchase Period

Cash
Collections (2)

Portfolio
Income (2)

Changes in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3)

U.S. Core





1996-2015                                    

$         10,384

$          5,487

$           2,695

$          8,182

$                    31,227

2016

2,583

1,544

(84)

1,460

13,786

2017

5,257

3,270

(775)

2,495

27,494

2018

8,281

4,151

(418)

3,733

45,382

2019

6,631

3,457

(608)

2,849

33,983

2020

9,056

4,407

(982)

3,425

44,546

2021

10,372

5,050

(486)

4,564

59,591

2022

11,381

4,636

309

4,945

82,701

2023

39,177

18,207

(5,753)

12,454

241,850

2024

98,754

47,239

14,278

61,517

574,230

2025

63,125

43,364

(2,313)

41,051

500,322

2026

3,408

2,796

140

2,936

104,934

Subtotal

268,409

143,608

6,003

149,611

1,760,046

U.S. Insolvency





1996-2015

235

234

234

2016

39

1

26

27

19

2017

189

10

112

122

160

2018

134

2

100

102

57

2019

430

6

316

322

168

2020

544

52

86

138

1,401

2021

2,231

191

(97)

94

4,943

2022

2,184

362

(45)

317

10,557

2023

4,590

1,054

(33)

1,021

33,215

2024

5,709

2,188

(318)

1,870

45,042

2025

3,753

2,800

(857)

1,943

57,786

2026

103

143

41

184

13,117

Subtotal

20,141

6,809

(435)

6,374

166,465

Total U.S.

288,550

150,417

5,568

155,985

1,926,511

Europe Core





2012-2015

29,774

16,872

7,948

24,820

141,516

2016

6,773

2,758

5,129

7,887

80,998

2017

3,812

1,290

502

1,792

51,383

2018

7,984

2,910

3,002

5,912

95,137

2019

14,181

4,758

1,506

6,264

183,088

2020

9,918

4,154

1,275

5,429

128,550

2021

14,216

6,146

1,182

7,328

204,281

2022

15,933

6,390

2,068

8,458

233,121

2023

21,308

8,862

4,282

13,144

277,845

2024

29,869

13,672

3,368

17,040

385,315

2025

35,581

17,411

240

17,651

458,722

2026

2,670

937

723

1,660

83,953

Subtotal

192,019

86,160

31,225

117,385

2,323,909

Europe Insolvency





2014-2015

98

98

98

2016

124

18

102

120

115

2017

176

8

230

238

242

2018

227

10

93

103

424

2019

809

88

(30)

58

3,003

2020

2,039

150

(11)

139

5,075

2021

3,682

263

1,236

1,499

8,218

2022

3,659

542

1,138

1,680

17,622

2023

4,222

863

751

1,614

27,020

2024

4,003

1,307

194

1,501

29,818

2025

1,463

700

229

929

19,481

2026

45

35

33

68

4,747

Subtotal

20,547

3,984

4,063

8,047

115,765

Total Europe

212,566

90,144

35,288

125,432

2,439,674

Other markets (4)

50,812

29,018

3,030

32,048

270,909

Total PRA Group

$        551,928

$        269,579

$         43,886

$        313,465

$                 4,637,094


(1)

Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. 

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2026 exchange rate.

(4)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of March 31, 2026






    (in millions)






Purchase
Period

Purchase
Price (2)(3)

1996-2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Total

U.S. Core












1996-2015

$ 2,736.9

$ 5,186.4

$ 673.8

$ 479.4

$ 337.7

$ 230.9

$ 149.3

$  98.2

$  67.1

$  51.7

$  64.7

$  53.6

$  10.4

$ 7,403.2

2016

400.5

86.1

195.3

160.1

116.6

88.7

59.9

29.1

17.6

18.1

12.9

2.6

787.0

2017

511.9

94.3

264.4

247.1

185.6

124.8

73.1

41.6

37.5

26.6

5.3

1100.3

2018

604.7

106.3

320.2

304.7

214.8

131.6

83.2

68.1

42.9

8.3

1280.1

2019

432.2

93.4

282.2

237.4

141.7

86.1

61.8

37.3

6.6

946.5

2020

415.4

127.4

274.7

185.4

121.3

83.6

50.4

9.1

851.9

2021

339.9

73.8

149.9

115.3

82.8

52.8

10.4

485.0

2022

275.4

34.9

102.4

87.8

58.5

11.4

295.0

2023

506.3

63.5

211.8

185.9

39.2

500.4

2024

727.7

119.8

374.9

98.8

593.5

2025

531.0

106.1

63.1

169.2

2026

105.5

3.2

3.2

Subtotal

7,587.4

5,186.4

759.9

769.0

868.5

1,008.2

1,137.9

1,083.6

812.8

682.7

836.0

1,001.9

268.4

14,415.3

U.S. Insolvency












1996-2015

1,472.4

2,290.4

230.4

142.6

78.6

39.1

13.6

4.5

2.9

1.8

1.4

1.0

0.2

2,806.5

2016

67.5

10.1

18.9

18.2

16.4

13.0

6.6

1.3

0.6

0.4

0.1

85.6

2017

275.3

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

4.9

2.5

1.0

0.2

359.5

2018

97.9

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

12.7

2.5

1.0

0.1

137.1

2019

120.8

13.4

30.9

37.9

36.8

28.0

14.2

2.7

0.4

164.3

2020

62.1

6.5

16.1

20.4

19.5

17.0

8.7

0.5

88.7

2021

54.9

4.5

17.7

17.4

15.2

11.8

2.2

68.8

2022

33.4

3.2

9.2

11.1

10.5

2.2

36.2

2023

61.2

4.5

14.8

18.0

4.6

41.9

2024

68.2

12.1

23.1

5.7

40.9

2025

59.1

5.2

3.8

9.0

2026

13.0

0.2

0.2

Subtotal

2,385.8

2,290.4

240.5

210.6

200.8

177.2

153.3

145.2

127.7

98.6

91.2

83.1

20.1

3,838.7

Total U.S.

9,973.2

7,476.8

1,000.4

979.6

1,069.3

1,185.4

1,291.2

1,228.8

940.5

781.3

927.2

1,085.0

288.5

18,254.0

Europe Core












2012-2015

1,225.8

538.4

350.2

310.3

290.5

241.4

206.0

202.4

164.3

142.4

132.1

126.9

29.8

2,734.7

2016

333.1

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

29.7

27.4

27.1

6.8

472.8

2017

252.2

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

20.2

17.9

15.7

3.8

271.7

2018

341.8

24.3

88.7

71.3

69.1

50.7

41.6

37.1

34.3

8.0

425.1

2019

518.6

48.0

125.7

121.4

89.8

75.1

68.2

61.7

14.2

604.1

2020

324.1

32.3

91.7

69.0

56.1

50.1

45.1

9.9

354.2

2021

412.4

48.5

89.9

73.0

66.6

59.7

14.2

351.9

2022

359.4

33.9

83.8

74.7

67.8

15.9

276.1

2023

410.6

50.2

103.1

93.2

21.3

267.8

2024

451.9

46.3

135.6

29.9

211.8

2025

512.5

57.1

35.6

92.7

2026

85.1

2.6

2.6

Subtotal

5,227.5

538.4

390.6

407.1

443.4

480.2

519.7

614.6

559.7

572.1

623.5

724.2

192.0

6,065.5

Europe Insolvency











2014-2015

29.9

7.3

8.3

8.2

7.4

5.4

3.7

1.9

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.3

0.1

44.4

2016

39.3

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

1.3

0.8

0.6

0.1

61.9

2017

39.2

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

3.8

1.5

1.0

0.2

50.5

2018

44.9

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

7.2

3.5

1.4

0.2

53.1

2019

77.2

5.0

21.1

23.9

21.0

17.5

12.9

6.1

0.8

108.3

2020

105.4

6.0

34.6

34.1

29.7

25.5

15.5

2.0

147.4

2021

53.2

5.5

14.4

14.7

15.4

14.6

3.7

68.3

2022

44.6

4.5

12.4

15.2

15.2

3.7

51.0

2023

46.7

4.2

12.7

15.7

4.2

36.8

2024

43.4

9.5

15.2

4.0

28.7

2025

20.8

1.9

1.5

3.4

2026

4.8

Subtotal

549.4

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.7

58.8

93.0

93.8

91.4

97.4

87.5

20.5

653.8

Total Europe

5,776.9

545.7

405.1

429.2

472.2

518.9

578.5

707.6

653.5

663.5

720.9

811.7

212.5

6,719.3

Other markets (3)

951.1

33.9

86.5

103.9

83.7

137.0

135.9

125.4

135.0

215.9

220.5

210.7

50.9

1,539.3

Total PRA Group

$ 16,701.2

$ 8,056.4

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.7

$ 1,625.2

$ 1,841.3

$ 2,005.6

$ 2,061.8

$ 1,729.0

$ 1,660.7

$ 1,868.6

$ 2,107.4

$ 551.9

$ 26,512.6


(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts, including purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of a portfolio, are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the non-GAAP financial measures referred to below, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Included below are reconciliations of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures included below should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures included below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (or loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus goodwill impairment; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries.

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2026 and for the year ended December 31, 2025.

LTM

Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$               (280,591)

$               (305,142)

Adjustments:

Income tax expense

51,187

46,735

Foreign exchange gain

(1,860)

(755)

Interest expense, net

254,336

251,788

Other expense

410

336

Depreciation and amortization

7,805

9,035

Impairment of real estate

573

1,404

Goodwill impairment

412,611

412,611

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

13,325

15,168

Gain on sale of equity method investment

(38,403)

(38,403)

Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less
Changes in expected recoveries                                                                                         

929,206

922,697

Adjusted EBITDA

$              1,348,599

$              1,315,474

ROATE

The Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by Average tangible equity. Return on equity ("ROE") is calculated by by dividing Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to Average tangible equity and provides the Company's ROE and ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):


Average Tangible Equity
Reconciliation (1)


Balance as of Period End

First Quarter


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

2026

2025

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.                  

$    1,002,288

$    1,219,108

$  991,068

$ 1,177,070

Goodwill

26,871

420,715

26,871

408,536

Other intangible assets

1,344

1,488

1,390

1,471

Average tangible equity




$  962,807

$  767,063















ROE and ROATE (2)






First Quarter






2026

2025

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.




$    28,210

$     3,659

Return on equity




11.4 %

1.2 %

Return on average tangible equity




11.7 %

1.9 %


1.

Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods.

2.

Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

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