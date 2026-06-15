Praecipio Launches Praecipio Capital to Remove Budget Barriers from Atlassian Transformation

New financing program lets clients fund software, migrations, and services on flexible terms

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Praecipio, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, today announced Praecipio Capital, a financing program that enables organizations to fund their technology investments including software licenses, cloud migrations, professional services, and managed services without waiting on budget cycles.

For many enterprises, the pace of technology transformation is limited not by strategic vision but by capital availability. Praecipio Capital solves that problem directly, giving clients a simple way to move forward today on a payment schedule that fits their business.

"Our clients know what they need to do, we help them build that roadmap. With Praecipio Capital, we can help them remove barriers to getting started with the crucial work we do for our clients" said Praecipio CRO Laszlo Szalvay. "Praecipio Capital shifts the conversation from 'can we afford it this quarter?' to 'how fast can we start?' That's a fundamentally better place to be."

Praecipio Capital can be used to finance a wide range of investments including AI adoption, enterprise visibility engagements, and Atlassian Product support:

Atlassian software licenses and renewals

Cloud migrations from Server or Data Center to Atlassian Cloud

Professional services and ITSM/ESM implementations

Managed Services and staff augmentation engagements

The program features a streamlined application, flexible term structures, and fast credit decisions designed to keep projects on track rather than waiting on financial approvals. Financing is subject to credit approval; terms are based on project scope and customer creditworthiness.

"Technology transformation shouldn't stall because of budget timing," said CEO Chris Lewis. "With Praecipio Capital, clients get one trusted partner handling both the delivery and the financing."

Praecipio Capital is available now to new and existing clients. To learn more or begin an application, visit Praecipio.com or contact your Praecipio account manager.

About Praecipio Praecipio is an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner and Select partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track with over 15 years of experience helping enterprises align strategy, delivery, and compliance through Atlassian and AI-driven solutions. Learn more at praecipio.com.

Financing subject to credit approval. Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE Praecipio Consulting LLC