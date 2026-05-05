Praecipio Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 for Service Solutions

ANAHEIM, California, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Atlassian announced today that Praecipio has been awarded the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Service Solutions Award in recognition of their exemplary contributions and achievements throughout the calendar year 2025. This accolade acknowledges exceptional performance in new business development, thought leadership, and the delivery of products and services that effectively complement Atlassian's offerings.

Praecipio was among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards, in recognition of their sustained commitment and outstanding customer engagement.

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian."

— Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian

This year's win makes Praecipio a five-time recipient of Atlassian's Partner of the Year award since its first win in 2018. Praecipio's other awards have covered various categories in the Atlassian consulting space, including Agile at Scale Solutions, Enterprise Strategy & Planning, and Enterprise Services.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the 2026 Atlassian Partner of the Year for Service Solutions," said Chris Lewis, CEO of Praecipio. "This award is a testament to our team's deep commitment to driving meaningful transformations and empowering our clients to unlock the full potential of their IT and Enterprise Service Management. As organizations navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, our focus remains on aligning strategy, process, and people with Atlassian's powerful ecosystem so our customers can deliver exceptional service experiences and accelerate their growth."

As one of the largest Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partners in North America, Praecipio has consistently demonstrated industry-leading expertise in guiding organizations through complex service management transformations. Over the past year, Praecipio has partnered with enterprise clients across multiple industries to streamline service delivery, break down operational silos, and optimize IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) operations using Jira Service Management and the broader Atlassian cloud platform.

SOURCE Praecipio Consulting LLC