PRE® BRANDS CELEBRATES NATIONAL BEEF MONTH WITH PORTFOLIO OF LEAN, GRASS-FED AND FINISHED BEEF RECIPES FOR MAY ENTERTAINING

From Cinco de Mayo to Mother's Day and Spring Picnics, Pre Brands Highlights Simple, High-Quality Beef Recipes for Seasonal Gatherings and Everyday Meals

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Beef Month, Pre® Brands, a leader in lean, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, is highlighting a collection of flavorful, easy-to-make recipes designed for seasonal occasions and relaxed summer meals.

With protein increasingly central to consumers' dietary priorities, many are turning to Pre Brands' portfolio of steaks and ground beef as a simple way to bring high-quality protein to meals that feel both elevated and accessible.

In celebration of National Beef Month, Pre® Brands, a leader in lean, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, is highlighting a collection of flavorful, easy-to-make recipes designed for seasonal occasions and relaxed summer meals. For more information please visit www.EatPre.com.

This National Beef Month, Pre Brands is featuring recipes inspired by key May moments including:

Kentucky Derby:

Pimento Cheese Biscuit Sandwich - Featuring Pre® Petite Sirloin Steak layered with pimento cheese spread and scallion mayo on flaky biscuits, it delivers a rich, savory bite ideal for Kentucky Derby watch parties.





Featuring layered with pimento cheese spread and scallion mayo on flaky biscuits, it delivers a rich, savory bite ideal for Kentucky Derby watch parties. Filet on a Crostini - This bold, crowd-pleasing bite highlights juicy New York Strip served on crusty, garlic-y bread with Boursin cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Cinco de Mayo:

Breakfast Burritos with Chorizo-Spiced Ground Beef - Featuring Pre® 85% Lean Ground Beef, it provides a bold and satisfying option ideal for Cinco de Mayo gatherings or weekend brunch.





- Featuring it provides a bold and satisfying option ideal for Cinco de Mayo gatherings or weekend brunch. Queso Fundido with Roasted Poblano Salsa - Pre® 95% Lean Ground Beef anchors this warm, shareable recipe that brings bold flavor to any-sized gathering.

Mother's Day:

Asparagus, Arugula & Feta Breakfast Frittata - Pre® Ribeye Steak adds richness and depth of flavor to this fresh, vegetable-forward brunch recipe.





adds richness and depth of flavor to this fresh, vegetable-forward brunch recipe. Bedeviled Eggs - Taking the classic up a notch, Pre® 95% Lean Ground Beef adds a savory take on a classic appetizer.

Elevated Picnic:

Chopped Italian Sub - Pre® Petite Sirloin Steak lends rich flavor to this picnic-ready recipe that's perfect for spring outings, weekend lunches and outdoor festivities.





lends rich flavor to this picnic-ready recipe that's perfect for spring outings, weekend lunches and outdoor festivities. Steak Empanadas - Featuring Pre® New York Strip, this fast, healthy, and packed with high-protein seasoned steak recipe is great for on the go.

"May is one of our favorite times of year because it gives us a natural opportunity to celebrate beef and all the ways consumers enjoy it at home," said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer at Pre Brands. "National Beef Month is an opportunity to highlight the quality and care behind every Pre product. Our lean, grass-fed and grass-finished beef delivers the high-quality protein consumers are looking for, while giving home cooks the confidence to create flavorful meals for everyday moments and special occasions."

Pre Brands is celebrating National Beef Month by making seasonal cooking simple with nutrient-dense options and practical inspiration. EatPre.com features tips for cooking the perfect steak with any method (including this helpful steak temperature chart), alongside wholesome, protein-forward recipes that deliver flavor and satisfaction without overindulgence. Pre's portfolio of products is available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels including Instacart. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channel including Instacart or find a retailer near you at www.eatpre.com/store-locator. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100% pasture raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®'s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items that have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal compliant and Whole30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Kristin Zanini, [email protected]

SOURCE Pre Brands