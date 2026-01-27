PRE® BRANDS UNVEILS PROTEIN-FORWARD PACKAGING REFRESH THAT REDEFINES PREMIUM BEEF AT RETAIL

New design puts protein front and center while bringing "Beef Done Differently" to life with clear, modern design

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre® Brands , one of the nation's leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins, is pleased to announce refreshed retail packaging for the company's portfolio of steaks, and ground beef products. Now on shelves nationwide, the updated design makes protein unmistakable at first glance, clearly communicating beef's nutritional strength while bringing Pre®'s ethos – Beef Done Differently – to life. The proprietary, patented packaging uses a clean, white chipboard base paired with a clear, 360° viewing window that allows shoppers to see the quality of the beef from every angle, delivering immediate clarity in a competitive category where nutrition cues matter more than ever.

"Shoppers are increasingly thoughtful about how and where they spend their food dollars, and protein plays a central role in their purchasing decisions," said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands. "This redesign puts protein front and center, clearly signaling value and transparency so consumers feel confident choosing premium beef as a quality whole protein."

Led by Pre® Brands' internal creative team, the packaging refresh was shaped by extensive consumer research that underscored the importance of visible quality, clear sourcing, and nutrition and wellness cues. New features to promote these priorities include:

Protein-forward packaging: Prominent grams of protein per serving highlighted on every steak and ground beef pack





Full visibility & clean design: Clear package structure and a white chipboard base that showcases the natural color and quality of Pre®'s beef while communicating freshness





Refined visual storytelling: Pastoral imagery that emphasizes open pastures and sustainability over traditional clichés





Pastoral imagery that emphasizes open pastures and sustainability over traditional clichés Cohesive color system: Subtle color-coded flaps for quick SKU identification while maintaining a unified brand block

Beyond aesthetics, the packaging boasts improved recyclability and also reinforces Pre®'s core commitment to sourcing 100% grass-fed and grass-finished products from pasture to package to plate. Sourced from cattle that graze year-round on nutrient-rich grasses in New Zealand and Australia, these regions boast some of the strictest standards in the world and provide the optimal climate for superior flavor development. The company's products are, on average, 62% leaner and contain 37% fewer calories than USDA Choice options at the meat counter. They also offer up to 31g of protein per serving, up to 170 mg of omega-3s per serving, and up to 377mg of CLAs per serving, in addition to providing iron, zinc, and vitamin B.

"At its core, this packaging elevates beef's role in today's diets," Schumacher added. "By leading with protein and transparency, we're helping shoppers quickly understand the nutritional value of what they're buying and why Pre® is different."

Pre® is the nation's #1 selling better-for-you steak* brand, with a line-up that includes Ribeye, Filet mignon, New York strip, and petite sirloins. Additionally, Pre®'s portfolio also features ground beef (95% - 5%, 92% - 8%, and 85% - 15%). Products can be found in the refrigerated meat section at grocery retailers and club stores nationwide as well as in e-commerce channels including Instacart.

For more information, please visit www.EatPre.com or follow @EatPre on Instagram and Facebook . To find Pre® beef near you, visit eatpre.com/storelocator .

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels including Instacart. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100% pasture raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®'s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items that have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal compliant and Whole30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

*NielsenIQ, 2025 Consumer Outlook

