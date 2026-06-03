Pre-Owned Aircraft Values Post Marginal Changes in May

Inventory levels were mixed, with the jet and turboprop segments trending down while used piston-single aircraft inventory levels increased M/M and maintained a sideways trend. Used turboprop inventory levels have been trending down for six consecutive months.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Market Report Details

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston-single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Inventory levels in the pre-owned jet market are trending down. Inventory levels dropped 3.97% month over month and 16.28% year over year in May. The used large jet segment experienced the steepest declines, with inventory levels falling 9.04% M/M and 37.08% Y/Y.

Used jet asking prices were down 1.86% M/M and 2.4% Y/Y in May and are trending down. The used light jet category had the largest M/M asking value change, down 3.65%, while the used large jet category registered the largest Y/Y change, down 4.14%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels of used single-engine piston aircraft rose 4.08% M/M in May, fell 16.33% Y/Y, and are trending sideways.

Asking values have been trending sideways for six consecutive months. Used piston-single aircraft asking prices were up 0.62% M/M in May but slipped 0.2% Y/Y.

Global Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels in the pre-owned turboprop market are trending down, a pattern that has persisted for six months. In May, inventory levels declined 0.21% M/M and 8.45% Y/Y.

Asking values rose 0.16% M/M but fell 1.08% Y/Y and are trending down.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in the used Robinson piston helicopter market are steady. Inventory levels fell 13.76% M/M and 4.08% Y/Y in May.

Asking values rose 8.47% M/M and 4.79% Y/Y and are trending up.

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Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global platforms, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by VIP+ and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

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SOURCE Sandhills Global