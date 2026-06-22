Precision Production Appoints Rick Sykora to Chief Financial Officer

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Production, a leading ISO-certified manufacturer of precision machined components, today announced the promotion of Rick Sykora to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Precision Production Headquarters, Strongsville, OH Precision Production Swiss CNC Manufacturing Line

Since joining Precision Production in 2023 as Director of Finance & Accounting, Sykora has played a critical role in strengthening the company's financial foundation, supporting strategic growth initiatives, and helping shape the organization's long-term vision. Most recently, he was instrumental in leading the financial and transactional efforts associated with the company's successful management-led PE buyout, which returned Precision Production to independent ownership.

As Chief Financial Officer, Sykora will oversee all aspects of the company's financial operations, including banking and lending relationships, capital planning, financial reporting, tax strategy, audits, and long-term financial planning. He will continue working closely with the leadership team to ensure Precision Production remains well-positioned to invest in growth, operational excellence, and customer success.

"Rick has made an extraordinary impact on our organization since joining Precision Production," said Bryon Shafer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Precision Production LLC. "His leadership, financial expertise, and strategic mindset were invaluable throughout our recent management buyout and have helped position the company for continued success. Rick is a trusted partner to our leadership team, and this promotion reflects both his significant contributions and the confidence we have in his ability to help lead Precision through its next chapter of growth."

Sykora's promotion comes at a pivotal time for Precision Production as the company builds on the momentum created by its recent transition to independent ownership and continues investing in its people, technology, manufacturing capabilities, and customer partnerships.

"I am honored to step into the CFO role during such a transformative chapter for Precision Production, LLC," said Sykora. "I look forward to partnering closely with our leadership team to drive scalable growth, optimize our financial strategy, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders. Finance should not just report the story; it should help write the next chapter. I'm excited to see what the future holds for all of us at Precision."

Precision Production is a $20+ million manufacturer of precision machined components headquartered in Strongsville, Ohio, with a distribution center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Serving industrial, OEM, and global supply chain customers, the company combines deep manufacturing expertise with a global network of supplier-partners to deliver high-quality solutions with exceptional responsiveness, reliability, and value.

About Precision Production LLC

Precision Production LLC is an ISO-certified manufacturer of precision machined components serving customers around the world. Based in Strongsville, Ohio, and supported by a distribution center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, the company is committed to delivering high-quality manufacturing solutions through technical expertise, dependable service, and strong supplier partnerships. Precision Production serves customers across industrial manufacturing, OEM, and global supply chain markets.

For more information, visit www.precisionproduction.com or follow Precision Production LLC on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Bryon Shafer

216-252-0372

[email protected]

SOURCE Precision Production