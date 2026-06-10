Precision Production Leadership Team Completes Management Buyout, Positioning Company for Long-Term Growth

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Production LLC, a leading ISO-certified manufacturer of precision machined components, today announced the successful completion of a management-led buyout that returns the company to independent ownership and positions the company for continued growth, investment, and long-term customer partnerships.

Precision Production, Strongsville, OH headquarters Precision Production Swiss CNC Manufacturing Line

The transaction was completed through a purchase of the company from Spell Capital Partners of Minneapolis. Following the transaction, Precision Production will continue under the leadership of President and CEO Bryon Shafer and CFO Rick Sykora, ensuring continuity for customers, employees, suppliers, and business partners.

In addition, company co-founder Craig Cook returns to Precision Production as Executive Chairman of the Board, where he will support the company's long-term strategic direction and growth initiatives.

"Precision Production has built an outstanding reputation for quality, responsiveness, and customer service," said Cook. "The management team has demonstrated exceptional leadership, and I am excited to support the company's next phase of growth. With a strong foundation, talented employees, and long-standing customer relationships, the company is well positioned for continued success."

Shafer added, "This transaction reinforces our long-term commitment to our customers, employees, and business partners. By aligning ownership directly with the leadership team responsible for the company's success, we are positioned to make decisions that support sustainable growth, operational excellence, and continued investment in our people, technology, and capabilities."

The transaction ensures continuity for customers while providing the company with increased flexibility to pursue strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, operational improvements, and supply chain partnerships. Existing customer relationships, operations, and management responsibilities will remain unchanged.

Precision Production is a $20+ million manufacturer of precision machined components headquartered in Strongsville, Ohio, with a distribution center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Serving industrial, OEM, and global supply chain customers, the company leverages deep manufacturing expertise and a worldwide network of supplier-partners to deliver high-quality solutions with exceptional responsiveness, reliability, and value.

With the transaction complete, Precision Production is focused on its next chapter of strategic growth, operational excellence, and continued partnership with customers across precision manufacturing, industrial components, and global supply chain markets.

The company was advised throughout the transaction by Signet Capital Advisors and McDonald Hopkins LLC. Financing for the transaction was provided by First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Oxer Capital.

About Precision Production LLC

Precision Production LLC is an ISO-certified manufacturer of precision machined components serving customers around the world. Based in Strongsville, Ohio, and supported by a distribution center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, the company is committed to delivering high-quality manufacturing solutions through technical expertise, dependable service, and strong supplier partnerships. Precision Production serves customers across industrial manufacturing, OEM, and global supply chain markets.

For more information, visit www.precisionproduction.com or follow Precision Production LLC on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Bryon Shafer

[email protected]

216-252-0372

SOURCE Precision Production