PrecisionLife Selects Gencove as US Partner to Launch and Deliver DNA Wellness Reports

Partnership provides US-based sequencing and scalable consumer genomics infrastructure, including an at-home DNA collection, to deliver PrecisionLife's personalized wellness reports to US consumers

OXFORD, England and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrecisionLife, an AI-led health and life sciences company applying advanced analytics to complex chronic disease research, has selected Gencove as its consumer genetics platform partner to launch its DNA wellness reports in the United States. The milestone will enable US consumers to access personalized wellness information based on PrecisionLife's genomic analysis and provide consumer health companies with a scalable way to incorporate genetics into general wellness services.

The partnership combines Gencove's high-capacity consumer genomics service, using low-pass whole genome sequencing (lpWGS), with PrecisionLife's AI-powered genomic analysis and reporting platform. PrecisionLife's proprietary approach identifies biological mechanisms and combinations of disease-associated common genetic variants that can span multiple genes in a biological pathway.

The first product – the Post COVID DNA Wellness Report – will compare an individual's genome with patterns observed in research populations of people known to have long COVID. The comparison is provided for biological and educational context only and is not a diagnosis, prediction or disease-risk assessment. This will be the first in a series of PrecisionLife reports planned over the next 12 months, with further information to be announced closer to launch.

The companies will also explore partnerships with businesses seeking to incorporate genetics into consumer health, longevity, and wellness services.

"Expanding our genomic reporting footprint into the United States is a major milestone for PrecisionLife," said Steve Gardner, CEO of PrecisionLife. "By combining Gencove's US-based sequencing infrastructure with our deep biological insights, we now have the scalable capability needed to launch and deliver affordable, informative DNA wellness reports to US consumers. Post COVID will be the first consumer product, and it is an important first step towards achieving our vision of improving health for millions of people globally."

"We designed Gencove Consumer to enable world-class innovators like PrecisionLife to ship genetics-powered features without having to build and manage complex laboratory and genomic analysis infrastructure from scratch," said Geoffrey Benton, CEO of Gencove. "By hosting these capabilities on our enterprise-ready platform, we are proud to help PrecisionLife accelerate the delivery of personalized wellness products to millions of health-conscious consumers across America."

Important information

The Post COVID DNA Wellness Report is intended for general wellness and educational purposes only. The report does not diagnose, detect, predict, prevent, monitor, treat or manage long COVID or any other medical condition and is not intended for clinical use. It does not provide personalized medical, lifestyle, nutritional, supplement or treatment advice.

About PrecisionLife

PrecisionLife is extending precision medicine beyond oncology to complex chronic diseases. Its proprietary combinatorial analytics and AI uncover the drivers of disease that conventional approaches miss. PrecisionLife insights enable better disease understanding and patient stratification, accelerate drug development, and support more personalized healthcare and wellness solutions for chronic diseases affecting billions of lives.

PrecisionLife.com

About Gencove

Built for teams building in health, Gencove has developed the end-to-end infrastructure to make genetic insights accessible at scale. With over a million samples processed and cited in 30+ peer-reviewed publications, Gencove brings deep technical and bioinformatics expertise to a new context: white-label genetics for health platforms. Partners embed clinically validated polygenic risk scores, pharmacogenomic insights, and variant-level data directly into their products, giving every member a genetic baseline at a price that makes population scale personalization possible.

For more information visit: gencove.com/partners and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Precisionlife Ltd