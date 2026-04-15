PrecisionLife and Ovation ink collaboration agreement to launch GLP-1 stratification LDT and consumer GLP-1 DNA test in H2 2026

Companies confirm that markers of weight loss and glycemic control are distinct in preliminary study, with multiple mechanisms identified that provide opportunities to guide indication extension

OXFORD, England and PORTLAND, Maine, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation.io, a leading human omics and clinical data company, and PrecisionLife, a precision medicine company transforming how complex chronic diseases are understood and managed, today announced that they have reached agreement to commercialize the outputs of PrecisionLife's analysis of Ovation's high quality GLP-1 receptor agonist dataset.

PrecisionLife CEO, Steve Gardner

The companies confirmed that they have identified novel quantitative markers for strong glycemic control (HbA1c) that are specific and different to those for weight loss (BMI) in a real-world population. PrecisionLife will reproduce, refine, and validate these findings in additional datasets provided by Ovation.io, including studies to confirm predictive performance for leading GLP-1 therapies such as semaglutide and tirzepatide against real-world patient outcomes across independent cohorts over the next six months.

The partners intend to bring a consumer DNA test to market to enable individuals to understand their likely personal safety, efficacy, and tolerability profile for GLP-1 drugs to make informed decisions about their risks and potentially achievable benefits. Payors are also evaluating the opportunity to use the companies' insights to inform reimbursement decisions and expand coverage in certain health plans based on an individual's likely level and longevity of response.

In addition to known mechanisms of weight loss and glycemic control, the collaboration has also found new biological mechanisms associated with response. These mechanisms are consistent with those previously identified across several of the 60 complex chronic diseases studied by PrecisionLife, including pathways linked to addiction and neuroplasticity.

This work creates a significant opportunity to improve patient outcomes while reducing unnecessary treatment costs by identifying which patients are most likely to respond to GLP-1 therapies. By enabling a more precise match between patients and treatment, the approach supports more effective use of these medicines at scale.

Building on this, the partners have agreed to co-develop laboratory developed tests (LDTs) to enable enrichment of clinical trials with strong responders in new indication areas with high unmet need. This also creates opportunities for GLP-1 asset holders to differentiate their products in the post-marketing setting and to improve the probability of success in indication expansion studies. The companies are in discussions with asset holders and sponsors to deploy these stratification tools to enhance clinical trial success and optimize treatment selection.

"The combination of Ovation's high-quality multi-omic and longitudinal clinical data and PrecisionLife's analytics platform has enabled us to rapidly expand understanding of the complex and heterogeneous patient responses to GLP-1 medication. Our teams have generated the world's most detailed insights into why patients respond differently to these medicines. We will make these insights clinically actionable via noninvasive DNA tests supported by our results reporting platform and CLIA lab partners," said Steve Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of PrecisionLife

As this dataset becomes one of the world's largest precision biomarker discovery resources, the companies will independently validate the current results and expand the scope of studies. Additional clinical annotations will be included in future analysis to identify markers of safety and tolerability, as well as efficacy and safety signals for individual molecules. To date, the markers of strong responses to GLP-1 drugs were also associated with type-II diabetes, cardiovascular disease, lipid metabolism and other disease states. The biomarkers of efficacy were identified in 100% of the patients studied.

"We've worked with several AI companies to unlock value from our complex datasets. PrecisionLife lives up to its claims - finding more insights, at pace. We're confident that together we can translate those insights into commercial outcomes and products in GLP-1s and other diseases with huge clinical impact. This collaboration also expands our partnering offer to biopharma and shows the investment case for Ovation's high-quality datasets - they are catalytic to value creation in genomics and precision medicine," said Curt Medeiros, Chief Executive Officer of Ovation.

About PrecisionLife

PrecisionLife is transforming how chronic diseases are predicted, treated, and prevented. Its world-leading AI precision medicine platform reveals deeper disease biology insights from less data than any other genetic analysis. These insights enable healthcare providers, payors, and biopharma companies to improve outcomes, reduce waste, and build more sustainable models of care for billions of people affected by chronic disease.

For more information, visit: www.precisionlife.com

About Ovation

Ovation is a genomic data company committed to unlocking the potential of human genomic data at scale to accelerate precision medicine development. By providing access to high-quality genomic data linked to rich, longitudinal phenotypic data at scale, Ovation allows life sciences researchers to advance drug discovery and development more efficiently.

For more information about Ovation, visit www.ovation.io

SOURCE PrecisionLife Ltd