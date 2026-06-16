Premier BSA/AML Gaming Conference Returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSA-AML Compliance Group is thrilled to announce the return of the Annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference, the most respected and comprehensive anti-money laundering compliance event in the gaming industry. The 2026 conference will be held at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from September 15–17, with a dedicated "Fundamentals Day" on Monday, September 14 for newer professionals and those seeking a refresher in core BSA/AML principles.

Headline Keynotes and Distinguished Guests Announced

This year's event features presentations from some of the most influential figures in financial crime enforcement and policy:

Michael Dreitzer , Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, will deliver a keynote outlining how the gaming capital of the world has addressed illicit finance risk, including through a series of new rules for the casino industry as well as several significant enforcement actions.

, Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, will deliver a keynote outlining how the gaming capital of the world has addressed illicit finance risk, including through a series of new rules for the industry as well as several significant enforcement actions. Jarod Koopman, Chief of IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and Chief Tax Compliance Officer, will address his dual leadership role overseeing IRS Criminal Investigation and all of civil tax compliance operations. His keynote will provide insights into emerging financial crime threats, compliance priorities, and financial crime enforcement trends. He will also discuss the critical role of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) in supporting federal investigations, including recent matters impacting the gaming industry.

Several other high-level government officials — state and federal, civil and criminal — will be announced in the near future. The conference will also host experts from commercial and tribal casinos, academia, and other practitioners focused on money laundering in the gaming industry.

Last year, more than 560 attendees from 40 states, six foreign countries, dozens of Native American tribes, and over 160 gaming entities attended with overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding speaker access, practical insights, and networking.

The agenda will also feature in-depth studies and presentations regarding recent enforcement actions; emerging issues involving know-your-customer and source of funds; presentations regarding data analysis; artificial intelligence and innovation; and legal, regulatory, and money laundering issues surrounding prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

"Thanks to our phenomenal speakers and amazing audience, we're proud to host an event that brings together compliance officers and government officials to make it the premier event for AML and sanctions compliance in the gaming industry," said Brian Lopez, Co-Founder of the BSA-AML Compliance Group. "With keynote speakers like Chief Koopman and Chairman Dreitzer, we're looking forward to an excellent conference."

To register for the 2026 conference, visit: https://bsaamlgamingconference.com

Kinectify, Inc., the leading provider of compliance technology for the gaming industry, is the exclusive Diamond Sponsor for the BSA/AML Gaming Conference. For more information about Kinectify, please visit https://www.kinectify.com

About the BSA-AML Compliance Group

The BSA-AML Compliance Group provides the gaming industry, FinTech companies, emerging payments companies, and financial institutions with expert-led training and education in anti-money laundering, sanctions compliance, and illicit finance prevention.

SOURCE BSA-AML Compliance Group LLC