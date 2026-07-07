Federal Agencies and State Gaming Regulators to Participate in the 2026 Annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSA-AML Compliance Group is excited to share an early preview of the agenda for the Annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference, the most respected and comprehensive anti-money laundering compliance event for the gaming sector. The 2026 conference will be held at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from September 14–17, opening with a dedicated "Fundamentals Day" on Monday, September 14 for newer professionals and those seeking a refresher in core BSA/AML principles, followed by the main conference program on September 15–17.

Senior Government Officials to Share their Insights

This year's conference will once again feature a strong government presence, giving attendees direct access to the agencies at the front lines of financial crime enforcement, regulation, and policy. Participating federal agencies will include:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury





The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)





IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI)





IRS Small Business/Self-Employed Division (SB/SE) – BSA Examiners





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)





The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

BSA Examiners and FinCEN will participate in the "Recent Trends and Focus of IRS Examinations and FinCEN Investigations" session. State gaming regulators will also be attending and participating, including the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Additional government and expert speakers will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Agenda Preview

While the full agenda is still being finalized, attendees can expect an early look at sessions on the following topics:

Hot Topics in BSA/AML Compliance





Law Enforcement Panel: What Criminal Agencies Are Seeing, and What You Should Know





Recent Enforcement Actions — Casino and Non- Casino





and Non- OFAC Sanctions Enforcement Issues





State and Tribal AML Enforcement and Compliance





Prediction Markets: What's Happening, and How It Affects Your BSA/AML Compliance Program





New FinCEN Proposals for AML Program Requirements





Back-of-House AML Investigation Issues





Emerging Technology: Artificial Intelligence and BSA/AML Compliance





Recent Trends and Focus of IRS Examinations and FinCEN Investigations





The U.S. Department of the Treasury's National Money Laundering Risk Assessment

More sessions will be added as the agenda is finalized.

Last year, more than 560 attendees from 40 states, six foreign countries, dozens of Native American tribes, and over 160 gaming entities attended, with overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding speaker access, practical insights, and networking.

"This year's agenda reflects the issues compliance professionals are dealing with right now — from prediction markets and new FinCEN proposals to sanctions enforcement and law enforcement trends," said Jim Dowling, Co-Founder of the BSA-AML Compliance Group. "With participation from the Treasury Department, FinCEN, IRS-CI, IRS SB/SE, the FBI, and DHS, along with gaming regulators from Nevada and New Jersey — and more announcements on the way — this year's conference is shaping up to be our strongest program yet."

To register for the 2026 conference, visit: https://bsaamlgamingconference.com

Kinectify, Inc., the leading provider of compliance technology for the gaming industry, is the exclusive Diamond Sponsor for the BSA/AML Gaming Conference. For more information about Kinectify, please visit https://www.kinectify.com

About the BSA-AML Compliance Group

The BSA-AML Compliance Group provides the gaming industry, FinTech companies, emerging payments companies, and financial institutions with expert-led training and education in anti-money laundering, sanctions compliance, and illicit finance prevention.

SOURCE BSA-AML Compliance Group LLC