Premium Guard Inc. Completes Phase 2 Acquisition of First Brands Group Assets, Expanding U.S. Manufacturing, R&D, Distribution and Workforce Capabilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading filter manufacturer and supplier, today announced the successful completion of Phase 2 of its acquisition of key assets of First Brands Group (FBG), further strengthening PGI's domestic manufacturing capabilities, engineering resources, North American distribution network, and employment base.

The transaction includes advanced production lines for oil, air, and cabin air filters located in Albion, Illinois, as well as key manufacturing equipment from the legacy FRAM facility in Greenville, Ohio. The Greenville assets will be consolidated into the Albion facility, creating one of the industry's most advanced filtration manufacturing operations in North America.

As part of the transaction, PGI has also acquired a state-of-the-art R&D center and laboratory dedicated to filtration technologies and water separation systems. The facility will serve as a center of excellence for product engineering, materials science, testing, validation, and advanced filtration technologies, further enhancing PGI's ability to deliver innovative, high-performance products to its customers.

PGI plans to initially reinstate close to 300 jobs as part of the integration and restart of operations, with additional employment opportunities expected to be created in later phases as the business continues to scale. These positions include key management and technical talent across engineering, manufacturing, product management, production, and operations. This is an important investment for PGI, not only in expanding its manufacturing platform, but also in the experienced workforce and technical expertise needed to support long-term domestic production, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The acquisition also includes inventory assets located in both the United States and Mexico, ensuring continuity of supply and providing additional capacity to support the integration and growth of the acquired brands.

To support the expanded portfolio and future growth initiatives, PGI has entered into a lease agreement for a 730,000-square-foot distribution center in Hebron, Kentucky, and, as part of the transaction, acquired the machinery and equipment located at the facility from FBG. The facility will become PGI's fifth distribution center in North America and significantly expands the company's logistics footprint.

The new distribution center will serve as the primary hub for several of the company's strategic brands, including Autolite, TRICO, and FRAM, and will play a pivotal role in the relaunch and expansion of PGI's Luberfiner heavy-duty and industrial filtration programs. The additional capacity will also allow PGI to continue building safety stock, increase supply chain flexibility, and maintain the exceptional service levels and on-time delivery performance that customers have come to expect from the company. The acquisition process has been underway for more than four months and represents another important milestone in PGI's long-term strategic growth plan.

"This transaction is much more than an acquisition of assets; it is a strategic investment in the future of Premium Guard and our customers," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "The addition of advanced manufacturing capabilities, world-class engineering resources, expanded distribution infrastructure, and experienced industry talent significantly accelerates our strategy of building a robust domestic manufacturing base and an even more resilient, diversified supply chain. By expanding our manufacturing and distribution footprint in North America, and by reinstating close to 300 jobs across key functions, we are better positioned to support our customers with industry-leading service levels, greater supply assurance, faster innovation, and long-term sustainable growth."

Bishara added, "We are incredibly excited to bring this transaction to a successful conclusion. The acquired assets, combined with the dedication and expertise of our team, position PGI to further strengthen iconic brands such as Autolite, TRICO, and Luberfiner while continuing to invest aggressively in product innovation, customer service, and supply chain excellence."

The Phase 2 acquisition builds upon PGI's ongoing investments in domestic manufacturing, distribution infrastructure, and product development capabilities, reinforcing the company's commitment to serving the automotive aftermarket with high-quality products, exceptional reliability, and best-in-class customer support.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

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SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.