PGI Appoints Jamie Schroeder as Chief Financial Officer

Most recently, Schroeder served in executive finance leadership roles in the retail space, including Big Lots, where he led a company-wide transformation initiative focused on improving profitability, operational efficiency, and long-term business performance. Prior to that, he spent more than 16 years at Scotts Miracle-Gro, where he last served as CFO of the company's $3B North American Consumer business. He began his career at Ford Motor Company, spending 10 years in progressive finance leadership roles across treasury, new product development, and manufacturing operations finance.

"Jamie is a proven financial leader with deep operational expertise and an exceptional track record of helping organizations scale and transform," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of PGI. "As we continue integrating our recent acquisitions and investing in the future of our business, Jamie's strategic leadership and financial expertise will play a critical role in supporting our next phase of growth."

Based at PGI's Lockbourne, Ohio office, Schroeder will work closely with leadership teams across PGI's global organization, supporting the company's expanding portfolio of brands, U.S. manufacturing operations, and global growth initiatives.

"I'm excited to join Premium Guard at such a transformative time," said Schroeder. "PGI has built an impressive portfolio of brands, a strong reputation for innovation, and a clear vision for expansion. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to advance strategic investments and create long-term value for our customers, employees, and partners."

Schroeder's appointment follows PGI's recent portfolio expansion and ongoing investments across manufacturing, product innovation, and distribution.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

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SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.