Presage Global and Nines Release "The State of Family Office Estate Security," a Survey of 100+ Estate Managers and Family Office Leaders

New research finds fragmented security teams, lack of training, and family resistance as top barriers to improvement.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Global, an award-winning risk management and protective intelligence advisory firm serving family offices and high-net-worth families, in collaboration with household management platform Nines, today announced the release of The State of Family Office Estate Security, a first-of-its-kind research report examining the current state of residential security, operational resilience, and estate risk governance among high-net-worth families.

Based on survey responses from more than 100 estate managers, family office executives, chiefs of staff, and residential security professionals, the report identifies a widening gap between the sophistication of modern family office operations and the maturity of residential security practices for ultra-high-net-worth families.

New family office security research finds fragmented security and family resistance as top barriers to improvement. Post this

The findings suggest that many family offices have outgrown legacy security models that were never designed to address today's interconnected operational, digital, reputational, and AI-driven threats.

Among the report's key findings:

Governance, not budget, is the core constraint. Family resistance was the #1 barrier to better security (49%), well ahead of cost (28%).

Family resistance was the #1 barrier to better security (49%), well ahead of cost (28%). Fragmentation drives loss. Households with a fragmented approach to security reported a 62% financial-loss incident rate, versus 25% for integrated teams.

Households with a fragmented approach to security reported a 62% financial-loss incident rate, versus 25% for integrated teams. Preparation does not scale with wealth. Families worth more than $1 billion reported a 51% financial-loss incident rate, versus 32% for families under $100 million.

Families worth more than $1 billion reported a 51% financial-loss incident rate, versus 32% for families under $100 million. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the named threat; training is the missing defense. 65% named AI-powered attacks a top emerging concern, yet only 7% provide formal cybersecurity training to family members, 62% of respondents receive no formal annual security training, and 74% never refresh a background check after the first hire.

"The technology was there. The hardware was there. The budgets were, in many cases, generous. The posture needed work," said Edward V. Marshall, Founder & CEO of Presage Global. "The primary obstacle to effective estate security does not appear to be budget, technology, or the threat landscape. In most cases, the resources and tools already exist. A significant and consistent constraint is governance, formalization, and integration."

"Families are reactive when it comes to their security just like they are with every other aspect of their homes and lifestyle," said Jacco de Bruijn, Co-Founder & CEO of Nines. "They have the resources, but don't prioritize structure and governance because 'these are just our homes' or 'we're private people, that won't happen to us.' Our hope is that this report gives families the information and data they need to act proactively, rather than waiting for something to happen."

The report also highlights a growing family office security concerns around AI-enabled threats, including synthetic voice fraud, deepfakes, phishing attacks, and digitally enabled social engineering campaigns targeting families, household staff, and trusted advisors.

The full report is now available at: https://www.presageglobal.com/the-state-of-family-office-estate-security

About Presage Global

Presage Global is an award-winning security and risk management firm serving family offices, business owners, executives, and investors. Presage identifies hidden and hard-to-find vulnerabilities and designs integrated protection strategies across risk domains to systematically mitigate exposure.

About Nines

Nines is an award-winning estate management platform trusted by high-net-worth families, and the family offices and estate managers teams that support team. Built with a security-first approach, Nines centralizes properties, assets, vendors, staff, documents, projects, and maintenance operations in a single platform, helping organizations improve operational efficiency, continuity, governance, and risk management.

SOURCE Presage Global