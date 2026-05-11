Firm wins Cyber Security; Marshall named Leading Individual

NEW YORK, May. 11, 2026 Presage Global, an intelligence-led security and risk management firm serving single-family offices, multi-family offices, business owners and investors, has received recognition in two categories at the Thirteenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2026:

Cyber Security at the firm level and;

Leading Individual (Service or Product Provider) for founder and chief executive officer Edward V. Marshall.

Winners were announced April 30, 2026, at Mandarin Oriental, New York.

Presage Global named double winner at 2026 Family Wealth Report Awards Firm wins Cyber Security and Leading Individual Post this

The recognition makes Presage Global a back-to-back winner of Family Wealth Report Awards, having won the Security Consulting & Risk Management category in 2025.

CEO Marshall said:

"Security today doesn't fail in a single domain. It fails at the connections between them. A privacy exposure becomes a financial fraud. A cyber breach becomes a physical threat. A deepfake voice on a call authorizes a wire. No single specialty (cyber, physical, privacy, intelligence) completely answers what families now face. Our work is the work between specialties: mapping the connections, closing them before adversaries do. This recognition belongs to the team that does that work, and to the families and companies that trust us to do it."

The Cyber Security category recognizes firms whose technical capability is matched by broader risk advisory integration. The Leading Individual award recognizes individuals whose work shapes the family office industry's approach to a particular problem area.

Presage Global's 2026 recognition reflects the firm's leading position at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI security, privacy, physical security, strategic intelligence, open-source intelligence, and due diligence within their Ten Domains of Risk framework.

The firm's cyber and AI security work focuses on threats with most direct consequences for ultra-high-net-worth families: AI-powered social engineering, deepfake fraud, and the convergence of cyber, privacy and physical risk. Presage Global treats cyber security as one layer in an integrated, intelligence-led model: environment, people, process and technology – and in that order.

Managing Partner Tristan Flannery added:

"From the protective standpoint, cyber threats don't stay in cyber. They reach the household, the staff, the principal's day. The protective and intelligence work integrates with cyber and AI because that is how an adversary moves. We treat that reach as one continuous system of risk management."

Stephen Harris of Clearview Financial Media, publisher of Family Wealth Report hosted the ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental in New York. Presage Global thanks the publisher and independent panel of judges for both recognitions.

Presage Global is an intelligence-led security and risk management firm headquartered in New York. It serves families, family offices, wealth managers, business owners, executives and investors. The firm provides security solutions across privacy, cybersecurity, AI security, physical security, intelligence, due diligence and managed protection, organized around the Ten Domains of Risk framework. The firm's flagship Privacy Balance Sheet is its analytical privacy exposure report for family offices.

Visit presageglobal.com for more information.

SOURCE Presage Global