PrescriberPoint Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Steven Strongwater, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran healthcare leader to guide clinical strategy for advancing AI-powered solutions that reduce clinician burden and improve patient care

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrescriberPoint, the AI point-of-care platform, today announced the appointment of Steven Strongwater, MD, as chief medical officer. In this newly established position, Dr. Strongwater will guide the Company's clinical strategy and foster relationships with healthcare organizations as PrescriberPoint continues to expand its portfolio of AI-enabled solutions designed to simplify prescribing and medication access workflows. In April, the company announced validation results for its AI-powered Prior Authorization Agent, which achieved a 94.5 percent clinician acceptance rate while helping automate one of healthcare's most burdensome administrative processes.

Dr. Strongwater brings more than two decades of health-system leadership, most recently serving as president and CEO of Atrius Health. During his tenure, he oversaw Atrius's acquisition by UnitedHealth Group's Optum and the subsequent formation funding for the Atrius Health Equity Foundation. Dr. Strongwater has served in executive leadership roles at major academic and integrated health systems, including UMass Medical Center, the University of Connecticut Health Center, Geisinger Health System, and Stony Brook University Hospital. He was named one of Modern Healthcare's Top 50 Healthcare Executives in 2020.

"Steve brings a unique combination of clinical expertise, healthcare leadership, and a deep understanding of the challenges facing today's providers," said Dan Cornwell, chief executive officer of PrescriberPoint. "As we continue building AI-powered solutions, he will help ensure our innovations stay grounded in real clinical needs and deliver meaningful value for patients and providers."

"Healthcare professionals are spending too much time navigating administrative complexity and not enough time caring for patients," said Dr. Strongwater. "PrescriberPoint's mission aligns closely with the work I've focused on throughout my career, and I'm excited to help advance solutions that use AI responsibly to reduce friction and improve access to care."

Dr. Strongwater's work has focused on population health, physician resilience, quality improvement, and patient safety. He has championed evidence-based care, quality improvement, and initiatives designed to reduce clinician burnout while strengthening the patient experience. Dr. Strongwater is a member of the Massachusetts Health Quality Partnership Primary Care Advisory Committee and holds a number of board appointments with firms innovating healthcare delivery.

About PrescriberPoint

PrescriberPoint is an AI-powered point-of-care platform that supports clinicians at every step of the prescribing journey — from researching FDA-approved drug and clinical information, to understanding coverage and out-of-pocket costs, to submitting prior authorizations and enrolling patients in the right savings programs. Prescriber.AI, the company's AI Agent platform, automates many of these time-consuming tasks by answering drug questions on demand, guiding clinicians through coverage and savings decisions, and managing prior authorization submissions. In 2025, PrescriberPoint reached more than 5 million healthcare professionals, including prescribers and staff, establishing it as one of the largest active HCP networks in digital health. That scale gives life sciences companies a direct line into the prescribing moment — reducing access barriers and driving measurable therapy adoption.

Learn more at https://business.prescriberpoint.com/.

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SOURCE PrescriberPoint