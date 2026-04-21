PrescriberPoint Announces AI-Powered Prior Authorization for Prescribers, Achieving 94.5% Clinician Acceptance Rate

AI agent answered 163 payer questions autonomously in a single submission; platform enables patients to start complex therapies in as few as 48 hours

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrescriberPoint, the AI-powered point-of-care platform, today announced its agentic AI prior authorization (PA) solution with the results of a clinical validation study. The healthcare provider solution automates the full PA lifecycle from script capture in the electronic medical record (EMR) through payer approval, appeals, and pharmacy routing. Embedded directly in the prescribing workflow, it completes PA requirements within existing systems while giving life sciences brands greater visibility into the patient access journey.

In a study conducted with a weight management primary care practice, of 1,289 PA responses processed through the platform, the AI agent achieved a 94.5% clinician acceptance rate — meaning nearly 19 out of 20 AI-generated answers to payer-required questions were approved and submitted by clinicians without modification. In the most complex case — a specialty medication requiring extensive payer documentation — the agent answered 163 questions autonomously, with the clinician accepting the complete submission.

The platform has also helped accelerate therapy initiation, with some patients starting complex treatments in as few as 48 hours — compared to weeks-long delays common in traditional PA workflows. The AI agent leverages clinical and payer data to guide each submission, including eligibility verification, real-time benefit checks to reveal coverage and out-of-pocket costs, and automated population of required documentation. It presents payer requirements in plain language, tracks progress through the authorization process and supports next steps including denial resolution — all while giving the clinician appropriate control.

"The PA process has been a black box — for prescribers, for patients, and especially for the brands whose therapies depend on getting through it," said Dan Cornwell, CEO of PrescriberPoint. "Our AI agent doesn't just fill out forms. It understands what each payer requires, assembles the clinical evidence, and gets patients started on therapy faster. The results are very exciting — and the clinicians and brands we are working with are telling us this is a game changer for them."

Multiple pharmaceutical companies have engaged with PrescriberPoint to explore how the platform's PA capabilities can reduce access barriers for their branded therapies. The company will be meeting with brand teams and market access leaders at the Asembia AXS26 Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas (April 26–30, Booth 1601).

For life sciences partners, the platform provides visibility into the patient access journey that has historically been opaque — including where prescriptions encounter barriers, how they progress through authorization, and why they are abandoned. This enables brands to better understand access challenges across payers and plans, and to support prescribers with relevant resources at the moment treatment decisions are made.

For denied authorizations, the platform automatically generates structured appeals with relevant clinical documentation and payer-specific arguments mapped to the denial reason. Patients receive text message updates at the point of prescribing — PA status, pharmacy routing on approval, and copay program enrollment — requiring no app download or account creation.

PrescriberPoint's approach differs from other existing and AI-enabled PA solutions which are designed to handle "reactive" PAs – PAs that have been rejected at a dispensing pharmacy which then require rework by the clinician and their staff. By contrast, PrescriberPoint sits on the prescriber side — embedded at the moment a treatment decision is made. As such, it proactively triages PAs, before they have been sent to the dispensing pharmacy — or if needed, after as well — reducing rework and patient delays.

About PrescriberPoint

PrescriberPoint is an AI-powered point-of-care platform that supports clinicians at every step of the prescribing journey — from researching FDA-approved drug and clinical information, to understanding coverage and out-of-pocket costs, to submitting prior authorizations and enrolling patients in the right savings programs. Prescriber.AI, the company's AI Agent platform, automates many of these time-consuming tasks by answering drug questions on demand, guiding clinicians through coverage and savings decisions, and managing prior authorization submissions. In 2025, PrescriberPoint reached more than 5 million healthcare professionals, including prescribers and staff, establishing it as one of the largest active HCP networks in digital health. That scale gives life sciences companies a direct line into the prescribing moment — reducing access barriers and driving measurable therapy adoption. Learn more at https://business.prescriberpoint.com/.

PrescriberPoint at Asembia

PrescriberPoint will be demonstrating its PA solution and Prescriber.AI capabilities at Asembia AXS26, Booth 1601. Brand partnership inquiries can be scheduled at prescriberpoint.com/meetings or by contacting [email protected].

Media Contact

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

(212) 399-0026 or [email protected]

SOURCE PrescriberPoint