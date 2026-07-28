Prestige Cookware and Clean Coatings Defined Amazon Prime Day 2026's Home & Kitchen Winners: Market Defense Report

SEATTLE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookware went prestige and clean this Prime Day 2026, as premium sets and ceramic coatings pulled ahead of legacy nonstick. Market Defense's "FROM CART TO COUNTERTOP: Amazon Prime Day June 2026 Home & Kitchen Report" breaks down the top sellers, the search terms, and the competitive shifts that defined Prime Day for Cookware and Kitchen Appliances.

From Cart to Countertop - Amazon Prime Day June 2026 Home & Kitchen Report

The event itself broke records — $26.4 billion in U.S. e-commerce sales over four days, outpacing Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined — but the more interesting story for home and kitchen brands played out in the details.

Across Amazon, this year's Prime Day shopper arrived more deliberate than usual — older, more price-conscious, and quicker to compare, with 52% checking prices or products at other retailers before buying. Roughly half cross-shopped Walmart throughout the event, and deal satisfaction dropped to 59%, down from 68% last year, a multi-year trend Market Defense has now tracked across three consecutive events. With shoppers this willing to compare, the competition wasn't sitting still either.

Fierce competition fueled the frenzy

Prime Day was not the only game in town. Nearly every major retailer ran a parallel event, creating one of the most concentrated deal weeks in recent retail history:

Costco: ran a Member Appreciation Event through June 26, explicitly positioned to rival Amazon, Target Circle Week, and Walmart Deals.

Walmart: Walmart Deals Days ran June 22 to 28 with up to 86% off across categories.

Target: Target Circle Deal Days ran head-to-head with Prime Day (June 23 to 26).

Wayfair: a four-day Flash Sale through June 26 offered up to 70% off home goods across the same dates.

Williams Sonoma: matched the moment with discounts up to 75% off, with some pricing matching Amazon's own Prime Day deals directly.

"Prime Day is no longer an Amazon-only discount event, it has evolved into an e-commerce-wide shopping moment comparable to Black Friday, but without a fixed place on the calendar. As competitors across the retail landscape fight for the same shoppers, brands can no longer assume that traffic and conversions will come automatically. Winning Prime Day now requires brands to actively capture demand across the full funnel and earn their share of the opportunity." — Dave Karlsven, SVP, Partnerships & Growth at Market Defense

Home & Kitchen's winners were built on search

Search behavior revealed exactly what shoppers wanted this Prime Day:

"Pots and pans set" was cookware's top non-branded Prime Day search term, while "Carote pots and pans" topped branded search. Year-to-date, the term has grown 455% to nearly 700,000 average monthly searches, cookware's fastest-growing keyword.

"Air fryer" led non-branded search in Kitchen Appliances, while "Ninja CREAMi" topped branded search — mirroring Ninja's #1 best-selling product of the event, its SLUSHi frozen drink machine.

Cookware's top five Prime Day searches also included "mason jars," "dutch oven," "cast iron skillets," and "microwave splatter cover." Year-to-date, dutch oven search is up 13%, even as cast iron skillet search has fallen nearly 24%.

"Coffee maker" and "rice cooker" both ranked among Kitchen Appliances' top five non-branded Prime Day searches, while Keurig's K-Elite and K-Express swept the top two spots in the category by share of sales.

"Duking it out on non-branded keywords in real-time during the event is expensive and a gamble on conversion. The real gains were made by brands that invested in the weeks and months ahead of Prime Day, whether through search and social, TikTok, Creator Connections, or influencer and PR. Prime Day is the time to convert the shoppers you've already gained engagement with. It's harvest time, not planting time." — Jonathan Wilner, SVP, Commerce Media at Market Defense

That search behavior points to a bigger shift underway in cookware specifically: shoppers aren't just looking for pots and pans, they're looking for a material upgrade.

The ceramic and clean-cookware shift

"Cookware's ceramic shift isn't just a preference, it's becoming law. Washington became the first state in the nation to restrict lead in cookware, and shoppers are increasingly reaching for PFAS-free ceramic coatings over legacy Teflon." — Dave Karlsven, SVP, Partnerships & Growth at Market Defense

"Consumers are trading up in cookware, and it comes down to brand trust. Demand for premium sets on Amazon keeps growing. One chef-backed brand built real demand by leaning into its celebrity chef partnership, and that halo effect is lifting the entire premium category. Ceramic is the other half of this story — shoppers are drawn to space-saving, stackable storage and chemical-free composition just as much as performance." — Trisha Hubbard, Director of Lifestyle Brands at Market Defense

This year's Home & Kitchen Power Players

Ninja led the Home & Kitchen category at 12.7% share and dominated Kitchen Appliances at 42.0%, placing multiple products across the best-seller ranks including the #1 Ninja SLUSHi frozen drink machine.

Cookware went prestige and premium: Carote led the subcategory at 17.4%, followed by HexClad at 16.5% and Caraway at 11.4%.

"Pots and pans set" was the runaway search story in cookware, pulling 697,227 average monthly searches at 455.0% YoY growth.

Value found an opening: CGK Linens' Queen 4-Piece Sheet Set claimed the #1 best-selling Home & Kitchen product by Best Seller Rank at 42% off.

Hydration and drinkware stayed strong, with Stanley Quencher tumblers and Owala FreeSip bottles placing multiple products in the top 10.

In kitchen appliances, Keurig swept the top two spots by share of sales, with the K-Elite and K-Express single-serve coffee makers leading.

Why did some brands win while others watched?

AI is reshaping how shoppers find products before they ever search Amazon directly. AI-referred traffic jumped 89% year over year during Prime Day 2026 and converted 40% better than email or paid search. Brands that built demand off Amazon ahead of the event saw that investment pay off during it: consistent social content, not just a Prime Day discount, kept products in front of shoppers well before they searched.

"Shoppers are increasingly asking AI what to buy before they open Amazon, and the brands that win are the ones whose listings AI can actually understand. Clear, structured product content isn't just good practice anymore, it's how a brand gets recommended instead of skipped. The brands investing in AI-readiness now are the ones building trust with a whole new discovery channel, and that advantage compounds every day they're ahead of it." — Marty Borotsik, SVP, Tech and AI at Market Defense

"A new Ninja SLUSHi recipe drops on TikTok every Sunday: #sundaysummerslushie. A July 4th 'Rocket Pop' edition, a mudslide-flavored Baileys collab, and #NinjaPartner Creators are keeping the machine in front of shoppers all summer, a cadence set to run through Labor Day." — Trisha Hubbard, Director of Lifestyle Brands at Market Defense

Eyes on the next event

"The window to win during Big Deal Days starts now — not in September or October. Brands that won big on Day 1 this year were preparing for weeks and months, driving discovery through TikTok Shop and warming up audiences with influencer and UGC content that get consumers excited about what they plan to spotlight. Prime shoppers were 10 times more likely to make a purchase after seeing influencer content versus typical social content. August will be a pivotal month to get influencer, affiliate, and other omni-channel marketing in play, including the right Day 4 strategy for social and email that drives to the brand store, where loyal shoppers built the biggest cart size of the four-day event." — Amy Rudgard, SVP, Client Strategy at Market Defense

The full findings, category by category, are available now in Market Defense's complete "FROM CART TO COUNTERTOP: Amazon Prime Day June 2026 Home & Kitchen Report." Download Here

About Market Defense

Market Defense is a leading digital commerce platform and commerce media agency, helping the world's most ambitious consumer brands accelerate growth across today's most important marketplaces and digital commerce channels. As a strategic growth partner, the company delivers seamlessly connected marketplace operations, retail media, paid media, social commerce, influencer marketing, and full-funnel growth solutions across Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, Google, Meta, and other leading commerce platforms. With a global operating model spanning every major commerce region, Market Defense enables brands to launch, scale, and optimize their marketplace businesses through a single, integrated partner.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Seattle, Market Defense and its subsidiaries partner with over 100 of the industry's most recognized and fastest-growing brands, including SLIP, Guthy-Renker, Davines, Lattafa, Phlur, Neal's Yard Remedies, Donnamax, Warner Bros., Grown Alchemist, and Viking Culinary. By combining deep marketplace expertise, proprietary technology, and data-driven execution, Market Defense enables brands to unlock sustainable, profitable growth while delivering a seamless consumer experience across every stage of the digital commerce journey.

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Media Contact: Kayla Clayton

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SOURCE Market Defense LLC