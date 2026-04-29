Market Defense Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Knoza by Parent Company D2E Labs

SEATTLE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Defense today announced its expansion through the acquisition of Knoza by its parent company, D2E Labs. This strategic move reinforces Market Defense's ambition to deliver seamlessly connected marketplace operations and high-impact, full-funnel marketing solutions to brands at every stage of their growth journey.

Market Defense x Knoza

The addition of Knoza brings a highly complementary service model to Market Defense, combining strong marketplace expertise with on- and off-Amazon performance marketing capabilities. Knoza has built a reputation for supporting emerging brands with agile, performance-driven strategies tailored to early-stage growth, making it a natural fit within the broader Market Defense ecosystem.

Through this integration, Market Defense strengthens its ability to provide clients with a unified and scalable approach to commerce and marketing, bridging channels and optimizing performance across the entire customer journey.

Enhanced Client Capabilities

Clients of Market Defense will benefit from:

Full-funnel customer acquisition through off-Amazon performance marketing strategy and execution across Meta and Google

A seamlessly connected digital commerce platform spanning Amazon, TikTok, Target, Ulta, and Walmart

Advanced AI-powered tools and actionable insights

Optimized service models aligned with each client's maturity, needs, and growth stage

"This acquisition reflects our clear ambition to connect every aspect of our clients' marketplace operations while delivering truly integrated, high-impact marketing solutions," said Karan Raturi, Chief Operating Officer at Market Defense. "Knoza brings a complementary approach and deep expertise that strengthens our ability to support brands from early-stage growth through to global scale."

Raturi added, "By combining Knoza's agility and performance-driven mindset with Market Defense's technology, platform reach, and strategic depth, we are creating a more powerful, end-to-end solution for our clients. This is ultimately about helping brands grow faster, more efficiently, and across more channels."

The integration of Knoza marks another important step in Market Defense's ongoing expansion and commitment to delivering best-in-class marketplace and marketing solutions.

About Market Defense

Market Defense is the leading marketplace and digital marketing services specialist, delivering seamlessly connected marketplace operations and full funnel growth strategies.

About Knoza

Knoza is a performance-driven marketplace agency specializing in on- and off-Amazon growth strategies for emerging brands.

About D2E Labs

D2E Labs is a commerce-focused group building and scaling best-in-class companies that power growth for brands across digital ecosystems.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Kuykendall

Chief Engagement Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Market Defense LLC