Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- Grand Opening on April 4, Stage Photos Released & New Details Announced
News provided byNelke Planning Co., Ltd.
May 07, 2026, 09:19 ET
*Request for coverage and photo publication*
TOKYO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Club eX, located inside the Shinagawa Prince Hotel.
Ahead of the opening, we are pleased to share stage photos from the preview performance and images from the cast press conference. We would be grateful for your consideration in featuring this production in your coverage.
This new theater experience inherits the spirit of "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – SHINING MOON TOKYO," which captivated audiences in Azabu-Juban in 2019, and is reborn in Shinagawa as an all-new entertainment venue. Featuring an original story and staging exclusive to this theater, audiences can experience the world of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon in a deeper and more immersive way than ever before.
NEWS
- Opening Admission Gift Revealed!
To celebrate the opening, all guests attending during the first run will receive an original sticker as an admission gift.
The sticker features a special aurora finish.
- BIRTHDAY WEEK Bonus – Details Announced!
During each character's Birthday Week, all attendees will receive a Birthday Premium Card featuring character visuals from the double cast printed on both sides.
For the Three Lights, the Birthday Premium Card will feature artwork from the original manga illustrations.
- Queen Valusia Joins the Post-Show Send-Off!
At the end of the performance, cast members will personally greet audiences as they exit the venue after the performance. The theater's original character, Queen Valusia, will now also join this farewell greeting.
Please check the official website for details.
*This applies to guests of all seat categories.
- Tickets Now Available via TKTS
Last-minute tickets for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- will now be available through TKTS. Starting one week before each performance date, a limited number of first-floor seat same-day exchange tickets will be sold for each show.
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About Ticket Sales
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Sales Period
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From 7 days before each performance until 3 hours before showtime.
Please check the TKTS website's "Today's Lineup" page, as some performances may not be
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Participating Locations
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All TKTS locations across Japan
https://tkts.tokyo/location-list
* Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations and holds are not available.
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Ticket Type
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First-Floor Seat – Same-Day Exchange Ticket
Details Released for Shinagawa Prince Hotel Accommodation Plan with Viewing Tickets
- Applicable Dates: April 4 (Saturday) – July 31 (Friday), 2026
- Details:
- Viewing ticket (for the 19:30 show on the check-in date)
*Children aged 0 to 3 are not permitted to view the show. Please apply as one adult for anyone aged 4 and older.
- Accommodation Plan Benefits
1. Original Room Key (1 per person per stay)
2. Original Room Key Cover (1 per person per stay)
3. Original Postcard (1 per person per stay)
- Viewing ticket (for the 19:30 show on the check-in date)
- Price:
- Premium seat or Premium seat (sofa) (1 seat per person)
- Main Tower Twin Room: From 28,580 yen per person (when using 1 room for 2 people)
- Includes 1 drink. You can choose one of 11 types of original crystal bottled drinks with exclusive merchandise.
*Seats cannot be selected.
*Each person receives one ticket.
*Prices may vary depending on the season.
*Only during the birthday periods of each of the three Three Lights members, you can also choose an original drink inspired by the Sailor Starlights.
- BOX Room (1 box of 4 seats for a group of 4)
- Main Tower Twin Room: From 18,520 yen per person (when using 2 rooms for 4 people)
*Since this is for a group of 4, we only accept reservations for 2 rooms for 4 people.
*Prices may vary depending on the season.
- Main Tower Twin Room: From 18,520 yen per person (when using 2 rooms for 4 people)
- Premium seat or Premium seat (sofa) (1 seat per person)
*For details on the accommodation plan, please check the Shinagawa Prince Hotel official website:
https://www.princehotels.co.jp/shinagawa/plan/2025/sailormoon_stay_all
Reservations and Inquiries
Accommodation Reservations TEL: 03-3440-1111 (Hours: 10:00–18:00)
Shinagawa Prince Hotel Official Website: https://www.princehotels.co.jp/shinagawa/plan/2025/sailormoon_stay_all
Performance Details
Title: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-
Opening: April 4, 2026
Venue: Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel (Tokyo, Japan)
Original Work: Naoko Takeuchi (Published by Kodansha)
Composition & Direction: Go Ueki
Script: Shinjiro Kameda
Visual Art & Theater Design: Wataru Linda Igarashi
Ticket Prices (tax included):
- Premium Seat / Premium Seat (Sofa): ¥18,000
- Class S Seat: ¥13,000
- Class A Seat: ¥8,000
- Class A Seat (Ages 4–12): ¥4,000
- BOX Room: ¥32,000
Organised by Nelke Planning Co., Ltd
Cast details are available on the official website.
Official Channels:
- Website https://prettyguardiansailormoon-stst.com
- X https://x.com/sailormoon_STST
- Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sailormoon_stst/
Official Hashtags:
#prettyguardiansailormoonshiningtheater #shiningtheater
#美少女戦士セーラームーン #シャイニングシアター
Inquiries: https://prettyguardiansailormoon-stst.com/en/contact/
Credits
Please include the following copyright notices when publishing articles.
© Naoko Takeuchi
© Naoko Takeuchi,PNP/"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo"project
SOURCE Nelke Planning Co., Ltd.
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