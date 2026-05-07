Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- Grand Opening on April 4, Stage Photos Released & New Details Announced

*Request for coverage and photo publication*

TOKYO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Club eX, located inside the Shinagawa Prince Hotel.

Ahead of the opening, we are pleased to share stage photos from the preview performance and images from the cast press conference. We would be grateful for your consideration in featuring this production in your coverage.

This new theater experience inherits the spirit of "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – SHINING MOON TOKYO," which captivated audiences in Azabu-Juban in 2019, and is reborn in Shinagawa as an all-new entertainment venue. Featuring an original story and staging exclusive to this theater, audiences can experience the world of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon in a deeper and more immersive way than ever before.

NEWS

Opening Admission Gift Revealed!

To celebrate the opening, all guests attending during the first run will receive an original sticker as an admission gift.

The sticker features a special aurora finish.

BIRTHDAY WEEK Bonus – Details Announced!

During each character's Birthday Week, all attendees will receive a Birthday Premium Card featuring character visuals from the double cast printed on both sides.

For the Three Lights, the Birthday Premium Card will feature artwork from the original manga illustrations.

Queen Valusia Joins the Post-Show Send-Off!

At the end of the performance, cast members will personally greet audiences as they exit the venue after the performance. The theater's original character, Queen Valusia, will now also join this farewell greeting.

Please check the official website for details.

*This applies to guests of all seat categories.

Tickets Now Available via TKTS

Last-minute tickets for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- will now be available through TKTS. Starting one week before each performance date, a limited number of first-floor seat same-day exchange tickets will be sold for each show.

About Ticket Sales Sales Period From 7 days before each performance until 3 hours before showtime. Please check the TKTS website's "Today's Lineup" page, as some performances may not be

available. https://tkts.tokyo/special-deal Participating Locations All TKTS locations across Japan https://tkts.tokyo/location-list * Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations and holds are not available. Ticket Type First-Floor Seat – Same-Day Exchange Ticket On the day of the performance, tickets can be exchanged at the reception desk starting from

opening time for a designated first-floor seat ticket. Your exact seat location will be a surprise on

the day.

Each ticket includes one drink ticket. Drinks cannot be selected. The drink provided will be the

Super Sailor Moon (Lemonade).

As congestion is expected just before the performance, please arrive at the theater reception at

least 30 minutes before showtime.

Details Released for Shinagawa Prince Hotel Accommodation Plan with Viewing Tickets

Applicable Dates : April 4 (Saturday) – July 31 (Friday), 2026





: April 4 (Saturday) – July 31 (Friday), 2026 Details:

Viewing ticket (for the 19:30 show on the check-in date)

*Children aged 0 to 3 are not permitted to view the show. Please apply as one adult for anyone aged 4 and older.



Accommodation Plan Benefits

1. Original Room Key (1 per person per stay)

2. Original Room Key Cover (1 per person per stay)

3. Original Postcard (1 per person per stay)



Price: Premium seat or Premium seat (sofa) (1 seat per person) Main Tower Twin Room: From 28,580 yen per person (when using 1 room for 2 people) Includes 1 drink. You can choose one of 11 types of original crystal bottled drinks with exclusive merchandise.

*Seats cannot be selected.

*Each person receives one ticket.

*Prices may vary depending on the season.

*Only during the birthday periods of each of the three Three Lights members, you can also choose an original drink inspired by the Sailor Starlights.



BOX Room (1 box of 4 seats for a group of 4) Main Tower Twin Room: From 18,520 yen per person (when using 2 rooms for 4 people)

*Since this is for a group of 4, we only accept reservations for 2 rooms for 4 people.

*Prices may vary depending on the season.



*For details on the accommodation plan, please check the Shinagawa Prince Hotel official website:

https://www.princehotels.co.jp/shinagawa/plan/2025/sailormoon_stay_all

Reservations and Inquiries

Accommodation Reservations TEL: 03-3440-1111 (Hours: 10:00–18:00)

Shinagawa Prince Hotel Official Website: https://www.princehotels.co.jp/shinagawa/plan/2025/sailormoon_stay_all

Performance Details

Title: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-

Opening: April 4, 2026

Venue: Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel (Tokyo, Japan)

Original Work: Naoko Takeuchi (Published by Kodansha)

Composition & Direction: Go Ueki

Script: Shinjiro Kameda

Visual Art & Theater Design: Wataru Linda Igarashi

Ticket Prices (tax included):

Premium Seat / Premium Seat (Sofa): ¥18,000

Class S Seat: ¥13,000

Class A Seat: ¥8,000

Class A Seat (Ages 4–12): ¥4,000

BOX Room: ¥32,000

Organised by Nelke Planning Co., Ltd

Cast details are available on the official website.

Official Channels:

Official Hashtags:

#prettyguardiansailormoonshiningtheater #shiningtheater

#美少女戦士セーラームーン #シャイニングシアター

Inquiries: https://prettyguardiansailormoon-stst.com/en/contact/

Credits

Please include the following copyright notices when publishing articles.

© Naoko Takeuchi

© Naoko Takeuchi,PNP/"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo"project

SOURCE Nelke Planning Co., Ltd.