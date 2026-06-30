Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- Phase 2 Schedule & Ticket Information Revealed!

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-", a dedicated theater for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon currently running performances at Club eX within the Shinagawa Prince Hotel, Tokyo.

"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-" has opened in Shinagawa as a brand-new entertainment venue, carrying on the legacy of "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – SHINING MOON TOKYO," which gained immense popularity in Azabu-Juban, Tokyo, in 2019.

This theater allows visitors to experience the charm of the series on a much deeper level through a worldview unique to Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, alongside an original story and stage production that can only be experienced here.

With this latest announcement, we are pleased to release the Phase 2 schedule (for performances from August 2026 onward), ticket information, and more.

General sale for Phase 2 tickets begins on Sunday, June 14!

Additionally, Phase 1 tickets are currently on general sale, and tickets are also available on various online travel booking sites such as KKday, GetYourGuide, and Klook. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and sales will close as soon as the planned allocation is reached, so please take advantage of this opportunity!

■ Phase 2 Performance Schedule Released

Please check the official website of "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-" for the Phase 2 performance schedule.

Additionally, regarding the Phase 3 performance schedule, performances are planned to run from December 1, 2026 (Tue) to the end of March 2027. Details will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

■ Phase 2 Ticket Information Released

For Phase 2 tickets, you can select your seats and purchase them from both Japan and overseas via the official ticket website. Furthermore, the general sale will begin on June 14, 2026 (Sun). Please note that tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and sales will close as soon as the planned allocation is reached.

Phase 3 tickets are scheduled to go on sale around late October 2026. The sale schedule and details will be announced on the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon official website and the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- official website as soon as they are decided.

Note: On Friday, October 2, 2026, the role of Super Sailor Saturn / Hotaru Tomoe for the Team Silver Moon performance will be played by Yuka Ijima from Team Gold Moon, instead of akarin.

■ Crystal Bottle Drinks with Exclusive Merchandise Information Released

For Phase 2, the Crystal Bottle Drinks will come with an exclusive 'parfait spoon with charm.'

Detailed design information will be unveiled at a later date.

■ Sailor Starlights Crystal Bottle Drink Information Released

We are thrilled to announce the limited-time return of the Sailor Starlights original beverage, 'Osmanthus Ginger.' To celebrate the season when osmanthus fills the air with its sweet aroma, this exclusive menu item will be specially available for a limited period.

Availability Period: September 14 (Mon) – 27 (Sun), 2026

■ Kids' Theater Day Confirmed!

We are excited to announce that a special performance day for children and their guardians has been confirmed: "Kids' Theater Day ~Cheering OK! A special moment at the theater for children to enjoy to their heart's content~"!

Kids' Theater Day ~Cheering OK! A special moment at the theater for children to enjoy to their heart's content~ Performance Date & Time Saturday, August 22, 11:30 Show Seat Categories All 1st-floor seats will be the same seat category and the same price. Adult: 10,000 yen (Flat rate for all 1st-floor seats, send-off event only) Child: 7,500 yen *Up to 12 years old (Flat rate for all 1st-floor seats, includes character greeting with photo

opportunity for all seats) Notes: Tickets will only be available via official ticket channels.

Tickets are required for children aged 4 and older. Children aged 3 and under do not require a

ticket if they watch the show from a guardian's lap. Please purchase a ticket if a separate seat

is required.

2nd-floor seats will follow the pricing of standard shows: BOX Room (32,000 yen) and Class A

seat (8,000 yen / 4–12 years old: 4,000 yen).

Drinks (including both alcoholic and soft drinks) are not included and will not be available for

purchase.

Seat benefits differ from standard shows. Important Notices Tickets cannot be purchased for children only or adults only. Thank you for your understanding.

Each group (up to 4 people) must include at least one child.

■ Cheering Screening Special Events Confirmed

This is a special event where vocal cheering and the use of glow sticks are permitted throughout the entire performance!

[Cheering Screening Schedule]

Tuesday, August 25: 14:30 Show / 19:30 Show

Tuesday, November 17: 14:30 Show / 19:30 Show

Tuesday, November 24: 14:30 Show / 19:30 Show

Total of 6 performances

*Tickets will only be available via official ticket channels.

Please check the official website for guidelines and further details.

■ eplus Private Performance Confirmed

The 19:30 show on Friday, October 30, 2026, will be an eplus Special Day. Anyone who is an eplus member (free registration) can apply.

▶Click here for details and applications:

https://eplus.jp/sailormoon_stst_esp2/

https://eplus.jp/kashikiri/

[eplus Special Day Benefits]

A cast greeting and a photo-taking session are scheduled during the curtain call.

Ten lucky attendees will be selected by lottery to win an official performance poster autographed by the cast (Team Silver Moon's 10 Sailor Guardians).

*The content of the benefits is subject to change depending on the situation.

■ Lawson Ticket Private Performance Confirmed

The 11:30 show on Saturday, November 7, 2026, will be a Lawson Ticket Special Day.

▶Click here for details and applications:

https://l-tike.com/play/mevent/?mid=775497

[Lawson Ticket Special Day Benefits]

A cast greeting and a photo-taking session are scheduled during the curtain call.

Ten lucky attendees will be selected by lottery to win an official performance poster autographed by the cast (Team Gold Moon's 10 Sailor Guardians).

*The content of the benefits is subject to change depending on the situation.

■ "Valusia Code" Confirmed to Participate in Send-Off Events

In this production, four members will appear in each performance as part of the "Valusia Code."

It has been confirmed that starting from Phase 2, "Valusia Code" members will participate in the send-off events for September and November! Please look forward to it!

*Valusia Code is the name of the dancers who express the worldview of this production.

■ Phase 2 Live Part Setlist Released

Starting from Phase 2, one additional song will be added to the live performance part, making a total of four songs performed. Two brand-new songs will also be debuted, so please look forward to it!

[Phase 2 Live Part Setlist]

Moonlight Densetsu

Music of the Spheres

Solar Miracle Make Up

Brilliant Justice

*The Phase 1 songs will only be performed until the end of July. If you haven't seen them yet, please take this opportunity to visit the theater!

*The performance content is subject to change without notice. Thank you for your understanding.

*Songs for Phase 3 onward will be announced as soon as they are decided.

■ Main Theme "Brilliant Justice" Streaming Confirmed

Digital music streaming has been confirmed for the main theme of this production, "Brilliant Justice"!

Streaming will begin sequentially on various music platforms starting Saturday, May 30.

[Streaming Tracks]

Brilliant Justice (Team Gold Moon Ver.)

https://nex-tone.link/A00218302

https://nex-tone.link/A00218302 Brilliant Justice (Team Silver Moon Ver.)

https://nex-tone.link/A00218303

Performance Details

Title: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-

Run Period:

Saturday, April 4, 2026 –

Venue:

Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel

Address: 3F Annex Tower, Shinagawa Prince Hotel, 4-10-30 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8611

Original Work: Naoko Takeuchi (Published by Kodansha)

Composition & Direction: Go Ueki

Script: Shinjiro Kameda

Visual Art & Theater Design: Wataru Linda Igarashi

Ticket Prices (tax included):

Premium Seat / Premium Seat (Sofa): ¥18,000

Class S Seat: ¥13,000

Class A Seat: ¥8,000

Class A Seat (Ages 4–12): ¥4,000

BOX Room: ¥32,000

Organised by Nelke Planning Co., Ltd

Cast details are available on the official website.

Official Channels:

Official Hashtags:

#prettyguardiansailormoonshiningtheater #shiningtheater

#美少女戦士セーラームーン #シャイニングシアター

Inquiries: https://prettyguardiansailormoon-stst.com/en/contact/

Credits

Please include the following copyright notices when publishing articles.

© Naoko Takeuchi

© Naoko Takeuchi, PNP / "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo"project

SOURCE Nelke Planning Co., Ltd.